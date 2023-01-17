ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

SFGate

Rain Wednesday Will Add To Historic Wet Period In Bay Area

The final storm in a series that began hitting the Bay Area last month is forecast to arrive Wednesday, along with a cold front and king tides that have a coastal flood advisory in effect. The rain Wednesday will be lighter than previous storms, according to Colby Goatley, a meteorologist...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Coastal Flood Advisory Issued for Bay Area Shorelines

Heavy run-off from recent rains combined with high tides is expected to cause minor flooding along Bay Area shorelines Tuesday and Wednesday, prompting a coastal flood advisory from the National Weather Service. The advisory, in effect through 4 p.m. Wednesday, ranges from the Sonoma County coast down to southern Monterey...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Bridge lights to go dark, funding needed

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – In about six weeks, the famous Bay Bridge lights will go dark. The non-profit behind the art installation said the hardware is failing, and they are hoping millions in donations will allow them to reinstall the one-of-a-kind display. "I can’t imagine the bridge without them," said a Ferry building worker who […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area storm-related closures: updated list

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As the last of a series of storms is poised to move through the Bay Area Wednesday, the region is still picking up the pieces from a series of powerful atmospheric rivers. With nearly two continuous weeks of rain and stormy weather in the rear-view mirror, Bay Area residents and businesses […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Revelers party on a secret island exposed by the Bay Area's king tides

California’s king tides may be best known for frothing waves submerging areas normally untouched by the sea. But each high tide also brings a correspondingly dramatic low tide, exposing hidden treasures all around the bay. One such magical place is the Ashby Shoal, a sandbar tucked about 400 yards...
EMERYVILLE, CA
Paradise Post

Hog Island Oyster Co. says nonstop Bay Area rain ‘hits us in the bottom line’

If you’ve noticed local oysters missing from Bay Area restaurant menus recently, you can blame the rain. While the parade of storms over the past few weeks has been a boon to the area’s water supply, it’s been less than beneficial for Tomales Bay oyster farms. That’s because during periods of significant rainfall, oyster farms have to stop harvesting, as required by the California Department of Public Health.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Commentary: The Bay Area has a Driver Problem

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. The picture above was taken Tuesday, two blocks from my home in Jack London Square....
OAKLAND, CA
Grist

California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?

In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into “a perfect sea,” as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Channel

Flooding in North Bay closes Highway 37 in both directions

NOVATO, Calif. (KERO) — A major highway is closed in both directions due to flooding in North Bay. The California Department of Transportation (CalTrans) says six water pumps are working to reduce flooding on a two-mile stretch of Highway 37 in Novato, where the road has been closed to traffic since Saturday. CalTrans says it repaired and elevated a stretch of Highway 37 in 2019 after a levee breach put the highway underwater for weeks.
NOVATO, CA

