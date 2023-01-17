Read full article on original website
Related
Muskegon man sentenced to prison for death of girlfriend
Thursday morning, a judge sentenced Timothy Day to 12 to 30 years in prison for manslaughter and concealing a death in connection to the death of Brenda Hooper.
Fox17
Family of Muskegon woman killed by boyfriend: 'You are a worm. You are scum.'
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Timothy Day, 39, claims when he killed his girlfriend Brenda Hooper, it was an accident. Day claims the two were having consensual sex that went too far. Thursday, Day was sentenced to a minimum of 12 years for the death of Hooper. Family of Hooper says...
Man to stand trial for killing of 21-year-old outside bar near WMU
KALAMAZOO, MI — An angry Brandon Salter stood up and yelled. He had a message directed at the man who allegedly shot and killed his son. “That was my son you killed,” Salter said loudly as 28-year-old Damien Lang entered a Kalamazoo County District courtroom Wednesday afternoon. Lang,...
Murder trial begins for driver accused of going 115 mph before crash killing Schoolcraft couple
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A jury will decide if the driver in a double fatal crash committed murder. High speeds and alcohol were factors in the crash that killed high school sweethearts, Joel and Dolores Shaffer, Kalamazoo County Assistant Prosecutor Aubrey Koches told a judge during a court hearing Thursday. Phillips...
Woman crashes car into Jenison eyecare office
An 89-year-old woman suffered minor injuries when she crashed her car into an eyecare facility in Jenison, the sheriff’s office said.
WWMTCw
Suspect charged in connection to Sunday Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man now faces charges after being arrested in connection to a shooting in Grand Rapids Sunday, the Grand Rapids Police Department said Wednesday. The suspect was charged with first-degree home invasion, possession of firearm by felon, and felony firearm, according to the department. Officers...
GRPD: Suspect in weekend shooting, barricade situation charged
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect has been charged in connection to the Jan. 15 shooting and barricade situation, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The suspect, whose name is being withheld at this time, has been charged with the following:. Assault with Intent to Murder. Home Invasion...
Kalamazoo Public Safety officer arrested for insurance fraud
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GEORGIA – A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer was arrested after allegedly claiming a pickup truck was stolen. Officer Catrice Lockett, 37, was arrested Jan. 4, in Douglas County, Georgia, according to sheriff’s office records. Douglas County is west of Atlanta. Lockett is charged with...
‘We dropped them,’ witness hears Grand Rapids double-murder suspect say after shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Toniya Crump said she can’t make any sense out of a June double-homicide that took the life of her father and his good friend. Her father, 58-year-old Tony Dwayne Vaughn, died on his birthday. “It doesn’t make any sense at all because my father was...
‘Emerging threat’: GRPD, Kent Co. deputies find Glock switches on streets
Investigators are sounding the alarm over illegal Glock switches, devices that turn handguns into machine guns that can fire more than a dozen rounds in a second.
WWMTCw
Deputy treasurer resigns amid financial issues at Kalamazoo County Treasurer's Office
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County's former deputy treasurer has resigned from the Treasurer's Office amid a number of financial issues within the office. Former deputy treasurer Michael Budram, the 2020 campaign manager for Kalamazoo County Treasurer Thomas Whitener resigned from the department Friday, according to Whitener. Whitener and county...
wgvunews.org
Judge refuses to toss lawsuit against City of Muskegon
A judge has refused to toss out a lawsuit that accuses the City of Muskegon of selling a developer property on Muskegon Lake without public comment on the matter first. In an opinion issued last Monday, Muskegon County Circuit Judge Kenneth Hoopes found that city officials had “elements of bad faith” surrounding the transfer of land to local real estate developer, Parkland Properties.
KDPS: Woman arrested after report of shooting at people
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety arrested a woman after a call that a woman was shooting at people.
KDPS: ‘Suspicious device’ that prompted evacuations was workout vest
The 'suspicious device' a man was seen wearing in downtown Kalamazoo that caused evacuations Wednesday is believed to have been a workout vest, police say.
Police investigate vandalism at Kent County GOP Headquarters
An investigation is underway after Grand Rapids police say someone vandalized the Kent County GOP Headquarters.
WILX-TV
Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that killed Ionia County man
BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities believe alcohol played a role in a deadly Friday crash just outside Grand Rapids. According to authorities, the crash happened just before 7 p.m. in Bowne Township, near the intersection of 92nd Street and Alden Nash Avenue. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said an eastbound truck had left 92nd Street and struck a tree. The driver, a 60-year-old man from Ionia County who was the only occupant of the vehicle, died shortly after the crash.
Nearly year after SUV crash led to death of her 3 sons, woman’s key hearing on horizon
HOLLAND, MI -- After a lengthy delay, a key court hearing for a woman accused of driving impaired and causing the deaths of her three young sons is now on the horizon. A probable cause hearing for Leticia Gonzales, 31, is now set for Feb. 2 on three counts of operating under the influence causing death.
GRPD: One in custody after standoff following shooting
A man was taken into custody Sunday after barricading inside a home following a shooting that hurt one, deputies say.
2 teens hospitalized in early morning crash
BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Two teenagers are being treated at an area hospital after crashing their car into a tree early Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police say an 18-year-old Freeport boy and his 16-year-old passenger were headed south on Bender Road around 7 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway, crashing into a tree.
Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) Under Scrutiny
The role of the police in any community is crucial in maintaining safety and order. In Grand Rapids, Michigan, the police department plays a vital role in ensuring the well-being of its residents and visitors. However, recent events have brought the actions and conduct of the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) under scrutiny. It is important to examine the impact of the GRPD on the community and the steps that are being taken to address any concerns.
