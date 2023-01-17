Audio: KCMO Mayor “outraged” that Missouri Attorney General’s office is suing to block student loan forgiveness

Read full article on original website
Showmestate
2d ago
The politicians that are wanting this student loan forgiveness should leave their office!! How about medical bills, house loan, auto loan forgiveness? and who ends up picking up their bills 😏 TAX PAYERS!! my back is getting pretty tired!! you signed a contract then that is on YOU!!
Steve Charman
2d ago
The Democratic Communist Party want's votes. our Taxes will go up to pay for those loans. If you dont want a debt dont go to college. Get s real job
TBo
2d ago
Another official saying that you shouldn’t be held responsible for your actions. I purchased a fancy car, but payments on this loan is preventing me from buying a fancy home and going on vacations. Will you please pay off my loan too?
Group of faith leaders sue challenging Missouri abortion law
A lawsuit filed on behalf of several Missouri faith leaders on the 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision asks a court to throw out the state's abortion law, alleging that lawmakers openly invoked their personal religious beliefs in drafting the measure.
What’s in the governor’s multi-billion-dollar spending plan
Gov. Mike Parson wants to use the state's record budget surplus to widen Interstate 70, but only in certain places.
kttn.com
Missouri lawmakers vow to expand child care access. Governor’s speech may lay out the plan
(Missouri Independent) – A major area of bipartisan agreement among Missouri lawmakers this year is improving access to affordable child care. And on Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Mike Parson is expected to lay out his vision for addressing what some legislators have framed as a child care crisis in Missouri.
Missouri considers paying teachers based on performance
Some legislators think the proposal will incentivize more people to become teachers — something that’s currently being attempted with general pay raises and shortened weeks.
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should the state pay $859 million to expand I-70?
Gov. Mike Parson's budget, unveiled during his State of the State address Wednesday, includes $859 million for upgrading Interstate 70 to three lanes in some places. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should the state pay $859 million to expand I-70? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
northwestmoinfo.com
Democrat Lawmaker Files ‘Red Flag’ Bill in Missouri House
(Missourinet) A state lawmaker from St. Louis is citing last fall’s fatal shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School as the reason behind a so-called “red flag” bill he’s sponsoring in the Missouri House. Democrat Peter Merideth says it would allow law enforcement to file...
northwestmoinfo.com
Senator Hough On Gov. Parson’s Push For State Employee Pay Raise
Members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, from left, Vice Chairman Lincoln Hough and Chairman Dan Hegeman, discuss an item with Drew Dampf, Hegeman's chief of staff, as Sen. Lauren Arthur studies budget documents (Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent). (MISSOURINET) – Governor Mike Parson has proposed a pay increase of 8.7% for all...
koamnewsnow.com
MO State of State; tax cuts, workforce, child care and more
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Governor Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address this afternoon. Governor Parson expressed to the General Assembly and state officials that Missouri is stronger today and committed to continuing what his administration has started. The theme backing his speech today was "We Are Not Done Yet."
kttn.com
Governor Parson recognizes teacher from Meadville, students from Dewey School during “State of the State” address
A teacher from the Meadville R-4 School District and two students from the Dewey Elementary School in Chillicothe were in attendance when Governor Mike Parson delivered his “State of the State” address Wednesday afternoon at the Missouri State Capital in Jefferson City. The annual speech came during a joint session of the Missouri House and Senate.
WIBW
Bill introduced to squash exceptions to law that allows teen marriage in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill has been introduced in the Kansas House of Representatives to disallow exceptions to a law that currently allows teens to get married in certain cases. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Kansas House Committee on Federal and State Affairs introduced House Bill 2046 to require...
kttn.com
Missouri Republicans renew early focus on parental rights, critical race theory
(Missouri Independent) – Parental access to school records – and how history and race are taught in Missouri classrooms – will be among the first topics considered by lawmakers this legislative session. During the Senate Education and Workforce Development Committee’s first meeting Wednesday afternoon, committee members will...
kttn.com
Parson makes I-70 a focus for Missouri budget heavy on infrastructure, education spending, in State of State speech
(Missouri Independent) – Gov. Mike Parson wants to spend nearly $1 billion to widen Interstate 70 in congested areas while seeking federal funding to complete the job statewide. In his budget proposal delivered to lawmakers Wednesday, Parson asked for $859 million from the more than $5 billion in surplus...
Basye files lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, Columbia School Board
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Former Missouri State Rep. Chuck Basye is filing a lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, the Columbia School Board and its members. Verified-Petition-Basye-v.-Columbia-Public-Schools-1.18.23-FINALDownload Basye told ABC 17 News that he filed the petition around 6 p.m. Wednesday. His lawyer, Brent Haden, confirmed on Wednesday evening that he's filing it. Basye said in December The post Basye files lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, Columbia School Board appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Advocates, providers scramble as Missouri’s new homelessness law goes into effect
Audra Youmans says most people living on the streets of St. Louis have nowhere else to go. As a volunteer and advocate with St. Louis Winter Outreach, she made over 40 calls to the city’s referral service for homeless shelters last year — recording and compiling a video to demonstrate the problem. “Every single time […] The post Advocates, providers scramble as Missouri’s new homelessness law goes into effect appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KMOV
Missouri lawmakers file several bills regarding abortion
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade of Springfield is one of many lawmakers who filed legislation. “The reason I failed that, quite honestly, is to continue the conversation around reproductive health care and what is going on in our state,” said House Minority Leader Quade.
kttn.com
Audio: Parson’s budget proposes adding 100 children’s division workers, cutting 202 state job vacancies
(Missourinet) – Governor Mike Parson’s 50-point-five billion-dollar state budget proposal is out. State Budget Director Dan Haug says it includes 22 million dollars to add 100 Children’s Division workers. The governor’s proposal also includes 10 million dollars to build a new 60-bed Probation and Parole Supervision Center...
kttn.com
EPA finds Kansas and Missouri home renovators in violation of lead-based paint regulations
An official for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has ruled that two home renovation companies must pay civil penalties to resolve violations of the federal Toxic Substances Control Act. According to EPA, Superior Restoration and Construction LLC of Overland Park, Kansas, must pay $44,680; and Askins Development Group LLC of...
kttn.com
Audio: Missouri bill aims to protect people who try to help hazing victims
(Missourinet) – A southwest Missouri lawmaker wants to protect people who try to help a victim of hazing. State Representative Travis Smith, of Dora, is proposing a bill that would shield from criminal prosecution anyone who calls 911 to report a person in need of medical help, or who remains at the scene to help until first responders arrive.
Investigation details abuse at Agape Boarding School in southwest Missouri
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle in Jefferson City called for Agape to be shut down. In a RollingStone article “Inside the Christian Reform School from Hell,” writer Adam Piore detailed the abuse allegations. He joined KMOX to talk about it.
Scam alert: Evergy warns Kansas, Missouri customers about new tactic
Evergy has posted a warning to its customers regarding a new tactic being used by scammers in Kansas and Missouri on Thursday.
