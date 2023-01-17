Read full article on original website
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
Eric Adams Announced Plans To Tackle The Migrants Crisis Following His US-Mexico Border VisitAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
New York Mayor Adams Wants to Unit Cities on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Mayor Eric Adams Visits El Paso Texas to Get Eyes on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Walmart shooting suspect won’t face death penalty on federal charges
Federal prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against the man accused of fatally shooting 23 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, in 2019. Authorities say Patrick Crusius drove across the state before opening fire with an assault-style rifle on Aug. 3, 2019, at the El Paso Walmart Supercenter, which is located near…
easttexasradio.com
No Death Penalty For El Paso Massacre Suspect
Federal prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against the man accused of killing dozens of people in a racially motivated attack at a Walmart in El Paso in 2019. Instead, the state is charging 24-year-old Patrick Crusius in the mass shooting that left dozens wounded and killed 23 people. Crusius told police that he drove from Collin County to El Paso, targeting Mexicans. His trial starts in January 2024.
KVIA
Federal prosecutors will not seek death penalty in Walmart shooting case
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Federal prosecutors will not seek the death penalty in the capital murder case against accused August 3rd Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius, according to court documents. Today was the deadline to decide on the matter set by Federal Judge David Guaderrama. Former El Paso District Attorney,...
KVIA
Texas DPS pursuit ends outside northwest El Paso home, suspect facing human smuggling charges
EL PASO, Texas -- A Juarez man is now facing human smuggling charges after a pursuit that ended outside a northwest El Paso home Wednesday morning, according to spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety. Texas DPS says the chase started along Transmountain Road. The driver, 34-year-old Federico Ceniceros...
El Paso man accused of killing 2 in Chaparral crash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man is charged with killing two people in a Chaparral crash and fleeing the scene on foot Tuesday afternoon. James Patrick Woods, 37, is charged with two counts of Homicide by Vehicle, Failure to Render Aid, Resisting and Evading Arrest, Immediate Notice of an Accident, and Open […]
KVIA
City of El Paso ends years of litigation in fight to build downtown arena
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The city of El Paso has moved to end the legal fight to build a multipurpose center in the Duranguito area. On Thursday, it filed a motion before the Texas Supreme Court asking it to consider a pending case moot. “After the El Paso City...
cbs4local.com
Mexican fugitive tied to Ayotzinapa college students disappearance found in Santa Teresa
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The fugitive connected to the 2014 disappearance and abduction of 43 Mexican college students in southern Mexico was turned over to Mexican authorities. Alejandro Tenescalco-Mejia, 41, of Iguala, Guerrero, Mexico, was captured on December 14, 2022, climbing over the border wall near the Santa...
cbs4local.com
UNM student takes plea deal in New Mexico campus deadly shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A University of New Mexico student took a plea deal for his involvement in the deadly Mike Peake attack. Jonathan Smith pleaded guilty, according to New Mexico court officials. Smith was booked into jail after the shooting, but was released days later. Smith plotted with friends...
Large number of stray animals straining El Paso shelters, say animal activists
UPDATE - An El Paso woman said she was attacked by a stray while walking her dog. Tina Marie Corral happens to work at the Animal Rescue League of El Paso. Corral told ABC-7 the attack happened the evening of Jan. 14. Corral said the attack reinforces her desire for the city to change its The post Large number of stray animals straining El Paso shelters, say animal activists appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
SUV crashes into northwest El Paso home following chase involving migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A vehicle chase that started on Transmountain Road ended in a northwest El Paso neighborhood, with an SUV crashing into a home. The vehicle crashed into a home at 7523 Porterhouse Court, just off Redd and Resler Drives. A man identified as Federico Ceniceros,...
El Paso Police investigating deadly pedestrian accident in northeast El Paso
UPDATE: (5:27 a.m.) -- Special traffic investigators are now investigating a pedestrian accident that took place along Dyer early Thursday morning. El Paso Police confirm one person has died. It's unclear if any arrests have been made. Fire dispatchers told ABC-7 one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. It's unclear if that The post El Paso Police investigating deadly pedestrian accident in northeast El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector Update
Shooting suspect aprehended multiple smuggling schemes thwarted this past week. Highest in profile was Roberto Esquivel, the man police say shot a border patrol agent on New Mexico Highway 146 near Animas on January 5.
KVIA
“Terrible loss”: City officials respond to news of El Paso Police Chief’s death
UPDATE (7:47 p.m.) The El Paso Police Department held a news conference to address Chief Allen's death. During the conference several officers spoke about the huge loss this is for the department. Sgt. Robert Gomez said Chief Allen was a great leader and was passionate about his officers. "Looking at...
cbs4local.com
Rep. Henry Rivera recalls time at El Paso Police Department with Chief Greg Allen
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso City Council member and former police officer, Henry Rivera, is honoring the life of fallen El Paso Police Department Chief Greg Allen. Rivera worked alongside the chief for many years and considered the chief a great friend. In an interview with CBS4,...
El Pasoan pleads guilty to operating Ponzi Scheme disguised as Crypto investment firm
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas announced Tuesday that an El Paso man pleaded guilty to five counts of wire fraud. Court documents reveal that 27-year-old Abner Tinoco allegedly operated a Ponzi scheme, using his business. Officials say Tinoco solicited millions of dollars […]
San Angelo LIVE!
American Citizen High on Drugs Dies in Border Patrol Custody During Life Saving Efforts
EL PASO – Border Patrol agents removed an American Citizen walking in the middle of the roadway partially clothed near El Paso recently who appeared to be on drugs and later died despite life saving efforts by authorities. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Paso Sector Intelligence Unit...
25newsnow.com
El Paso owner escapes collapsed building
PEORIA (25 News Now) - An El Paso man escaped a collapsing building he lived in on Wednesday night. The owner claims he heard bricks falling a little after 9 p.m. and called 911. The homeowner escaped safely and spent the night in a hotel, courtesy of the El Paso Fire Department.
Chief Allen’s legacy goes further than the police department
EL PASO, Texas (KTAM) – A day after his death, community is remembering El Paso Police Department Chief Greg Allen who has been shaping the police department for the past 15 years and impacting the community. General Dana Pittard, who served as the Commanding General of Fort Bliss from 2010 until 2013, worked alongside chief […]
cbs4local.com
Video of El Paso officer detaining juvenile during shooting call sparks controversy
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso police released new information about a video that showed an officer allegedly roughly handling a young woman. Officers said they responded to a shooting at 11:29 p.m. at the 800 block of Nita Fay on Saturday. Through the investigation, police learned an...
Car crashes into store in northwest El Paso
UPDATE: According to an employee, a woman in her 70s was going to the store to pick up a burrito. The employee says instead of applying the brakes, she hit the gas pedal. She was fine, and no one inside the building was hurt. EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Just one day after a mini-van The post Car crashes into store in northwest El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
