ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Girls basketball notes: Justyce and Shaunte Williams help spark Jimtown resurgence

By Scott Davidson, South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KZCPo_0kHE8U6v00

Shaunte Williams was part of some of the glory days of the Jimtown High School girls' basketball program as a star player.

The current coach of the Jimmies knows there's just one way for her building program to return to those times.

Hard work.

Jimtown, thanks to plenty of commitment, is enjoying a resurgence in success in Williams' third season in charge. The Jimmies are 7-11 overall and 3-7 in the Northern Indiana Conference. That comes on the heels of going 6-32 overall and 3-16 in league play the past two seasons.

"These girls have come so far in the last two years," said Williams, a 1997 Jimtown graduate who earned 11 letters in basketball, track and volleyball. "They really have bought in to what we wanted to do and have put the work in.

"I think they appreciate the success we are having now. We knew that it was going to be a process. Our goal was to commit and compete and our girls are doing that.

"We have been able to add each year. We're doing more work in the offseason now, more work in the film room, more work in the weightroom and more work with our feeder system. And it's paying off."

The Jimmies, who were a competitive force in the old Northern State Conference under longtime coach Gene Johnson, have had 11 straight losing seasons. Their seven wins though are the most since the 2010-11 team finished 15-6.

"It's been exciting to bring some victories back to my school," said Williams, the former Shaunte Calhoun. "It's important to me for the program to keep its identity. Coach Johnson (who Williams played for) put so many years into this program."

Williams credits her youthful team for its growth, along with her assistant/JV coach Spencer Papp for all of his work.

"I think that our basketball IQ has grown, and we've established our identity of being a defense first team," Williams remarked. "I've been really pleased with how our underclassmen have become leaders for the younger players in our program."

The Jimmies are led by a familiar name in that of Justyce Williams. The talented junior guard, who is the daughter of the coach, averages 12 points and five rebounds per game.

"I think there's pressure on both of us, but we keep things separate," said coach Williams of coaching her daughter. "At school, I'm coach. And at home, I'm mom. I'm definitely harder on her though. She wants to play in college, and I want to do all I can to help her achieve that goal."

Williams, who went on to star in both hoops and track at Bethel College, signals out Abbey Brown as the leader of her squad. Brown, a junior guard, averages six points and five rebounds per outing.

"Abbey is one of the most natural leaders I've ever coached," said Williams, who was the Jimtown JV coach prior to taking over as its head coach. "She's just a great kid. She's such a hard worker and just super coachable."

"The addition of freshmen, Kylie Wiegand, has helped tremendously. She can defend, handle the ball, and score, which allowed us to move our most physical player, junior Abbey Brown, into the post.

"Our starting five may be younger players, but they have more playing experience because they all played in our feeder program. "

The Jimmies, who started the season 1-6, average 37 points a game and allow 44 points a contest. They also rely on freshman Kylie Wiegand and sophomore Natalie Butler as key contributors.

Williams, whose team will compete in the Class 3A Marian Sectional, knows there are no shortcuts or magic solutions for her program to return to its past winning ways.

"All of us have to continue to work," said Williams. "We can't make excuses. We just have to get in the gym and continue to get better.

"I want to be a consistent 15-win team. I want to win a sectional. It's nice to be winning some games right now, but our goal is to be able to play with the best."

South Bend Washington set for key clash vs. Fort Wayne Northrop

Washington will have a big-time home game come Wednesday night.

The undefeated, Class 4A No. 1 Panthers host Fort Wayne Northrop. Washington is 19-0 and clinched at least a share of the NIC title at 10-0 with an 88-33 league win over Adams Friday night.

Northrop, ranked No. 5 in 4A, is 17-1 and has won 11 in row. The Bruins lost 59-52 to Noblesville, a team Washington defeated 77-56.

Washington, which has four regular season games left, ranks first in the state in scoring at 80 points a game and first in margin of victory at 44 a contest. Northrop is second in both categories at 69 ppg. and at 33 ppg.

Panther star senior Rashunda Jones moved into fourth place in scoring in program history with 29 points versus Adams. The Purdue recruit and Miss Basketball candidate, who leads her team in scoring at 20.1 points a game, has 1,620 points. Jones only trails Jackie Batteast (1,635), Mila Reynolds (2,099) and Skylar Diggins (2,790).

Northrop is led by senior guards Nevaeh and Saniya Jackson. The pair of 6-1 twins each average 15 points a game. The duo, along with freshman sister Sywnn, are the daughters of second-year Northrop coach Katie Jackson. Katie Jackson was a star player at Fort Wayne North Side.

Washington documentary screening set

Speaking of Washington.

The screening of the docufilm that captured Washington's run to the Class 3A state championship last year is set.

The showing of Panthers "Pride of the West Side" by local filmmaker Mihkail Cooper will be Jan. 29 from 1-4 p.m. at the St. Joe Public Library on Wayne Street in South Bend.

The screening, which includes exclusive behind the scenes footage captured by Cooper during the entire 2021-22 season, will be followed by a question-and-answer session with Washington coaches, players and Cooper.

Tickets are $10 and are available at www.eventbrite.com

Trio earn McDonald's nominations

Add another honor to the lengthy lists for local hardwood stars Amiyah Reynolds, Jones and Nevaeh Foster.

The senior trio are among the 722 nominees nationally, both girls and boys, to be McDonald's All-Americans.

Washington guards Reynolds and Jones have led their team to a 19-0 mark and the No. 1 ranking in Class 4A. Reynolds, a Maryland recruit, and Jones, a Purdue commit, helped the Panthers win the Class 3A state title in 2022.

Marian senior guard Foster recently became the all-time scoring leader at Marian, male or female, and went over 2,000 career points last week. Foster, who has signed with Western Kentucky, has led Marian to a 16-5 mark.

The 24 girls and 24 boys who make the McDonald's All-American teams will be announced on Jan. 24 on ESPN. The McDonald's All-Star games are March 28.

State tourney pairings on tap

Area teams will learn their postseason paths come Sunday night.

The IHSAA will hold pairings for the 48th edition of the state tournament series from 5-7 p.m.

Sectionals are scheduled for Jan. 31-Feb. 4 with one-game regionals Feb. 11, two-game semistates Feb, 18 and the four state championship games Feb. 25 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Conference standings

Northern Indiana Conference (through Saturday games)

Washington 19-0 (10-0), Marian 16-5 (9-1), Penn 14-5 (7-2), Elkhart 12-7 (7-2), Adams 9-10 (5-5), Glenn 8-11 (5-5), Bremen 5-12 (5-5), New Prairie 11-7 (5-6), Jimtown 7-11 (3-7), Saint Joseph 3-19 (3-7), Clay 4-14 (0-9), Riley 2-16 (0-10)

Northern Lakes Conference (through Saturday games)

Warsaw 15-4 (6-0), Northridge 17-4 (4-1), Wawasee 9-10 (4-2), Goshen 11-8 (2-3), Plymouth 7-11 (3-2), NorthWood 11-9 (2-4), Mishawaka 10-8 (1-4), Concord 4-15 (0-6)

Other area teams: Fairfield 18-2 (7-0 NECC), LaVille 12-6 (3-3 HNAC), Triton 12-6 (2-4 HNAC), Michigan City 5-11 (1-5 DAC), LaPorte 0-19 (0-6 DAC), South Central 16-3 (6-0), Bethany Christian 17-2 (5-0), Elkhart Christian Academy 3-12 (1-3), South Bend Trinity 2-15 (1-3), Michigan City Marquette Catholic 11-7.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Mike Brey to leave program at end of season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Mike Brey is stepping away as head coach of the Notre Dame men’s basketball team at the end of the 2022-2023 season. The announcement was confirmed in a press release sent out by Notre Dame Athletics on Thursday evening. Brey will meet with the media on Friday at 11 a.m., where more details are expected. The event will be live streamed for the public on UND.com.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Michiana high school hoops 1/17

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - IHSAA Boys Scores. St. Joseph Our Lady of the Lake 53, New Buffalo 37. Three Oaks River Valley 49, St. Joseph MI Lutheran 41. St. Joseph Our Lady of the Lake 32, New Buffalo 17. Kalamazoo Central 69. Lakeshore 55. St. Joseph MI Lutheran 39,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Notre Dame coach Mike Brey makes major decision

Longtime Notre Dame basketball coach Mike Brey is planning to retire at the end of the season. Brey will retire at the end of the season, the school confirmed Thursday in a statement. Athletic director Jack Swarbrick said both sides agreed it was a good time for a “transition in the program’s leadership” and that... The post Notre Dame coach Mike Brey makes major decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Megabus, Miller announce expansion to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Megabus, one of the largest bus companies in the country, is announcing an expansion to help connect Michiana with the rest of the country. The intercity bus service is partnering with Miller Transportation and will better connect South Bend with two dozen cities across the Midwest.
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Mike Brey Era Coming to a Crashing Conclusion

A local TV station captured his emotions as the team gathered for its post-game ritual of singing the school’s alma mater, locked arm-in-arm, gently swaying back and forth in front of the Notre Dame student body. A disconsolate Mike Brey -- mind racing, thinking about what he would say...
SOUTH BEND, IN
FanSided

Notre Dame football: Sam Hartman a Heisman frontrunner

One of Notre Dame football’s newest transfer additions, Sam Hartman, is among the frontrunners to be the Heisman trophy winner. Betonline has Hartman tied for the 4th best odds at +1200 heading into next season. Entering his 6th season and first for the Fighting Irish, the expectations are enormous...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

New bus company extends service to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A new bus company is coming to South Bend, with service beginning at the end of January. Megabus, in partnership with Miller Transportation, is expanding its services to South Bend starting January 25. The partnership also reaches to other cities in the Midwest, including Chicago, Indianapolis, and Detroit.
SOUTH BEND, IN
beckersasc.com

Goshen Health unveils new medical office

Goshen (Ind.) Health has opened its new Goshen Physicians Family Medicine office inside North Webster (Ind.) Community Center, Ink Free News reported Jan. 17. The 1,100-square-foot facility is now one of 30 Goshen Health locations in four Indiana counties. Chelsea Wolf, DO, will be the primary physician. She formerly worked...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

South Bend restaurants dealing with increasing egg prices

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You really want to pay attention to that budget, especially with egg prices continuing to climb. But it’s not just affecting the price you pay at the store. Some local restaurants are feeling the pinch too. The owner of South Bend’s Early Bird Eatery,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
FOX59

$100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Take a second look at your Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket because you could be the lucky Hoosier who won $100,000. The Hoosier Lottery reveals that a winning $100,000 ticket was purchased at Pak-A-Sak gas station located at 330 E. Center Street in Warsaw. Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers were: 24-26-39-47-57 with the Powerball of […]
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

2 arrested after multi-county chase begins in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people were arrested after leading police on a chase that spanned three counties in northwest Indiana on Wednesday. The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies attempted to stop a vehicle just after 11:15 a.m. on the Indiana Toll Road near the 46-mile marker for speeding. The vehicle didn’t stop, which led to a chase.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

$100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Warsaw on Saturday

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - If you bought a Powerball ticket in Kosciusko County on Saturday, you should check it!. A $100,000 winning ticket was purchased at Pak-A-Sak, located at 330 E. Center St. in Warsaw. Saturday’s winning numbers are 24-26-39-47-57, with the Powerball of 23. The ticket holder should...
WARSAW, IN
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
886K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy