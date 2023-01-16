Read full article on original website
Cary Resident Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison for Running Ponzi SchemeJames TulianoCary, NC
The Urban Legend Surrounding this Castle in North Carolina is FascinatingTravel MavenChapel Hill, NC
Annual Prescribed Burn of Hemlock Bluffs to Occur Between Now and AprilJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
Cause of Death of NFL Legend RevealedOnlyHomersRaleigh, NC
WRAL
Person in police custody dies in Raleigh
Police on Tuesday gathered outside a sweepstakes parlor at Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Rock Quarry Road, where officers said someone died in police custody. Police on Tuesday gathered outside a sweepstakes parlor at Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Rock Quarry Road, where officers said someone died in police custody.
cbs17
Durham artist makes “Bull City Anthem” music video featuring police chief
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham artist created a music video about the City of Durham featuring city leaders. The artist, Hezter Boi, wrote the song “Bull City Anthem” about the city. The song and music video highlights Durham’s sports teams, restaurants, and others that help the city thrive.
WRAL
Raleigh residents dealing with discolored water
Residents in the area of Avent Ferry Road reached out to WRAL News on Monday with concerns about a brown tinge in their water. Residents in the area of Avent Ferry Road reached out to WRAL News on Monday with concerns about a brown tinge in their water.
cbs17
Raleigh police arrest man for murder almost 2 years later, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department made an arrest for a homicide that happened nearly two years ago on Wednesday. On Feb. 25, 2021, police responded to a shooting call in the 2100 block of Milburnie Road. After arriving, officers found Steve Alphonso Martin, 38, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Black entrepreneurs in highlight value of representation: 'Important for generations to come'
"Just want to show young people that they can do this, that there is somebody who looks like them that's running their own business."
cbs17
Man arrested in Durham officer-involved shooting now in jail with $25,000 bond
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, Durham police said a suspect who had been arrested last week is now in jail with a secured bond of $25,000. Ahmmon Fishe, 21, was charged last week with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and resist, delay, or obstruct.
cbs17
Durham police team seizes 9 guns, arrests 22 in just 2 weeks of new year
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has made nearly two dozen arrests in January focusing on gun violence, officials said. In a video posted Friday, police said the department’s Crime Area Target Team was continuing to fight gun violence in the city. In the first 13...
WRAL
Family identifies man who died in Raleigh police custody
The man's mother, Sonya Williams, said her son Darryl Williams was the man who died. He was 32 and lived in Raleigh. The man's mother, Sonya Williams, said her son Darryl Williams was the man who died. He was 32 and lived in Raleigh.
Fayetteville State outlasts Livingstone in CIAA S. Div. thriller
Fayetteville State cruised to a 20-point halftime lead but barely closed out Livingstone. The post Fayetteville State outlasts Livingstone in CIAA S. Div. thriller appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
warrenrecord.com
Warren County defeats Rocky Mount Prep
Warren County junior Chaliyah Richardson (No. 10) gets a shot off against two Rocky Mount Prep defenders during the Lady Eagles’ road game on Jan. 10. Warren County won by a score of 57-34. The Lady Eagles traveled to KIPP Pride on Tuesday. They will host Weldon on Friday at 6 p.m. and Vance County on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at the Eagles Nest.
