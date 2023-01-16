Warren County junior Chaliyah Richardson (No. 10) gets a shot off against two Rocky Mount Prep defenders during the Lady Eagles’ road game on Jan. 10. Warren County won by a score of 57-34. The Lady Eagles traveled to KIPP Pride on Tuesday. They will host Weldon on Friday at 6 p.m. and Vance County on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at the Eagles Nest.

WARREN COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO