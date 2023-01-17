Read full article on original website
kduz.com
One Injured in Crash South of Brownton
Southern Minnesota News
2 area women injured in separate crashes Wednesday
knuj.net
COURTLAND WOMAN HURT IN BROWN COUNTY CRASH
The state patrol was called to a crash on Highway 68 near Shag Road in Cottonwood Township in Brown County this (Wednesday) afternoon shortly before 2:30. A Chevy Impala driven by 22-year-old Logan Haas of Mankato and a Jeep Cherokee driven by 69-year-old Meyer Kay of Courtland collided. Haas wasn’t hurt but Kay was taken to the New Ulm Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Brown County Sheriff’s office along with New Ulm Police and ambulance assisted at the scene. The road was wet at the time.
krwc1360.com
Multiple Injuries in Tuesday Crash in Sherburne County
Southern Minnesota News
Young woman injured in roll over crash on Highway 15
A young woman was hospitalized after a rollover crash on Highway 15 in Sibley County Monday evening. Aileen Rosales, 19, was transported to Hutchinson Hospital with minor injuries, according to the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office. Rosales was driving northbound on Highway 15 just after 6:30 p.m. when she hit...
marshallradio.net
Tracy Man Injured After Truck Loses Control and Rolls
REVERE — A Tracy man was injured after his vehicle lost control and rolled on Highway 14 in Redwood County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 6:21 Tuesday evening, a 1999 Ford F150 was traveling eastbound on Highway 14. Near the intersection with Fairview Avenue, the pickup lost control, entered the ditch, and rolled.
kduz.com
Three Injured in Wright Co Crash
krwc1360.com
Three Injured in Spin-Out Crash in Wright County Monday Night
Southern Minnesota News
No injuries in James Ave fire
No one was injured in a fire Thursday morning in Mankato. Mankato Public Safety responded at 6:15 a.m. to a report of a structure fire at 333 James Ave. Upon arrival, crews located a fire in the basement and extinguished it. There was one occupant who was able to safely...
Maple Lake man killed by driver after crashing in ditch is identified
A fundraiser has been launched to support the family of a Maple Lake man who died after he was struck by a motorist. Scott Hollencamp, 36, was standing on the right shoulder on Hwy. 24 in Clearwater Township on the evening of Jan. 3., having got out of his car when it became stuck in a ditch due to snowy and icy road conditions.
Slick Conditions Likely Contributed to Injury Crash on I-90
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two women were injured in a crash this morning along a slippery section of I-90 in southeastern Minnesota. The State Patrol says 32-year-old Elizabeth Adams of Osage Iowa was driving a minivan west on the freeway in Freeborn County about 10 miles west of Austin around 8:30 AM when the crash occurred. The report on the incident says the minivan went into the ditch and rolled.
kduz.com
Bail Set for Willmar Arson Suspect
kduz.com
New Ulm Man Charged with 29 Tax-related Felonies
kduz.com
Monticello Man Shot/Suspect Arrested
KEYC
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies
Baby born after mother fatally shot in Lakeville has died
willmarradio.com
Willmar woman arrested for allegedly trying to start government and medical facilities on fire
Teen shot in head outside St. Paul rec center near Central High School
ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police say a teenage boy was shot in the head Wednesday outside St. Paul's Jimmy Lee Rec Center, across from Central High School, and a 26-year-old man is in custody.It happened at about 4:12 p.m. Heavily-armed officers, crime scene tape and several squad cars are still on the scene. Police say the boy's injury is "life-threatening." Police announced late Wednesday night that a 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting on suspicion of first-degree assault, and a handgun was recovered. The suspect is being held in Ramsey County Jail.St. Paul Public Schools...
KIMT
Not guilty plea to theft of $45,000 in computers from Dodge County company
willmarradio.com
Baby dies after mother shot at Lakeville Amazon warehouse
