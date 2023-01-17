Read full article on original website
A school staffer searched the backpack of a Virginia 6-year-old before shooting. Now, the school will install metal detectors
Richneck Elementary School in Virginia will install walk-through metal detectors after officials were alerted last week that a 6-year-old student who allegedly shot his teacher might have had a weapon but failed to find it after a search.
A 6-year-old is accused of shooting someone at school. He isn't the first
The prosecutor sat at a small table across from a 6-year-old boy, watching him color. The kid smiled, showing off the gaps from the front teeth he had just lost. He said he was expecting a visit from the tooth fairy soon. Two months had passed since the child had...
Hours before a 6-year-old shot his teacher, a school administrator was told the child may have brought a gun to school: superintendent
School officials searched the student's backpack, but didn't find anything, the superintendent told parents. The boy later shot his teacher in class.
6-year-old is unlikely to be charged in teacher's shooting, but parents could be, experts say
The 6-year-old boy accused of shooting his Virginia teacher Friday with a gun he took from home is unlikely to be charged, but his parents could be criminally culpable depending on if they properly secured the weapon, experts said. The student's mother legally purchased the gun used in the shooting,...
Six-year-old student shot teacher with gun legally purchased by his mother
A six-year-old student accused of shooting his first-grade teacher in Virginia used a gun that was legally purchased by his mother, according to reports. Abigail Zwerner was teaching a normal lesson at her school in Newport News when the boy pulled out the gun at the desk where he was sitting, took aim and fired, police say. Ms Zwerner put up her hand but the bullet went through it and struck her in the chest. Police said on Monday that the shooting appeared to have been intentional - not accidental - after he had brought the gun to class...
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Wisconsin boy, 14, accused of shooting girlfriend in the head over breakup
A 14-year-old Wisconsin boy allegedly shot his girlfriend at least three times in the head after she tried breaking up with him. The girl, identified by family as 14-year-old Jazlene Jones, is miraculously expected to survive the shooting. Elia Olson, of Racine, was charged Tuesday as an adult for attempted murder and possession of a dangerous weapon, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Racine County Eye. If convicted, Elia could spend the next 60 years in prison. On Sunday just before noon, the couple had walked down the railroad tracks in the city, about 25 miles south of Milwaukee, to smoke, Jazlene...
After a Mentally Ill Mother Dropped Off Her Baby at Daycare, The Workers Learn a Disturbing Truth
An incident occurred at a daycare center where a mother brought her child to daycare, even though the child was already dead. The child had previously been sick and had vomited at the daycare.
A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
Martin County, FL – A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.
DC mother struggles to find new safe home after 14-year-old son shot in head
WASHINGTON — Shakita Slater thought her main struggle would be taking care of her 14-year-old son after he was shot. It turns out, finding a safe space to live would be almost as challenging. Slater’s son, Jayden Mejia, was shot on the 1700 block of 7th Street NW around...
Gun allegedly used by 6-year-old in Virginia school shooting was bought by child's mother, police say
The gun allegedly used by a 6-year-old boy to shoot his teacher at a Newport News, Virginia, school was legally purchased by the child's mother, officials said. The boy took the firearm from his home to school in his backpack Friday, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said Monday. The...
23 years ago, another 6-year-old boy fired a gun in school. The victim was his classmate
When authorities in Newport News, Virginia, announced on January 6 that a 6-year-old boy brought a gun to school and shot his teacher, sending her to the hospital, the country was stunned. The city's mayor said it was nearly impossible to grapple with what happened. The police chief called the case "unprecedented."
New Evidence in Bryan Kohberger Case Could be 'Major' Link to Murders
On Wednesday, the search warrant for Bryan Kohberger's apartment near Washington State University was unsealed.
First grader who shot teacher in Virginia is among the youngest school shooters in US history
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Barely a week into the new year, a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, becoming one of the youngest school shooters in the nation's history. While details of the case are still emerging, his teacher remains hospitalized with serious injuries. David Riedman, creator of the K-12 School Shooting Database, discusses the relative rarity of school shooters under age 10 and the likely aftermath of the event.
Pills bought through Snapchat caused deaths of 8 teens and young adults, lawsuit says
They were ages 15 through 22 and were from six states, according to the lawsuit.
Man Arrested Over 'Sextortion' Case That Led to California Teen's Tragic Suicide
Jonathan Kassi, 25, was taken into custody as part of an investigation into a West African financial sextortion scam A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an online scam that led to a teen's tragic suicide in February. On Dec. 15, Jonathan Kassi was booked at Santa Clara County Main Jail for "extortion and attempted disorderly conduct — posting a photograph or recording without consent," the San José Police Department announced in a statement. "Suspect Kassi sexually exploited children online utilizing the usernames 'emillysmith' and 'kassijonathan' on various social media...
Former student sentenced after shooting 15-year-old classmate at Montgomery County high school
WASHINGTON — An 18-year-old defendant will begin his adult life in prison after he pleaded guilty to shooting his classmate in a bathroom stall, surrounded by other teens. Editor's Note: The above video is from previous reporting in November 2022. Steven Alston Jr. pled guilty in November to shooting...
First grade shooting: School was warned
Before a six year old allegedly shot a teacher, his backpack was searched based on a tip, but no gun was found.
Mother of 6-year-old school shooter could face charges
The mother of a 6-year-old boy who brought her gun to a Virginia elementary school and shot his teacher could face charges, according to police.
Indiana man arrested after 4-year-old son was caught on camera waving a loaded handgun around
An Indiana man is due in court after his toddler was seen playing on a second-floor landing with a loaded handgun. Shane Osborne, 45, was arrested Jan. 14 on charges of neglect after neighbors reported seeing his young son waving around what appeared to be a real firearm and even pulling the trigger, according to local NBC affiliate WTHR 13 News.
