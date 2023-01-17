ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

One dead in Collierville shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Police have confirmed one person is dead after they were on the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon. CPD said the shooter has been detained and there is no threat to the public. They said the shooting was isolated to a residence on Starlight Drive. One fatality has been confirmed. Details […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two men try to abduct woman jogging in East Memphis: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman was almost abducted while jogging with her dog Wednesday in an East Memphis neighborhood. Around 3:45 Wednesday afternoon, police officers responded to an attempted abduction in the 4100 block of Long Leaf Drive, off Wallace Road. The victim told police that about an hour earlier, she was jogging […]
MEMPHIS, TN
southarkansassun.com

Crittenden County Woman Sentenced to 126 Years for Shooting Death of 8-Year-Old Girl

A woman from Crittenden County has been found guilty and given a sentence for the shooting death of an eight-year-old girl in Marion, which occurred in 2022. Shanteria Nicole Montgomery, 25, was found guilty of first-degree murder, terroristic act, and tampering with physical evidence in a Crittenden County Circuit Court trial that lasted less than 90 minutes.
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
WREG

Arkansas man wanted after argument leads to fatal shooting

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — Police in Blytheville, Arkansas, are looking for a suspect in a deadly shooting that started with a disagreement between two cousins. WREG first met Malik Dority in 2018 when the wheelchair-bound Blytheville man claimed he was “roughed up” by police who were serving a warrant for battery. “They hurted me, hurted me […]
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
actionnews5.com

MPD: 2 suspects wanted for robbing Popeyes at gunpoint in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two suspects are wanted for robbing a Popeyes in Frayser at gunpoint on Sunday morning, according to Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to the robbery at the Popeyes located at 2153 Frayser Boulevard. Police say two men entered the business at 8:56 a.m. Both suspects grabbed...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County DA wants Tyre Nichols’ arrest footage released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy is speaking out about the soon-to-be-released video of Tyre Nichols’ arrest and how his office handles cases involving police officers. “Whenever there is an officer-involved fatality of any kind, shooting or otherwise, I want to bring in the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation so they […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: 3 suspects wanted for car break-in, shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three suspects are wanted after breaking into a vehicle that led to a shooting on Tuesday morning, according to Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to the shooting at 11:45 a..m. on Jordan Drive. Police say officers were told by the victim that three individuals were breaking...
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Suspect in Jackson motel murder captured in Louisiana

JACKSON, Tenn. — A suspect in a local motel murder has been captured in Louisiana. U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller announces the arrest of 31-year-old Charles Wilson, who was wanted for murder in Jackson. A press release states on October 31, 2022, the Jackson Police Department responded to the Rodeway...
JACKSON, TN
WREG

Two suspects sought in Cash App phone scam

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for two suspects they say sent money from a woman’s phone via Cash App without her consent. MPD said a woman was approached by two males who were selling candy Sunday on North Germantown Parkway near Wolfchase Galleria. The woman didn’t have any cash, but the police said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shooting at hotel on Kirby kills one

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday night at a hotel in southeast Memphis. Police said they responded to a shooting 3076 Kirby Parkway, a Courtyard by Marriott near Highway 385, at 10:01 p.m. They found a 38-year-old man dead on the scene. The investigation is ongoing, but police provided no […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Rising crime causes business owner to leave Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crime in Memphis has people fed up, but one man is so tired of it all, he is moving. WREG talked with the business owner who said for him, it’s the only solution. Stephen Conn remembers the things that brought him to Memphis back in 2001. “Growing up, my family visited down here. I […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD investigates after 1 dead, 2 injured in Berclair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a call on Hillmont Avenue on Wednesday. According to police, one 45-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene in Berclair. A 50-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were taken to the hospital in noncritical condition. The cause of death is...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Double shooting kills 1 at Mt. Moriah store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and another is injured after a shooting in Fox Meadows on Tuesday. Police say officers are responding to the shooting in the 5800 block of Mt. Moriah. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a second man is in critical condition. Investigators say a man […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy