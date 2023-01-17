Read full article on original website
Related
NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news
As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
hotnewhiphop.com
Shannon Sharpe Offers Sobering Dak Prescott Prediction
Shannon Sharpe had an interesting perspective on the Cowboys QB. Shannon Sharpe sits across from Skip Bayless every weekday morning. Overall, he and Skip have some great chemistry, even when they appear to be fighting. Sharpe certainly makes the show entertaining, and his anti-Cowboys rhetoric always seems to annoy Bayless.
Buffalo Bills Player Responds to Angry Dolphins Fans
The Buffalo Bills will host the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium this Sunday afternoon for the AFC Divisional round. It's a game many are looking forward to, since their January 2nd game on Monday Night Football was cancelled due to the aftermath of Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest. There has still...
Mattress Mack Makes Massive Super Bowl Bet
Mattress Mack is rooting for the Dallas Cowboys.
Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed
There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
sportszion.com
Antonio Brown, J.J. Watt’s old picture together goes viral sending NFL fans into frenzy
Not many players can switch their gameplay and become a new person but those who can are undoubtedly exceptional. There may be a handful of these unique players, yet J.J. Watt, at the moment, would be on top. After the defensive end’s retirement, fans constantly request the player to make a comeback.
atozsports.com
Key piece of the Miami Dolphins puzzle set to return in 2023
While the Miami Dolphins are in the midst of seeing which players and personnel will be back next season, they are getting some clarity on a key staff position. In the midst of a disappointing end of the season, the Dolphins still managed to make the playoffs for the first time in almost a decade.
Look: Kurt Warner Has Clear Message For NFL Fans
Before you go spreading thoughts about the quick-turning NFL coaching carousel, Kurt Warner wants you to know something. The former NFL quarterback is pleading with fans to stop calling for coaches to be fired after they've carried their team to the playoffs. "Few things irritate me more ...
Centre Daily
Will the Browns use the Franchise Tag This Offseason?
Since coming back to Cleveland, the Browns have used the franchise tag just two times. One came in 2011 with kicker Phil Dawson, then last season David Njoku was tagged, though it was just a placeholder. So, the question is, will the Browns use the franchise tag for just the third time?
Retired NFL Kicker Adam Vinatieri Thinks Former Teammate Tom Brady Still Has 'It' Despite Rocky Season
"Physically, he's as in good as shape he's ever been in his entire life," Vinatieri tells PEOPLE of Brady Despite a rocky season that ended with a loss in the first round of the NFL playoffs, Adam Vinatieri thinks former quarterback Tom Brady still has the same magical touch he always has. "I still believe [Tom has] it physically," Vinatieri, who is teaming up with Rob Gronkowski and FanDuel for their Kick of Destiny campaign, tells PEOPLE. "I look at Tom, and I go, 'Physically, he's as in...
Report: Dolphins’ Darrell Bevell declines Commanders, Jets OC interviews
Being in the running to land another offensive coordinator gig, Darrell Bevell is passing on that interest for the time being. The Dolphins quarterbacks coach will not interview with the Commanders or Jets, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com tweets. While other opportunities may come this year, Bevell will pass on the...
Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time
The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
Centre Daily
Cowboys vs. 90’s Super Bowl Champs? Like a ‘Hunting Dog!’ - Jerry
TAMPA - Jerry Jones has a vision. He always does. It's an optimistic vision. It always is. It is presented with "color.'' Yup. Like always. "It,'' Jones said after the 31-14 playoff win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which advances Dallas one step nearer the Super Bowl he so craves, "is like a hunting dog.''
Former Alabama star, Detroit Lions defensive assistant to coach in Senior Bowl
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former University of Alabama football star and current Detroit Lions defensive assistant Shaun Dion Hamilton will be headed to Mobile to coach defensive backs in the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl, according to Executive Director Jim Nagy. A Montgomery native, Dion Hamilton played linebacker under Coach Nick Saban and was part of […]
Centre Daily
Five Giants to Watch in Divisional Playoff Round
With the New York Giants coming out on top of the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round, 31-24, it's on to Philadelphia, a team the Giants haven't beaten on the road since 2013. Of late, the Giants have been playings some solid ball, going on something of a run...
NFL world reacts as Dolphins fire several coaches
Life in the NFL doesn’t often last long for many. South Florida felt that harsh reality on Thursday. The Miami Dolphins fired several coaches, including defensive coordinator Josh Boyer. In all, Miami dismissed four coaches on Thursday: Boyer, assistant linebackers coach Steve Ferentz, safeties coach Steve Gregory, and outside linebackers coach Ty McKenzie. ESPN’s Field Read more... The post NFL world reacts as Dolphins fire several coaches appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches
Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
Centre Daily
Make Way for Cowboys: Mavs vs. Clippers Start Time Changed Due to NFL Schedule
Let the record show … the NFL is king and will not budge. Christmas Day might be the only exception, but on Thursday, the NFL's postseason presence influenced the NBA to move up the Dallas Mavericks game vs. the Los Angeles Clippers to an earlier start time. Initially, the...
Miami Dolphins fire defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, three other defensive assistants
The Dolphins fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, who was retained after Miami hired Mike McDaniel last offseason. Three others were also fired.
Comments / 0