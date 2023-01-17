ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood River, IL



thebengilpost.com

Gillespie voters to consider IMRF issue in April

Meeting special session Tuesday night, Gillespie City Council members voted unanimously to approve a resolution placing a tax referendum for Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund on the April 4 consolidated election ballot. Mayor Pro Tem Dona Rauzi, presiding over the meeting in the absence of Mayor John Hicks, said the special...
GILLESPIE, IL
advantagenews.com

Board delays vote on administrator pay raise

The Madison County Board meeting Wednesday night lasted less than an hour, with no members of the public asking to speak and no debate on any of the resolutions adopted. The board voted to send back to committee a measure approving a significant pay raise for the county administrator, and yearly merit-based raises for department heads and appointed officials.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Wildwood mayor announces plans to run for Missouri Senate seat

WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) – The Mayor of Wildwood has announced his plans to run for the Missouri Senate District 15 seat. Jim Bowlin has been the city’s mayor since 2016. His second term in the position will end in 2024. “Crime is hitting everyone in the District and...
WILDWOOD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

New council gets little done in first meeting

The first meeting of the newly seated Jefferson County Council started efficiently enough, but soon turned contentious and less productive. That Jan. 9 meeting was the first for newly elected Shannon Otto (District 3, Arnold) and Bob Tullock (District 7, House Springs). The council also has a vacant seat that’s been occupied for 12 years by District 2’s Renee Reuter, who now is a member of the Missouri House of Representatives.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
advantagenews.com

Candidates file for Bethalto Village, Alton Schools

The upcoming election for Bethalto Village trustees and Alton School Board members may be two of the more hotly-contested races. In Bethalto, seven candidates are vying for three spots on the board, while there are six candidates for three spots on the Alton School Board. In Bethalto, incumbent Tim Lowrance...
ALTON, IL
thebengilpost.com

Tarro retires from county after 39 years

The longest-serving county public health director in the state has retired after serving for nearly four decades. Kent Tarro officially retired after 39 1/2 years of service for Macoupin County after starting when the health department was established in 1983. Tarro began working as an assistant administrator at the Macoupin County Public Health Department in 1983 and took over the director’s position in 1990.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
northwestmoinfo.com

Democrat Lawmaker Files ‘Red Flag’ Bill in Missouri House

(Missourinet) A state lawmaker from St. Louis is citing last fall’s fatal shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School as the reason behind a so-called “red flag” bill he’s sponsoring in the Missouri House. Democrat Peter Merideth says it would allow law enforcement to file...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Advocates, providers scramble as Missouri’s new homelessness law goes into effect

Audra Youmans says most people living on the streets of St. Louis have nowhere else to go. As a volunteer and advocate with St. Louis Winter Outreach, she made over 40 calls to the city’s referral service for homeless shelters last year — recording and compiling a video to demonstrate the problem.  “Every single time […] The post Advocates, providers scramble as Missouri’s new homelessness law goes into effect appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
advantagenews.com

Enrollment down, credit hours up at LC

The spring semester at Lewis and Clark Community College begins today. The question from school leadership this time of year is usually about the numbers and while overall enrollment is down, the number of credit hours being taken by those students is strong. Vice President of Student Affairs Cherise Jackson...
GODFREY, IL
advantagenews.com

Writers of the Riverbend

Your browser does not support the audio element. Sarah Dhue from Alton talks about the 6th annual Writers of the Riverbend event on Feb. 4 at Maeva's Coffee. The event is open to the public!
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Godfrey may add permits to business licenses

A handful of business owners in Godfrey have allegedly cost themselves money by not getting permits for remodeling their buildings before starting the work. The issue appears to be the separation of the business license and the permits needed to do certain upgrades, so the head of the Building and Zoning Department wants to do both of those tasks at the same time.
GODFREY, IL
advantagenews.com

Evergreen Place - Alton

Your browser does not support the audio element. Cindy Turner from Evergreen Place in Alton shares info about adult supportive living in Alton on the campus of Alton Memorial Hospital.
ALTON, IL
edglentoday.com

Lane Closures Announced On I-270 In Madison County Beginning Saturday

GRANITE CITY - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces the closure of the inside lane of westbound I-270 between IL 3 and Riverview Drive in Missouri beginning at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, weather permitting. This work is needed to do survey work and the lane is expected to be opened by 9:00 p.m.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Service league offering grants to non-profits

The Alton Community Service League has raised funds for area beautification and non profits for over 65 years. Alton Community Service League, a nonprofit group focused on volunteerism, is now accepting grant applications from not-for-profit organizations interested in applying for monetary grants. Forms are available by contacting Carol Morris at 618-530-2276 or 618-462-4063, or mailing your request to Alton Community Service League, P.O. Box 221, Alton, Illinois, 62002. Completed forms must be postmarked by March, 13, 2023.
ALTON, IL

