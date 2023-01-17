ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
WPFO

Maine considers adding passenger rail service between Portland and Bangor

The MaineDOT says they are conducting a study to see if there is a demand for a passenger rail service between Portland and Bangor. The MaineDOT, in partnership with the cities of Augusta and Bangor, are conducting a study to assess the demand and viability for a new or enhanced transit service. This would include a passenger rail service between Portland and Bangor as well as an inter-city bus service.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

$1.5M raised to battle invasive plants in Maine lake

WINTHROP (WGME) -- More than $1.5 million has been raised to continue battling invasive plants in one of central Maine’s largest lakes. Friends of the Cobbossee Watershed say Eurasian milfoil was discovered in Lake Cobbosseecontee, also known as Cobbossee Lake, in 2018. Two other invasive species have been found since then.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine independent car repair shops want 'Right to Repair' on November ballot

AUGUSTA (WGME)- Some independent auto shops in Maine are pushing the "Right to Repair" initiative to protect their ability to repair vehicles. The Maine Right to Repair Coalition says more than 90 percent of new vehicles are built with technology that transmits repair information wirelessly to the manufacturer, something that independent car shops like VIP Tire and Service say they don't have access to.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine bans TikTok from Executive Branch state-owned devices

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The state of Maine has banned the use of TikTok on Executive Branch state-owned devices. Maine joins an ever-growing list of states that have banned the app, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, from government devices. The federal government has also banned the use of TikTok on all...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

3.97 million visitors to Acadia in 2022, second highest total ever

Acadia National Park had its second biggest year ever in 2022 with nearly 4 million visitors. According to the Bangor Daily News, 3.97 million people visiting the park last year. The near-record number follows a post-pandemic surge in 2021, which was the parks busiest year ever with more than 4...
BAR HARBOR, ME
WPFO

Maine woman starts online bookstore offering commonly 'banned' books

(BDN) -- A central Maine woman has started an online bookstore that strives to offer access to commonly questioned and challenged books. The store, called The Banned Bookstore, operates completely as an independent bookstore and offers the opportunity to order a book and have it sent to you, WABI 5 News reported.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Police warn Mainers about thieves stealing mail in Kennebunkport area

KENNEBUNKPORT (WGME) -- Police say the mail thieves are back in the Kennebunkport area and they are warning Mainers to be on the lookout. The Kennebunkport Police Department says thieves are stealing the outgoing mail from residential mailboxes and removing personal, or business checks being sent out to make payment for services rendered.
KENNEBUNKPORT, ME
WPFO

SNAP benefits set to return to pre-pandemic levels

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The nearly two million people in Illinois using the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, SNAP, will see their benefits return to pre-pandemic levels beginning in March 2023. The Illinois Department of Human Services announced the change on Tuesday. Nearly half of the states across the country...
ILLINOIS STATE
WPFO

West Virginia, Walgreens reach $83M opioid settlement

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A settlement has been reached between West Virginia and Walgreens in a case alleging the pharmacy chain contributed to an oversupply of opioids in the state, officials announced Wednesday. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said his office reached a settlement for $83 million...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WPFO

Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in shooting on 'Rust' set

WASHINGTON (TND) — Actor and producer Alec Baldwin, who fatally shot a cinematographer on the set of the movie “Rust” in 2021, will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, prosecutors said Thursday morning. Prosecutors said weapons specialist Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who supervised weapons on the set,...
SANTA FE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy