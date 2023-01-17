ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Suspect charged in connection to Sunday Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man now faces charges after being arrested in connection to a shooting in Grand Rapids Sunday, the Grand Rapids Police Department said Wednesday. The suspect was charged with first-degree home invasion, possession of firearm by felon, and felony firearm, according to the department. Officers...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo Public Safety officer arrested for insurance fraud

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GEORGIA – A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer was arrested after allegedly claiming a pickup truck was stolen. Officer Catrice Lockett, 37, was arrested Jan. 4, in Douglas County, Georgia, according to sheriff’s office records. Douglas County is west of Atlanta. Lockett is charged with...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wgvunews.org

Judge refuses to toss lawsuit against City of Muskegon

A judge has refused to toss out a lawsuit that accuses the City of Muskegon of selling a developer property on Muskegon Lake without public comment on the matter first. In an opinion issued last Monday, Muskegon County Circuit Judge Kenneth Hoopes found that city officials had “elements of bad faith” surrounding the transfer of land to local real estate developer, Parkland Properties.
MUSKEGON, MI
WILX-TV

Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that killed Ionia County man

BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities believe alcohol played a role in a deadly Friday crash just outside Grand Rapids. According to authorities, the crash happened just before 7 p.m. in Bowne Township, near the intersection of 92nd Street and Alden Nash Avenue. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said an eastbound truck had left 92nd Street and struck a tree. The driver, a 60-year-old man from Ionia County who was the only occupant of the vehicle, died shortly after the crash.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

2 teens hospitalized in early morning crash

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Two teenagers are being treated at an area hospital after crashing their car into a tree early Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police say an 18-year-old Freeport boy and his 16-year-old passenger were headed south on Bender Road around 7 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway, crashing into a tree.
FREEPORT, MI
Pen 2 Paper

Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) Under Scrutiny

The role of the police in any community is crucial in maintaining safety and order. In Grand Rapids, Michigan, the police department plays a vital role in ensuring the well-being of its residents and visitors. However, recent events have brought the actions and conduct of the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) under scrutiny. It is important to examine the impact of the GRPD on the community and the steps that are being taken to address any concerns.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

