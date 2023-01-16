ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL

Person in police custody dies in Raleigh

Police on Tuesday gathered outside a sweepstakes parlor at Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Rock Quarry Road, where officers said someone died in police custody. Police on Tuesday gathered outside a sweepstakes parlor at Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Rock Quarry Road, where officers said someone died in police custody.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Raleigh residents dealing with discolored water

Residents in the area of Avent Ferry Road reached out to WRAL News on Monday with concerns about a brown tinge in their water. Residents in the area of Avent Ferry Road reached out to WRAL News on Monday with concerns about a brown tinge in their water.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh police arrest man for murder almost 2 years later, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department made an arrest for a homicide that happened nearly two years ago on Wednesday. On Feb. 25, 2021, police responded to a shooting call in the 2100 block of Milburnie Road. After arriving, officers found Steve Alphonso Martin, 38, suffering from a gunshot wound.
RALEIGH, NC
warrenrecord.com

Warren County defeats Rocky Mount Prep

Warren County junior Chaliyah Richardson (No. 10) gets a shot off against two Rocky Mount Prep defenders during the Lady Eagles’ road game on Jan. 10. Warren County won by a score of 57-34. The Lady Eagles traveled to KIPP Pride on Tuesday. They will host Weldon on Friday at 6 p.m. and Vance County on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at the Eagles Nest.
WARREN COUNTY, NC

