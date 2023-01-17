Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
thebengilpost.com
Gillespie voters to consider IMRF issue in April
Meeting special session Tuesday night, Gillespie City Council members voted unanimously to approve a resolution placing a tax referendum for Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund on the April 4 consolidated election ballot. Mayor Pro Tem Dona Rauzi, presiding over the meeting in the absence of Mayor John Hicks, said the special...
advantagenews.com
Board delays vote on administrator pay raise
The Madison County Board meeting Wednesday night lasted less than an hour, with no members of the public asking to speak and no debate on any of the resolutions adopted. The board voted to send back to committee a measure approving a significant pay raise for the county administrator, and yearly merit-based raises for department heads and appointed officials.
KMOV
Wildwood mayor announces plans to run for Missouri Senate seat
WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) – The Mayor of Wildwood has announced his plans to run for the Missouri Senate District 15 seat. Jim Bowlin has been the city’s mayor since 2016. His second term in the position will end in 2024. “Crime is hitting everyone in the District and...
myleaderpaper.com
New council gets little done in first meeting
The first meeting of the newly seated Jefferson County Council started efficiently enough, but soon turned contentious and less productive. That Jan. 9 meeting was the first for newly elected Shannon Otto (District 3, Arnold) and Bob Tullock (District 7, House Springs). The council also has a vacant seat that’s been occupied for 12 years by District 2’s Renee Reuter, who now is a member of the Missouri House of Representatives.
Illinois Business Journal
Rep. Schmidt to Gov. Pritzker: ‘Honor your commitment to the people of Cahokia Heights’
State Representative Kevin Schmidt (R-Millstadt) has sent a letter to Governor Pritzker asking him to keep his word about the grant funds he promised to send to Cahokia Heights to address the community’s water and sewer issues. During the recent gubernatorial campaign, Gov. JB Pritzker promised at a stop...
advantagenews.com
Candidates file for Bethalto Village, Alton Schools
The upcoming election for Bethalto Village trustees and Alton School Board members may be two of the more hotly-contested races. In Bethalto, seven candidates are vying for three spots on the board, while there are six candidates for three spots on the Alton School Board. In Bethalto, incumbent Tim Lowrance...
thebengilpost.com
Tarro retires from county after 39 years
The longest-serving county public health director in the state has retired after serving for nearly four decades. Kent Tarro officially retired after 39 1/2 years of service for Macoupin County after starting when the health department was established in 1983. Tarro began working as an assistant administrator at the Macoupin County Public Health Department in 1983 and took over the director’s position in 1990.
northwestmoinfo.com
Democrat Lawmaker Files ‘Red Flag’ Bill in Missouri House
(Missourinet) A state lawmaker from St. Louis is citing last fall’s fatal shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School as the reason behind a so-called “red flag” bill he’s sponsoring in the Missouri House. Democrat Peter Merideth says it would allow law enforcement to file...
Religious leaders in St. Louis sue to block Missouri's abortion ban
A group of religious leaders who support abortion rights filed a lawsuit Thursday challenging Missouri's abortion ban.
Parson calls for rebuilding and widening I-70 corridor in State of State speech
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called on state lawmakers to set aside nearly $860 million to widen and improve traffic flow on Interstate 70
Advocates, providers scramble as Missouri’s new homelessness law goes into effect
Audra Youmans says most people living on the streets of St. Louis have nowhere else to go. As a volunteer and advocate with St. Louis Winter Outreach, she made over 40 calls to the city’s referral service for homeless shelters last year — recording and compiling a video to demonstrate the problem. “Every single time […] The post Advocates, providers scramble as Missouri’s new homelessness law goes into effect appeared first on Missouri Independent.
advantagenews.com
Enrollment down, credit hours up at LC
The spring semester at Lewis and Clark Community College begins today. The question from school leadership this time of year is usually about the numbers and while overall enrollment is down, the number of credit hours being taken by those students is strong. Vice President of Student Affairs Cherise Jackson...
advantagenews.com
Writers of the Riverbend
Your browser does not support the audio element. Sarah Dhue from Alton talks about the 6th annual Writers of the Riverbend event on Feb. 4 at Maeva's Coffee. The event is open to the public!
advantagenews.com
Godfrey may add permits to business licenses
A handful of business owners in Godfrey have allegedly cost themselves money by not getting permits for remodeling their buildings before starting the work. The issue appears to be the separation of the business license and the permits needed to do certain upgrades, so the head of the Building and Zoning Department wants to do both of those tasks at the same time.
advantagenews.com
Evergreen Place - Alton
Your browser does not support the audio element. Cindy Turner from Evergreen Place in Alton shares info about adult supportive living in Alton on the campus of Alton Memorial Hospital.
edglentoday.com
Lane Closures Announced On I-270 In Madison County Beginning Saturday
GRANITE CITY - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces the closure of the inside lane of westbound I-270 between IL 3 and Riverview Drive in Missouri beginning at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, weather permitting. This work is needed to do survey work and the lane is expected to be opened by 9:00 p.m.
advantagenews.com
Service league offering grants to non-profits
The Alton Community Service League has raised funds for area beautification and non profits for over 65 years. Alton Community Service League, a nonprofit group focused on volunteerism, is now accepting grant applications from not-for-profit organizations interested in applying for monetary grants. Forms are available by contacting Carol Morris at 618-530-2276 or 618-462-4063, or mailing your request to Alton Community Service League, P.O. Box 221, Alton, Illinois, 62002. Completed forms must be postmarked by March, 13, 2023.
Children's Hospital reportedly advised Parkway School District to avoid disclosure of student chest-binding
Fox News is reporting that the Parkway School District in St. Louis County was advised by experts at St. Louis Children’s Hospital to avoid requiring staff to disclose chest-binding practices of students to parents.
RFT Reviews the Week January 9 to 15, 2023
Flights are grounded (again), Lisa Marie Presley dies and chaos on I-55
Aldermanic candidate proposes disarming traffic police in push to de-escalate officer interactions
ST. LOUIS — Candidates running for alderman are pitching their ideas to make St. Louis a safer city. One of those ideas, to disarm traffic officers, is prompting new warnings that it could backfire. Democratic activist Michael Browning said he would push to strip traffic police of their service...
