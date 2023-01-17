ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Another assist from Christian! Eriksen drives Man United new boy Wout Weghorst to Manchester airport as Marcus Rashford and Co make their way down to London for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace

Manchester United stars including new loan signing Wout Weghorst arrived at Manchester Airport with the rest of the squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are due to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening as they bid to put the pressure...
chatsports.com

'We cannot afford to have Casemiro absent': Man United fans desperately urge Erik ten Hag to rest star midfielder against Crystal Palace... as the Brazilian will miss the huge clash with Arsenal if he is booked at Selhurst Park

Casemiro, Arsenal, Erik ten Hag, Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, Manchester United, Brazil. Manchester United fans have desperately called on Erik ten Hag to rest Casemiro against Crystal Palace to prevent him missing the huge clash with Arsenal through suspension. The Brazilian midfielder has been hugely influential to...
FOX Sports

Sarabia leaves PSG for Wolves and relegation fight in EPL

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Spain winger Pablo Sarabia joined Wolverhampton from Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday as the relegation-threatened English club added another attacker to its squad for its bid to stay in the Premier League. The 30-year-old Sarabia, who represented Spain at the World Cup late last year, is...
CBS Sports

Transfer news, rumors: Yann Sommer to Bayern Munich as Lucas Ocampos rejoins Sevilla

What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Bayern Munich are set to land Yann Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach while Sevilla have been busy with Lucas Ocampos returning from AFC Ajax. Wolverhampton Wanderers also completed the signing of Pablo Sarabia from Paris Saint-Germain, and there are updates on AC Milan's Rafa Leao, Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco and Juventus' Adrien Rabiot too.
Yardbarker

Newcastle ready to offer €10m-per-season to sign 27-year-old midfielder

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Serbian international midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Italian journalist Ciro Venerato has now revealed (h/t TuttoJuve) that the Premier League side are prepared to pay the midfielder wages of around €10 million to lure him to the Premier League. Apparently Italian giants Juventus are...
BBC

Thursday's transfer gossip: Mbappe, Maguire, Rice, Garnacho, Raya

Paris St-Germain were prepared to let France striker Kylian Mbappe, 24, join Liverpool last summer but he rejected the potential move amid reports linking him with Real Madrid. (Athletic - subscription required) Arsenal will not be panicked into buying in January after missing out on Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk, 22,...
Yardbarker

Man Utd midfielder Fernandes admits 'disappointment' after Crystal Palace draw

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes admitted frustration after their 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace. United had the lead through Bruno Fernandes until an injury time equaliser struck by Palace midfielder Michael Olise. "We knew it's tough to play here. We could have lost the game. We're not happy with a...
BBC

Women's League Cup round-up: Man City beat Leicester to reach quarter-finals

Filippa Angeldahl scored a stoppage-time winner as holders Manchester City beat Leicester City 1-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the Continental Cup as Group B winners. Angeldahl turned in Lauren Hemp's cross as the game entered the 91st minute. City's victory means they will play Bristol City the last eight.
Yardbarker

Manchester United in advanced negotiations to sign Fulham star

Manchester United are reportedly in advanced negotiations to sign Fulham star Kevin Mbabu. Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that there was a possibility Aaron Wan-Bissaka could leave Manchester United during the January transfer window if Erik ten Hag opted to sign a new right-back. A deal...
Yardbarker

Bid rejected: Chelsea will have to pay much more for transfer of Premier League star

Chelsea have reportedly seen a £55million bid for the transfer of Moises Caicedo turned down by Brighton. The Ecuador international is one of the finest young players in the Premier League at the moment, and it seems Brighton would expect a great deal more than that to let him go, according to The Athletic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy