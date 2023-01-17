ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chihuahua Stabbed During Walk With Teenage Girl

By Patrick Kuklinski
DogTime
DogTime
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bsAbs_0kHECNe300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cojfA_0kHECNe300

(Picture Credit: Anita Kot / Getty Images)

Most of us have worries about potential dangers when out walking our dogs. While a necessary part of a dog’s life, walks can hold dangers. Dogs can pick up a fatal snack in the blink of an eye – on busy routes, they may access poisons like rodenticide or even something as innocuous as a rock that just looks tempting to your canine friend. In more rural areas, you run the risk of a negative encounter with wildlife .

But there are certain dangers that one just cannot plan for. One fifteen-year-old girl and her Chihuahua , Bebe, were the victims of an unprovoked attack while out on an everyday walk.

An Almost Fatal Encounter for the Chihuahua

Allegedly, Jeanette Olivo, a 61-year-old Chicago resident, approached the teen girl out on her routine walk with no clear ill intent. She struck up a conversation while the girl was walking her senior Chihuahua. Then, things took an unexpected turn for the worse when Olivo pulled out a knife and repeatedly stabbed the girl’s Chihuahua.

According to reports, the girl managed to fight her off; Olivo ran a block away, but was restrained by the girl’s father until police arrived on the scene.

Thankfully, the girl came to no physical harm. Bebe did suffer multiple stab wounds, but miraculously, all vital organs were missed. Bebe is expected to make a full recovery.  Of course, this event is still traumatic, and there’s no clear explanation for the woman’s violent behavior.

Protecting Your Dog in Case of Emergency

Of course, tragic life events happen, and there’s little you can do to prevent them. The teenage girl out walking Bebe did nothing wrong – she was just a victim of an unpredictable assault. But in case you ever do experience a medical emergency with your pet – more likely to be along the lines of eating the wrong thing or stepping on a sharp rock, not a violent attack – it’s good to be prepared.

Keep your local vet along with your emergency vet’s phone numbers in your phone. Most areas have a 24-hour vet for medical emergencies – make sure you already have this number in case of an accident. It may be helpful to also keep other emergency numbers, such as an animal poison control hotline , on hand.

The post Chihuahua Stabbed During Walk With Teenage Girl appeared first on DogTime .

Comments / 21

PleaseAdoptAPet
2d ago

The elderly woman diffently has some serious mental issues, glad the little Chi survived, the girls a hero! This whole situation is terrible!

Reply(1)
18
Julie Santovito
2d ago

People are becoming crazy!! Glad the young girl and her dog are okay! Hope this person that did this is in jail!

Reply(1)
22
Guest
2d ago

NEVER let anyone at all near you!. Trust no one. Anyone to try this with my animals would never need to worry about jail....

Reply(2)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mother Jones

6-Year-Old School Shooter Case Grows Even More Disturbing

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Before a 6-year-old intentionally shot his teacher in Newport News, Virginia, last Friday, school officials learned that the boy may have had a gun in his possession but failed to find it, the school system’s superintendent said late this week.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Northville Herald

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
musictimes.com

Lisa Marie Presley REAL Cause of Death: Cardiac Arrest Caused by Broken Heart Syndrome?

Did the Broken Heart Syndrome have something to do with Lisa Marie Presley's cardiac arrest and death?. Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley's mother, confirmed the news about the singer-songwriter's death in a statement on Thursday. The 54-year-old songstress died after being hospitalized earlier that day following a cardiac arrest. "It...
DogTime

6 Dogs Left Outside on Brutally Cold Night, 1 Freezes to Death

In recent years, awareness of protecting your pet during the cold winter months has grown. Fewer dog parents keep their pets outdoors, and many go above and beyond to ensure their pet’s safety during potentially dangerous freezes. Just like humans, animals can suffer from frostbite; products like dog booties, paw balms, and other preventatives can […] The post 6 Dogs Left Outside on Brutally Cold Night, 1 Freezes to Death appeared first on DogTime.
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
WYFF4.com

Dog 'left to die' outside animal shelter in South Carolina, officials say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — It will be a long road to recovery for a dog that was "left to die" and "barely clinging to life" outside an animal shelter in South Carolina. Authorities at the Charleston Animal Society said the dog was abandoned, in critical condition, outside the gate of the facility at about 9 p.m. on Dec. 22.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Dogington Post

Dog Owner Mauled After Fighting Off Dogs That Attacked His Labrador

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. A brave dog owner sustained severe bite sounds after protecting his dog from two other dogs being walked by a woman. At around 11 o’clock in the evening, Joe Chan,...
CBS News

Michigan mom, 2 boys found frozen to death; girl knocks on door and says her "family was dead in a field," sheriff says

A Michigan mother and her two children were found frozen to death over the weekend after the mom experienced a "mental health crisis," a county sheriff said Monday. Monica Cannady, 35, "believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on it" before she and her children died, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a Monday news conference.
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Denver

Dog seen being strangled at Wheat Ridge Walmart has new forever home

Good news! A dog who was seen being attacked by her former owner in Wheat Ridge has a new, loving forever home, Wheat Ridge Police Department was proud to announce on Wednesday. We originally shared Roni's story after police reported her owner had been seen attempting to strangler her with a phone charging cord in a Walmart parking lot. Good Samaritan Rebecca rushed to Walmart employees and met employee Rita, who ultimately was able to save Roni. After going through the process, Rebecca was able to adopt Roni, and she will now be called Maizie from now on. Wheat Ridge PD was...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
The Independent

Woman who left 12-year-old bloodied after hitting him with paddle spared jail

A woman who whacked a 12-year-old boy with a paddle during an argument has been spared prison time.Antwon Forrest was struck by the paddle by Fay Johnson, 32, on the banks of the River Avon in Brislington on 26 March last year, leaving him bloodied.During sentencing on January 12, Johnson was handed a four-month jail term, suspended for six months, and ordered to pay £500 compensation after admitting to causing actual bodily harm.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
DogTime

DogTime

Los Angeles, CA
21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://dogtime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy