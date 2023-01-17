Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Quiet, cloudy and cold Friday
DES MOINES, Iowa — We have been stuck under clouds for most of the day today and don’t expect to see the sun anytime soon. Lots of clouds will likely dominate our sky conditions for the next few days. Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper teens and low to mid 20s across the state.
Iowa road conditions: Look at the real-time 511 map
IOWA, USA — The easiest way to check real-time road conditions across the state this winter is to visit Iowa 511's website. The service does not include county roads or city streets, but road conditions for participating Iowa counties can be found here. The Iowa 511 website provides a...
Chariton Leader
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Iowa history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Iowa using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Radio Iowa
Northwest, northern Iowa hardest hit by snow
Snowfall totals from this latest winter blast are now more than 8 inches in several cities. Northern and northwest Iowa were hit the hardest, with the 8-inch snowfall reports in Floyd, Algona, Britt, and Rock Valley. Nine inches of snow was reported in Auburn. It’ll be sticking around, too, as...
cbs2iowa.com
January 18-19 snowfall totals in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Slushy snow fell across eastern Iowa Wednesday night into Thursday. Here's a list of the snowfall totals reported across the area:
KAAL-TV
A look at snow totals
Snow totals largely came back in the 5-9″ range across our area. But there were some in Cerro Gordo County and around that did pop up towards as much as 11″. North Iowa took the cake this time. The Minnesota side of the border had respectable marks too. Here’s a look at totals.
iheart.com
Winter Storm Heading Into Iowa Wednesday Afternoon To Thursday UPDATE
(Des Moines, IA) -- A major winter storm is moving into Iowa from the west. "There will be some periods of moderate to heavy snowfall." Said National Weather Service Meteorologist Rod Donovan. "Most of that's going to occur later this afternoon and especially into the evening hours is when were...
KCRG.com
Wintry mix arrives late this afternoon and evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The next system is still on track to move into the area later this afternoon into the evening hours. Plan on a slick evening drive in portions of eastern Iowa. This will begin as a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow, then transition to snow as the night goes on. At this time, we expect the heaviest snowfall amounts to occur over the far northwest areas, generally northwest of a Waterloo to Guttenberg line. In this area, 4-8″ of snow is expected. Farther south, there will be a sharp decline in snowfall amounts as more wintry mix occurs over our central and south zones. At this time, accumulation in Cedar Rapids, Dubuque and Iowa City continues to look limited and generally confined to a few inches at most. South of I-80, accumulations will be sharply limited due to warmer temperatures and the general track of the system. Plan on scattered snow to move out of the area by midday Thursday.
KCCI.com
Snow totals: Here's a look at the latest snowfall reports across Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Western and northern parts of Iowa received the most snow from Wednesday night's storm. Here's a look at the communities that received the most snowfall. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
KCRG.com
Snow, slushy mixed precipitation, likely for many through Thursday morning
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A winter storm is bringing tricky travel conditions to parts of eastern Iowa as it moves through the central United States. Several advisories and warnings are in effect for snow and mixed precipitation. You can find the latest on those here. Precipitation, in the form...
If you're ready for warmer, Spring temperatures right now, put that on pause because it might be a hot second. The Farmer's Almanac has released their forecast for Spring 2023 in the U.S. You'll remember their winter forecast for us wasn't boding too well, featuring the phrases "hibernation zone, glacial and snow-filled". That's a real quick no from me. One catchphrase the Almanac used in their winter forecast was "shiver and shovel" and unfortunately that kind of temperature might hang around for awhile.
Updated expected snow totals for Iowa as winter storm moves in
DES MOINES, Iowa — Rain and snow are lifting in from the south, which will change to snow later Wednesday night across the state, making for some challenging travel conditions Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Precipitation will initially start out as some light snow before changing over to a rain and snow mix. Later in […]
KETV.com
Snowfall totals, road conditions for Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday into Thursday morning. Norfolk and Omaha had a similar amount of moisture for the event — one spot had all snow, Omaha ... not so much. Small changes were the difference between a little and a lot...
Another year means another look at the "best" things in each state. A recent article from Onlyinyourstate put a spotlight on a bakery in Iowa calling it one of the best in the great state of Iowa. If you love great treats from the Old Country, this is the spot...
WCAX
Winter storm expected to bring slippery driving
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A winter storm hitting the region late Thursday is expected to bring slippery driving and possible power outages. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories and warnings for parts of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Northern New York through Friday afternoon. The storm is expected to begin with mixed precipitation, changing over to snow and leaving 3 to 5 inches of accumulation in most areas, with as much as 5 to 8 inches in higher elevations.
kmaland.com
Winter weather advisory for parts of KMAland through 9 a.m.
(Undated) -- Parts of KMAland are under a winter weather advisory through 9 a.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory parts of southwest and south central Iowa and southeast Nebraska. The advisory includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont, Page, Adair, Cass, Adams, Union, Ringgold, Taylor and...
KCRG.com
Iowa State Patrol responds to nearly 40 crashes amid wintry weather conditions
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol said that from noon Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a total of 152 calls for service as wintry conditions impacted roads across the state. In a Facebook post, State Patrol said the calls for service were for 38...
KCRG.com
Travel impacts likely as wintry precipitation moves in
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Winter storm watches, warnings, and advisories have been posted from the Rockies northeast into Wisconsin. This includes portions of Iowa. We will watch an area of low-pressure move from the Plains into the upper Midwest and Great lakes bringing a variety of wintry precipitation. Look...
KIMT
Accumulating snowfall arrives later this evening with 5-8" of snowfall expected through Thursday afternoon.
A winter storm is taking shape and will bring accumulating snowfall to the area later this evening and into Thursday morning. Winter Storm Warnings has been issued accordingly across North Iowa and southern Minnesota as snowfall accumulations of 5-8" are expected. Most of the heavy snow will occur during the overnight hours, and it's possible that some in Iowa could be dealing with thundersnow and higher snowfall rates. The snow will make the Thursday morning commute a bit more hazardous as the snow will continue to fall. Conditions will gradually improve through the day as the snow tapers off to just scattered snow showers for the afternoon.
