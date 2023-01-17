ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

AFP

Jailed 'El Chapo' drug kingpin sends 'SOS' to Mexico president

Notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has appealed to Mexico's president for help due to alleged "psychological torment" he is suffering in a US prison, his lawyer said Tuesday. "He is suffering psychological torment," he said, adding that the lack of sunshine was also bad for the convicted drug trafficker's physical health.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Shanquella Robinson: Mexican prosecutor says investigation to identify and extradite suspects continues

A Mexican prosecutor investigating the violent death of Shanquella Robinson says efforts to identify and extradite suspects are continuing.Robinson, 25, died after being violently beaten in a hotel room in San Jose del Cabo, Baja California, in late October. Her travel companions initially told her mother she had died of alcohol poisoning, before a sickening video emerged of a naked Robinson being bashed and kicked by another woman. On 24 November, Baja California Sur Attorney General Daniel de la Rosa Anaya issued a warrant for the arrest of one of Robinson’s “friends”, and said her death was the result...
Philosophy Blogger

During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"

Mayor Eric Adams descended upon El Paso this weekend to tackle a "national crisis" at the U.S.-Mexico border which has seen an influx of thousands of migrants, straining public resources in cities like New York City that have been busing these individuals northward. This situation is one we must all confront together with decisive action and nationwide solutions - it's time for American unity!
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Mayor wanted President Biden to see migrant crisis ‘through my eyes’

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- President Joe Biden's visit to El Paso Sunday lasted more than an hour than initially scheduled in part because of an unplanned one-on-one meeting with El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser. Mayor Leeser requested a chance to speak with him individually as President Biden stepped foot off Air Force One at The post El Paso Mayor wanted President Biden to see migrant crisis ‘through my eyes’ appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
The Independent

Extradition of cartel boss El Chapo’s son to US halted by judge

The extradition of drug cartel boss El Chapo’s son to the United States was halted by a Mexican federal judge the day after 29 people died in a wave of violence that followed his arrest by special forces.Ovidio Guzman, 32, was seized by military troops in his home state of Sinaloa and brought to Mexico City by helicopter where he is now behind bars at a high-security federal prison.The arrest of Mr Guzman, whom the US calls “a senior member of the Sinaloa Cartel” and has offered a $5m arrest reward, came a week before Joe Biden’s visit to...
COLORADO STATE
KOAT 7

NM elected officials react to Biden's border visit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Since Biden took, office he has not beento the U.S. -Mexico border. On Sunday, that finally happened in El Paso, Texas, but no New Mexico officials joined the president. Over the past year, there has been an influx of migrants in the U.S. - Mexico border.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

City officials confirm El Paso Convention Center no longer being used as a temporary shelter for migrants

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- El Paso City officials confirm the number of migrant apprehensions has gone down dramatically, resulting in the closure of the El Paso Convention Center. In December, the Convention Center opened its doors to temporarily house asylum seekers who had arrived in the El Paso area. Thousands of cots were lined up, complete The post City officials confirm El Paso Convention Center no longer being used as a temporary shelter for migrants appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
CBS New York

Despite influx, Mayor Adams says migrants to still welcome in NYC

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is calling on the federal government to create a national czar to deal with the migrant crisis, but says New York will remain a sanctuary city.CBS2 threw the mayor a lifeline, just days after he said he needed emergency state intervention to find space for asylum seekers. She asked the mayor if he would end the policy that has made the city such an attractive refuge."Given the fact that you have said there's no more room at the inn, would you consider either suspending or stopping New York City from being a sanctuary city?"...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

