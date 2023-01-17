ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

The Spun

Football World Is Saddened By Kevin Warren's Admission

Former Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has been named the new team president and CEO of the Chicago Bears. At the very least, Warren will be very dedicated to his new job. The 59-year-old executive told reporters at his introductory press conference Tuesday that he is a "boring" person with zero ...
INDIANA STATE
CBS Sports

Kansas vs. Kansas State prediction, odds: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 17 best bets from proven model

A share of the Big 12 Conference lead will be on the line when the second-ranked Kansas Jayhawks meet the No. 13-ranked Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday night in a 2023 Sunflower Showdown matchup. The Jayhawks (16-1), who lead the Big 12 with a 5-0 record, have won the past 10 games overall and last seven in the series with Kansas State. The Wildcats (4-1), who are tied for second at 4-1 with Texas and Iowa State, had a nine-game winning streak snapped on Saturday. Kansas defeated No. 14 Iowa State 62-60 on Saturday, while Kansas State dropped an 82-68 decision to No. 17 TCU that same day.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Hoops Walk & Talk: Kansas State hands Kansas an 83-82 loss in rocking Bramlage Coliseum

Postgame Walk & Talk: Kansas State 83, KU 82 (OT) GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts following Kansas State's basketball game:. Kansas State moves to 16-2 and 5-1 in Big 12 play with an 83-82 overtime victory over arch-rival Kansas inside Bramlage Coliseum on Tuesday night. K-State didn't play a great game but the Wildcats matched KU's level of play at key times, holding the Jayhawks without shots on their final possessions of regulation and overtime. And after the game, Coach Jerome Tang took to the microphone to ask the students to focus on their team by chanting K-S-U.
MANHATTAN, KS
OnlyHomers

Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury

Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
OnlyHomers

NHL Star Dies

Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
247Sports

Baylor Bounces Back; Beats K-State by 21

Waco, Texas-- A big wave of relief hit Baylor coach Nicki Collen on the sideline as the clock ticked down in the Bears' 21-point victory over Kansas State. Collen flashed a huge smile and later gave fifth year senior Caitlin Bickle a big huge as the two shared a laugh with assistant coach Chloe Pavlech near mid court during the singing of that good ole Baylor Line.
WACO, TX
On3.com

Scott Drew discusses power outage, win over Oklahoma State

During the second half of Baylor’s game against Oklahoma State last week, the lights went out as the city of Waco suffered a massive power outage. That meant both teams had to go to the locker rooms while the issue was resolved — and Scott Drew said he had to come up with a third speech to his team.
WACO, TX
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

