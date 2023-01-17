ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ episode 3 recap: 10 more acts perform for Golden Buzzer and superfans vote

“America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” continued Monday night with the third group of 10 acts performing for a coveted spot in The Finals. The new spin-off series features former “Got Talent” contestants from America and across the global franchises in a seven-week showdown to determine which ultimate all-star will claim the title of “Got Talent World Champion.” Longtime series judges Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum return to judges’ panel with Terry Crews on stage for hosting duties. The 10 acts that performed on the January 16 episode were saxophonist Avery Dixon, danger act Bir Khalsa, daredevil Captain Ruin, dance troupe Dance Town Family, comedy acts...
Simon Cowell Makes Rare Appearance After Shocking Fans With Unrecognizable Look

Simon Cowell has shown his face in public again. On Wednesday, December 21, the former American Idol judge, 63, made a rare appearance on an episode of Loose Women after sparking concern from fans over his unrecognizable facial features during a Royal Variety Performance only weeks before. Although Cowell covered his face with a pair of oversized shades, the music executive appeared relaxed as he chatted about son Eric, 8, whom he shares with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman. I 'COULD HAVE SMASHED MY SPINE TO PIECES': SIMON COWELL RELIVES DEBILITATING BIKE ACCIDENT, CALLING THE HORRIFYING INCIDENT 'SURREAL'When asked if his...
Simon Cowell Waxy Appearance Shocks Onlookers After Star Declares He's Done With Face Fillers

Simon Cowell is continuing to drop jaws. Over the past several months, the British star's changing mug has shocked TV viewers, but his most recent outing proved it's not just a trick of the camera.On Thursday, January 13, the American Idol alum's face looked waxy and weirder then ever before as he winked to paparazzi while exiting Annabel's in London alongside fiancée Lauren Silverman. The couple was dressed in chic attire, Cowell wearing a white shirt underneath a black suit, with his lady donning a black and white checkered blazer over a black matching black set.As OK! has reported, the...
Kelly Clarkson Is MIA From Her Own Show — Is She Sick?

Kelly Clarkson is like a fine wine — she keeps getting better with time. By this, we simply mean that she continues to outdo herself as the years go on!. First, she wins American Idol. Then she releases banger after banger of pop hits, then she wins America's hearts as a judge on The Voice. Now, she has her very own talk show — and that's not even counting all the covers she sings on The Kelly Clarkson Show, many of which arguably show up the originals.
Nicole Kidman Shares Emotional Instagram of Keith Urban Amid Major ‘The Voice’ Announcement

Keith Urban is saying goodbye to The Voice Australia, and Nicole Kidman has his back. On October 8, the country singer performed in Nashville, Tennessee for his world tour “The Speed of Now.” After paying a heartfelt tribute to the late Loretta Lynn, Keith was joined by his wife behind the scenes. She later shared the sweet private moment with a candid Instagram picture posted on the heels of Keith revealing that he is leaving The Voice Australia ahead of season 12 to focus on his family and music.
‘AGT’ Star Ben Lapidus Releases New Single ‘Less Happy More Free’

America’s Got Talent Season 17 star Ben Lapidus, best known for his song “Parmesan Cheese,” has released a new single called “Less Happy More Free.” It’s available now to stream, and Lapidus also shared a video of himself singing it. AGT Star Ben Lapidus...
Jennifer Hudson Gets Emotional as She Celebrates Her Talk Show Being Renewed

The Jennifer Hudson Show has been renewed for a second season, and the host recently got emotional while talking about what the talk show means to her. She shared her gratitude for the show’s crew, as well as the audience and viewers at home. The Jennifer Hudson Show Renewed...
‘The Masked Singer’ Fans Wonder If Two Judges Might Not Return

The Masked Singer fans on Reddit recently began speculating that panelists Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger might not be returning for Season 9. This is due to the network’s website leaving them out of the “Meet the Hosts and Panelists” page. Is the Masked Singer Panel Changing...
