Another assist from Christian! Eriksen drives Man United new boy Wout Weghorst to Manchester airport as Marcus Rashford and Co make their way down to London for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace
Manchester United stars including new loan signing Wout Weghorst arrived at Manchester Airport with the rest of the squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are due to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening as they bid to put the pressure...
'We cannot afford to have Casemiro absent': Man United fans desperately urge Erik ten Hag to rest star midfielder against Crystal Palace... as the Brazilian will miss the huge clash with Arsenal if he is booked at Selhurst Park
Casemiro, Arsenal, Erik ten Hag, Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, Manchester United, Brazil. Manchester United fans have desperately called on Erik ten Hag to rest Casemiro against Crystal Palace to prevent him missing the huge clash with Arsenal through suspension. The Brazilian midfielder has been hugely influential to...
Sarabia leaves PSG for Wolves and relegation fight in EPL
WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Spain winger Pablo Sarabia joined Wolverhampton from Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday as the relegation-threatened English club added another attacker to its squad for its bid to stay in the Premier League. The 30-year-old Sarabia, who represented Spain at the World Cup late last year, is...
Football transfer rumours: Newcastle keen on move for Chelsea trio?
Denzel Dumfries to Manchester United? | Spurs in for Pedro Porro? | Dortmund to move for Anthony Elanga?
Transfer news, rumors: Yann Sommer to Bayern Munich as Lucas Ocampos rejoins Sevilla
What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Bayern Munich are set to land Yann Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach while Sevilla have been busy with Lucas Ocampos returning from AFC Ajax. Wolverhampton Wanderers also completed the signing of Pablo Sarabia from Paris Saint-Germain, and there are updates on AC Milan's Rafa Leao, Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco and Juventus' Adrien Rabiot too.
A fan runs onto the pitch to take a selfie with Manchester United star Casemiro during their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace
A fan has ran onto the pitch to get a selfie with Casemiro during Manchester United's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace. The bizarre incident took place in the 55th minute at Selhurst Park with United leading 1-0 thanks to a late first-half strike from Bruno Fernandes. More to follow...
Newcastle ready to offer €10m-per-season to sign 27-year-old midfielder
Newcastle United are interested in signing the Serbian international midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Italian journalist Ciro Venerato has now revealed (h/t TuttoJuve) that the Premier League side are prepared to pay the midfielder wages of around €10 million to lure him to the Premier League. Apparently Italian giants Juventus are...
Thursday's transfer gossip: Mbappe, Maguire, Rice, Garnacho, Raya
Paris St-Germain were prepared to let France striker Kylian Mbappe, 24, join Liverpool last summer but he rejected the potential move amid reports linking him with Real Madrid. (Athletic - subscription required) Arsenal will not be panicked into buying in January after missing out on Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk, 22,...
Pavel Nedved and Andrea Agnelli comment on Juventus exits
Pavel Nedved and Andrea Agnelli comment on Juventus exits.
Arsenal ace Iwabuchi joins Tottenham on loan with club sealing transfer after Bethany England swoop
TOTTENHAM have signed Mana Iwabuchi from Arsenal with the playmaker switching to the club on a temporary deal. The Japan midfielder, 29, has joined the team for the rest of this season having made three appearances in the top tier so far this term. Iwabuchi’s January move follows Spurs' swoop...
Wolves sign Pablo Sarabia minutes before Liverpool FA Cup clash as Spain star completes transfer from PSG
WOLVES have announced the signing of Pablo Sarabia from PSG only minutes before their FA Cup clash with Liverpool. The attacking midfielder, 30, arrives to try and give the side a boost amid their relegation battle. He is the third signing of the window for the Midlands club after they...
Newcastle make James Maddison transfer their No1 priority as Eddie Howe goes back in for Leicester star
NEWCASTLE have made James Maddison their No1 transfer priority, according to reports. The Magpies tried to sign the playmaker last summer with bids of £40million and £45m. However, Maddison stayed put at Leicester and has been in red-hot form this season with seven goals and four assists earning him a place in Gareth Southgate's England World Cup squad.
Soccer-Barcelona forward Depay expected to complete Atletico transfer after training under Simeone
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Barcelona forward Memphis Depay appeared to be on the verge of joining Atletico Madrid as he was spotted wearing the club's colours while training under manager Diego Simeone on Thursday.
Man Utd midfielder Fernandes admits 'disappointment' after Crystal Palace draw
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes admitted frustration after their 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace. United had the lead through Bruno Fernandes until an injury time equaliser struck by Palace midfielder Michael Olise. "We knew it's tough to play here. We could have lost the game. We're not happy with a...
Women's League Cup round-up: Man City beat Leicester to reach quarter-finals
Filippa Angeldahl scored a stoppage-time winner as holders Manchester City beat Leicester City 1-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the Continental Cup as Group B winners. Angeldahl turned in Lauren Hemp's cross as the game entered the 91st minute. City's victory means they will play Bristol City the last eight.
Manchester United in advanced negotiations to sign Fulham star
Manchester United are reportedly in advanced negotiations to sign Fulham star Kevin Mbabu. Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that there was a possibility Aaron Wan-Bissaka could leave Manchester United during the January transfer window if Erik ten Hag opted to sign a new right-back. A deal...
Bid rejected: Chelsea will have to pay much more for transfer of Premier League star
Chelsea have reportedly seen a £55million bid for the transfer of Moises Caicedo turned down by Brighton. The Ecuador international is one of the finest young players in the Premier League at the moment, and it seems Brighton would expect a great deal more than that to let him go, according to The Athletic.
Edin Džeko leads Inter to Italian Super Cup victory over AC Milan
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Veteran forward Edin Džeko inspired Inter Milan to a 3-0 win over city rival AC Milan and a second straight Italian Super Cup trophy on Wednesday, adding to the Rossoneri’s woes. Džeko scored one goal and also had a role in Federico Dimarco’s...
Three players impress despite painful draw: Player ratings from Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United
David de Gea – 8 Made one jaw-dropping save to deny Odsonne Edouard in the first half and also kept Marc Guehi from equalising shortly after the interval. Could do nothing about the free-kick. Aaron Wan-Bissaka – 9 Nearly flawless on his return to Selhurst Park. Raphael Varane...
Player Ratings: Manchester City Go Five Points Behind Arsenal With 4-2 Win Over Spurs
A game of two halves saw Manchester City come out on top after a dismal first 45 minutes. Lots of Pep Guardiola's players redeemed themselves in the second half with a swift comeback.
