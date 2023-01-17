A share of the Big 12 Conference lead will be on the line when the second-ranked Kansas Jayhawks meet the No. 13-ranked Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday night in a 2023 Sunflower Showdown matchup. The Jayhawks (16-1), who lead the Big 12 with a 5-0 record, have won the past 10 games overall and last seven in the series with Kansas State. The Wildcats (4-1), who are tied for second at 4-1 with Texas and Iowa State, had a nine-game winning streak snapped on Saturday. Kansas defeated No. 14 Iowa State 62-60 on Saturday, while Kansas State dropped an 82-68 decision to No. 17 TCU that same day.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO