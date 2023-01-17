(Willlmar MN-) A Willmar woman is under arrest, accused of trying to burn down government offices and medical clinics in Willmar. Police say at 8:22 Sunday morning, an officer on patrol found what appeared to be an attempt to set the front doorway of the Willmar Fire Station on fire. Further checks showed similar attempts to start fires at the CentraCare Lakeland Clinic, CentraCare Main Clinic, Kandiyohi County Courthouse, Willmar City Hall and a Dental Clinic. Each location appeared to have had attempts to set fires, including use of flammable liquids and other items, but officers found no active fires or fire damage.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO