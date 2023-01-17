ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audio: KCMO Mayor “outraged” that Missouri Attorney General’s office is suing to block student loan forgiveness

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 2 days ago
Showmestate
2d ago

The politicians that are wanting this student loan forgiveness should leave their office!! How about medical bills, house loan, auto loan forgiveness? and who ends up picking up their bills 😏 TAX PAYERS!! my back is getting pretty tired!! you signed a contract then that is on YOU!!

Steve Charman
2d ago

The Democratic Communist Party want's votes. our Taxes will go up to pay for those loans. If you dont want a debt dont go to college. Get s real job

TBo
2d ago

Another official saying that you shouldn’t be held responsible for your actions. I purchased a fancy car, but payments on this loan is preventing me from buying a fancy home and going on vacations. Will you please pay off my loan too?

