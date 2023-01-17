The Ravens have the 22nd pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Here are five potential targets. – The Denver Post

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL playoff game?
The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers play on Sunday in an NFL Divisional Playoff game. NFL playoffs picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 4:30 p.m. MST on Fox. The 49ers are a 4-point favorite in the game. NFL playoff picks: Jaguars vs. Chiefs |...
Sporting News
John Harbaugh says '200 percent' chance Lamar Jackson stays with Ravens
If Lamar Jackson wants to stay in Baltimore, it sure sounds like the Ravens are ready to make it happen. Coach John Harbaugh and GM Eric DeCosta insisted at a press conference on Thursday that they believe Jackson will be in a Ravens uniform next season, with DeCosta telling reporters, "We're excited to start up negotiations again."
1 NFL Owner Willing To Give Sean Payton Whatever He Wants
Some NFL teams are more desperate than others. And according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the Panthers appear to fall into that bucket. Per Maske: "Panthers owner David Tepper would give Sean Payton 'just about anything he wants' to be the team's coach, one source says. It's not clear, ...
Augusta Free Press
If the Baltimore Ravens move on from Lamar Jackson, it’s to rebuild, not reload
Baltimore Ravens fans who think it’s time for the team to move on from Lamar Jackson need to confront an uncomfortable reality: that moving on from Jackson means starting over. The Ravens aren’t going to get a comparable QB back in a trade. They’re not going to find anybody...
John Harbaugh sends very strong message about Lamar Jackson
Uncertainty has only grown regarding Lamar Jackson’s status with the Baltimore Ravens for 2023, but coach John Harbaugh did his best to put a lid on that Thursday. Harbaugh said Thursday that there is a “200 percent” chance Jackson remains with the Ravens for next season. Harbaugh also added that the quarterback will have some... The post John Harbaugh sends very strong message about Lamar Jackson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news
As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
prosportsextra.com
There’s Speculation That The Dolphins Are Interested In Former MVP QB
Rumors are circulating that the Miami Dolphins could be one of the many teams that look to make a move for Lamar Jackson. The Dolphins GM said a few days ago that they are all in on Tua Tagovailoa. Tua had concussion issues, but showed signs of being a franchise...
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Lamar Jackson Announcement
If the Baltimore Ravens have any say on the matter, Lamar Jackson will continue be their starting quarterback in 2023 and beyond. Speaking with the media on Thursday, Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta offered high praise for their franchise quarterback. ...
Football World Wants Legendary Former NFL Coach Fired
It has not been a good week for Tony Dungy. Last Saturday night, fans crushed the legendary former NFL coach for his dry call of the Chargers-Jaguars game. Somehow, the situation is now worse. Dungy published a controversial tweet, which is a clear urban myth, on Twitter. It's ...
Brock Purdy’s Girlfriend: Everything To Know About Jenna Brandt
Brock Purdy was a third string quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers who stepped up to starter and proven himself a winner with an incredible set of statistics. He is the first rookie QB in the Super Bowl era to throw and run for a score in his first playoff start.
Ravens HC John Harbaugh, GM Eric DeCosta to address media on Thursday
The Baltimore Ravens enter their 2023 offseason with plenty of questions to answer. After a season of high expectations fell flat in 2022 following the team’s Wild Card loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore will have to go back to the drawing board and look themselves in the mirror in regards to plenty of different topics.
Cowboys make kicker move after historically bad performance
After missing four extra points in the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday, head coach Mike McCarthy said that the team would be sticking with Brett Maher going forward. Though, that didn’t stop the Cowboys from looking for some insurance options. NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN confirmed as much when Read more... The post Cowboys make kicker move after historically bad performance appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed
There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
FOX Sports
Has Lamar Jackson played his final snap as a Baltimore Raven? | THE HERD
Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss Lamar Jackson’s future with the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson did not travel with the Ravens to Cincinnati in the Wild Card Weekend matchup vs. the Bengals and because of this Nick believes Jackson’s future is over with the Ravens and looks to a possible deal to trade Jackson to the Chicago Bears.
Game Officials Reportedly Alerted Regarding Possible Use of Illegal Aids on PATs, FGAs
Officials have reportedly been advised to watch for potential scoring breeches.
Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time
The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
Yardbarker
NFL insider: Ravens could replace Lamar Jackson with Tom Brady
One NFL insider thinks an interesting AFC North team could make a move to sign Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. For a piece published Thursday, Jason La Canfora of The Washington Post named the Baltimore Ravens as "a serious long shot" to acquire Brady if the seven-time Super Bowl champion doesn't return to the Buccaneers and doesn't sign with the Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, or Miami Dolphins.
Ravens, OC Greg Roman to part ways after four seasons
Greg Roman‘s time as the Ravens offensive coordinator will end after four seasons. Roman is stepping down to pursue other opportunities, the team announced. A veteran OC, Roman had been with the Ravens since 2017. The team promoted him to offensive coordinator in 2019, coinciding with Lamar Jackson‘s first season as the team’s full-time starting quarterback. Thursday’s news comes not long after John Harbaugh said he was confident in his staff and did not expect any changes.
NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident
The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
