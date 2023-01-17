Ben Wheeler: Why Portsmouth Rotary is donating $100K in city's 400th anniversary year

Editor's note: The following is a speech presented Jan. 9 to the Portsmouth City Council.

My name is Ben Wheeler and I am a past president and proud member of the Portsmouth Rotary Club. Thank you City Manager Karen Conard, Mr. Mayor (Deaglan McEachern) and distinguished City Council members for allowing myself and a group of my fellow Rotarians who are here in the spirit of giving.

I am not someone who believes in once in a lifetime opportunities. I’d like to think we are all better than that. I truly believe that when an opportunity passes us by, with a strong work ethic, surrounded by like-minded people, that missed opportunity will come your way again. But in this case, I could not be more wrong.

In this case, this is our once in a lifetime opportunity, which means simply putting our best foot forward won't be enough.

Never again in the same year will the city of Portsmouth turn 400 at the same time the Portsmouth Rotary Club turns 100.

Over a year ago, we formed a committee for past, present and future leaders of the Portsmouth Rotary Club. The committee comprised over 30 years of club leadership. Our task was to identify the appropriate way to say thank you to the greater community of Portsmouth for 100 years of our history. Granted it is hard to get anything accomplished in a room full of type A personalities with a combined IQ of just over 80 who all think they are the smartest people in town. However, as evidenced by me standing before you today, we persevered.

As we celebrate our histories we are provided with an opportunity to pay homage to those who came before us and worked hard to make this the great city it is today and worked hard to make the Portsmouth Rotary Club what it is.We need to recognize that this work was not done in silos this work was done through collaboration. Through collaboration between the city of Portsmouth, our local nonprofits, community members and the Portsmouth Rotary Club some great things have been accomplished:

The cities very first recycling program started. There is chess program that happens in every fourth-grade in school across the city that teaches kids not only how to play chess, kids bring the chess set home, shut the TV off and come together as a family. Collaborating efforts led to Dorothy Vaughan coming to the Portsmouth Rotary Club telling members the city needed to wake up and to the cultural and economic benefits of preserving its history.

As our club turns 100, we have so much history to be proud of that was done by those who came before us. We stand before you tonight in the spirit of giving, with an eye toward the future, promising our children that tomorrow will be better than today. But if this is true, it’s the work we are doing right now that matters.

Right now, as our club turns 100, we present you with this: This is a $100,000 to the greater community of Portsmouth, and here is how we are going to do that:

Through collaboration we partnered with the Portsmouth Women’s City Club and have done a substantial renovation project working hand and hand with their members. We have partnered with the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests down at Carey Cottage, and we are building a free-standing structure directly adject to education center so there will now be an outdoor bathroom facility. We have partnered with the Portsmouth Community Gardens so that there will be a new shed there to store tools as this group of green thumbs help reduce carbon footprints. We are working with the Piscataqua Youth Sailing Associations who supports the Portsmouth High School sailing team. Through this partnership, Rotary will help purchase eight used 420 sailboats from the Navy.

Now why we are here tonight? A year ago, we reached out to the city manager and Peter Rice in an effort to identify some projects in the city we could partner on.

We understand that the city of Portsmouth plans to plant 400 trees throughout the city as a nod to the 400 years of history. We would like to pay for 100 of the trees. We request somewhere in the area that these trees are planted there be a plaque identifying these trees in recognition of years of service of our long-term member and his wife, Basil and Louise Richardson.

We would also like to partner with the city updating and making playgrounds more inclusive. An inclusive playground is an open and safe space designed to promote play among children of differing abilities, ages, and communities.

In total, our gift to the city will be $30,000. On behalf of the Portsmouth Rotary Club I would like to thank Madam City Manager and Peter Rice for identifying projects we could collaborate on in an effort to celebrate our history, helping to fulfil the promise to our children that tomorrow will be better than today.

Thank you.