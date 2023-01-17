Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong gusty storms possible this evening
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A line of showers and storms will be moving through the Midlands this evening, some of them could be severe with gusty winds and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. FIRST ALERT HEADLINES. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY- for this evening’s heavy rain, gusty winds, and...
Snow Flurries Possible Friday
Tonight: Lows will be dropping into the mid to upper 30s with increasing clouds. There are a few flurries possible early tomorrow morning through early afternoon. There will be some wrap around moisture behind this low and that will allow for a few showers across Alabama. It will be just cold enough in the upper […]
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Snow showers possible in some parts today
With much colder air following our cold front yesterday, not only are we watching our temperatures tumble, but that colder air will help fire off some scattered flurries and even a couple of snow showers in parts of our area today. Very little to no accumulation is expected for most...
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Warmer the Rest of the Week
Overnight a few clouds will pass through and the temperatures will drop into the mid 30s. Sunshine and some fair weather clouds can be expected during the day tomorrow, but it will be warmer with highs near 60 for the day. Clouds thicken up on Wednesday with temperatures back in...
WCPO
When to expect a wintry mix this weekend
It was a beautiful start to the weekend with warm temperatures and sunshine but changes are on the way and will ramp up overnight. The mostly clear skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy conditions as we move into the overnight tonight. We will be dry for most of the night, but after 4 or 5 a.m. we will see a chance for some snowflakes, sleet, or sprinkles. The wintry mix is only likely to last until around 8 a.m. before we dry up. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s for the overnight tonight as well.
WBBJ
Cold Start Tomorrow, Showers And Storms Next Week
Turning colder again tonight ahead of a warming trend for the second half of the weekend. Tomorrow will be dry again with a cold start in the 20s with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s in the afternoon. Rain will move in by early Monday. TONIGHT:. Partly...
Longer-term forecast: Will Minnesota stay stormy? Cold or mild?
Winter has certainly been off to a stormy and cold start. December’s surplus of snow has been incredible and it also broke the seven consecutive month trend of warmer than normal temperatures. January so far has been quite a bit milder than normal (we’re averaging +5.5 deg F above normal). So what can we expect the rest of this (on average) coldest month of the year and into the start of February? Let’s take a look...
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy early week; occasional rain, storm chances
MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY: After a quiet and bright weekend, clouds have rolled back across central and southwest Mississippi to head into an unsettled week ahead. Expect warmer air to infiltrate the area amid a breezy south wind. A few passing showers could affect parades and commemorations but shouldn’t be a full washout. Highs will top out the 60s to near 70. A scattered line of showers and storms will move through overnight with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Mild start to the weekend
It will be a gorgeous start to the weekend with daytime high temperatures in the 50s. We will see increasing clouds throughout the day and dry conditions in the metro area. Snow returns to the mountains late in the day Saturday. We could see 3 to 6 inches of snow in the mountains by Monday, with more than a foot of snow possible south of I-70.We have a Winter Weather Advisory and A Winter Storm Warning in effect from 5 p.m. today to 11 p.m. Sunday. Travel could be very difficult with reduced visibility and slick conditions. On Sunday, daytime high temperatures drop back into the 40s for the metro area. We have a chance to see a rain/snow mix late in the day with no accumulation expected. On Monday morning for the MLK Day Marade at City Park conditions will be dry and cool with temperatures in the 30s.
MyWabashValley.com
Windy Today, Winter Weather for the Weekend.
Current temps in the mid-40’s. A few southern counties in the low 50’s. We are 10-15 degrees warmer than yesterday. We are tracking cold/wind afternoon, weekend winter weather, colder next week, and another system next Wednesday. Winds will be picking up throughout the day, gust 35-40 mph this afternoon. Will remain windy through most of Friday. As the front moves through we will see the air temps and fall and the feels like temps will also drop quite a bit. Our long term, temperature forecast is showing winter finally arriving. Drastic drop in temps by the end of next week. Cold, but pretty average temps for the next week, but by next Friday, we are tracking that colder air to be pushing in from Canada, leaving us with below normal temps. Currently temps in TH are 47. All the heavy rain has moved out of the area. We will see some scattered showers/snow flurries this afternoon. Mostly cloudy through Sat. Light rain/snow moving in Sunday morning, clears out for Monday-Tues. Next system, looking like a stronger on moves in on Wednesday. Today, 42, windy. Tonight, low of 31, cloudy. Tomorrow, high of 36, cloudy. Dry to start the weekend, winter weather moves in on Sunday. Dry Mon-Tues, another system moves in on Wednesday.
Nice weather on the rebound, rain this weekend
It’s going to be a cooler day with temps in the 50s and 60s this morning, but nice this afternoon with the highs near 70. Cooler air is moving in later tonight.
Warmer stretch before another cold front
After a weekend cold snap, a warming trend is underway. “We’ll have clouds with breaks of sun on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and temperatures in the low 70s,” WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone said.
