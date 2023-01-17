ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennett Square, PA

Longwood Gardens tucks visitors into a warm flowerbed of Winter Wonder

By Andre Lamar, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 2 days ago

Though strong and resilient, humans also are delicate flowers that need to be watered with fun and time with nature to keep from wilting.

Longwood Gardens has long been a horticultural haven for visitors from around the world, some of whom would otherwise spend a dull weekend on the sofa, counting tumbleweeds that roll past their TVs and cellphones.

Spokesperson Jourdan Cole said Longwood broke record attendance last year with 1,614,331 visiting the landmark venue near Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

While the holidays are a very popular time to visit, this time of year at Longwood is unique because it offers one of the botanical paradise's best-kept secrets: the annual "Winter Wonder'' exhibit that's on view Saturday, Jan. 21, through Sunday, March 26. Guests must reserve a ticket in advance for this event.

This display gives visitors a chance to come inside (and go back outside) and observe colorful and unusual flowers during the winter season, a time when some plants' most interesting qualities can be appreciated. This includes the bark of trees, seed pods and ornamental fruit.

‘Winter Wonder’ is a hidden gem

The reason "Winter Wonder'' is a best-kept secret is that many people mistakenly assume there's not much to see at Longwood in winter. And they don't want to freeze outside.

But guests can escape the cold inside Longwood's Conservatory that's bursting with blooms from all over the world. This includes the towering Clerodendrum schmidtii (chains of glory).

Nearly 300 blooming orchids also will be on display in Longwood's newly renovated Orchid House, Cole said.

The rare blue poppies also are expected to bloom in March. This world-famous blue flower, once considered a myth, blooms every spring at Longwood. They're on display for only about 10 to 15 days.

Visitors to "Winter Wonder'' also can soak in the wintry glory of the Brandywine Valley outside the conservatory.

More highlights in early 2023

New this year is Longwood's Science Saturdays series. It gives guests a peak behind the curtain at plant research and conservation projects.

Topics include "Reading the Landscape" on Jan. 21 , "Plant Exploration Around the World" on Feb. 18 and "Plant Collections: Clivia" on March 18 .For music lovers, Longwood’s musical lineup for winter includes renowned artists in the areas of classical, jazz and organ music.

Beginning March 1, guests will see the return of the exhibit "Voices in the Landscape: Deeply Rooted with Storyteller Charlotte Blake Alston."This self-guided audio tour offers 10 stops indoors and outdoors to honor the contributions of the African American community through the lens of horticulture and the power of story.

This year the exhibition features new original content for children at select stops, Cole said.

Longwood Gardens travel guide: What you need to know if you go

Plant-inspired sweet treats

Longwood also offers a series of monthly floral classes. “Sweet Floral Treats” is the 2023 series theme for this make-and-take floral design class where the designer draws inspiration from a sweet treat, Cole said.

The first class (Wednesday, Jan. 18) is sold out. It features Mackenzie Knight-Fochs of The Scott Arboretum of Swarthmore College and she'll teach students how to create a floral arrangement inspired by red velvet cake.

The second class (Thursday, Feb. 23) is still open for registration ; floral designer Chad Wlazelek will demonstrate how to create a cupcake with a floral twist.The third class (Wednesday, March 22) features Longwood's East Conservatory manager Karl Gercens, who'll demonstrate how to create a floral design inspired by Key lime pie.

There's much more to come this year, but that's a snapshot of some of the cool things at Longwood in the first few months of the year.After having a record year last year, the botanical paradise is aiming for 1.6 million guests again in 2023, Cole said.

Longwood Gardens (1001 Longwood Road, near Kennett Square, Pennsylvania) will host “Winter Wonder” from Saturday, Jan. 21, through Sunday, March 26.

The gardens are open from Wednesdays through Mondays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Friday, March 31. Hours change in the spring.

Admission is $25 for adults, $22 for seniors (age 62 or older) and college students (with valid ID), $18 for active or retired U.S. military (with valid ID), $13 for students (ages 5 to 8 or with valid student ID) and free for ages 4 or younger. Group rates are available. For more details, visit longwoodgardens.org or call (610) 388-1000.

More entertainment stories

Concerts in 2023: The return of Nelly, party for Swifties & more 2023 Delaware highlights

No Firefly, No Cry: Plenty of Delaware entertainment to love in 2023

Sip on these: 3 frosty Delaware festivals brewing in early 2023

Take a hike: Start 2023 off on the right foot at these Delaware parks

Phylicia Rashad, Slick Rick & more: Lots of celebs Delaware-bound in 2023

Vegan pancake whisperer: After 24 years, this chef is selling her prized possession in magic bottles

Andre Lamar is the features/lifestyle reporter. If you have an interesting story idea, email Andre Lamar at alamar@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Longwood Gardens tucks visitors into a warm flowerbed of Winter Wonder

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelnoire.com

Say Hello To Wilmington, Delaware's New Luxury Boutique Hotel

Wilmington, Delaware has a brand-new luxury boutique hotel. According to Travel + Leisure, the Quoin recently opened in the city’s historic downtown area. Philadelphia hospitality brand Method Co. worked with Delaware real estate developer The Buccini/Pollin Group to bring the concept to life. The 24-room hotel is situated in...
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Espresso yourself: 4 new coffee shops open in Delaware

  In Delaware, the new year started with a jolt — and that’s a good thing. Three independently owned coffee shops opened last month, proving that you can never have too many lattes. Like cleaners, banks and drug stores, every neighborhood seems to need a coffee shop — which is as it should be, according to Nicholas Qaabar, owner of ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Stanton’s First State Plaza shopping center sold

Parkway Gravel, Inc., New Castle, purchased First State Plaza, 1600 W. Newport Pike in Stanton. Parkway is the commercial real estate arm of Delaware heavy-highway and paving contractor Greggo & Ferrara. The company was the developer of an industrial site in the New Castle area and is developing a warehouse...
STANTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

New 2-story Newark library to be built on same site

New Castle County has decided to update the Newark Free Library on the same site. The new, two-story building will have 50% more interior space, and there will be 80% more parking, Diana Brown, manager of the county’s 10 libraries, said this week. “Details of what will be inside will be developed with public hearings this year,” Out & About ... Read More
NEWARK, DE
Radio Ink

Jim Antes Heads to WJBR in Delaware

Jim Antes will make a homecoming to Beasley Media Group when he heads to Delaware to serve as the station manager of WJBR (99.5 FM) in Wilmington. Antes will also work as the web presence director on behalf of Beasley’s Philadelphia and Wilmington-based stations, the company announced on Wednesday.
WILMINGTON, DE
Travel Maven

The Best Town in Pennsylvania for a Winter Weekend Getaway

The colder months don't have to mean staying cooped up inside, counting down the days until the warmer weather returns. There are so many opportunities for adventure within the Keystone State and there's one town in particular, that truly comes alive in the winter months. Keep reading to learn more about the best place to head to for a winter weekend getaway.
STRASBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Midday Blaze Tears Thorugh Elkton Farmhouse Not Occupied In Decades

Questions are being raised in Cecil County after a historic home that has stood vacant for decades went up in flames on Wednesday afternoon. An old farmhouse on Telegraph Road in Elkton was gutted on Wednesday, Jan. 18 when a fire that remains under investigation tore through the structure, causing upwards of $250,000 in damage to the vacant dwelling.
ELKTON, MD
proptalk.com

See the Bay: A Chesapeake Bay Loop

After completing our inaugural journey from Portsmouth, RI, earlier this year to our home port of North East, MD, we wanted to spend as much time as we could getting to know our new Jeanneau NC895 by completing our own Chesapeake Bay loop. To achieve that, our plan was to...
NORTH EAST, MD
MONTCO.Today

Someone Lives in a Real Live Hobbit House in Chester County and It’s Awesome

Tucked away in the picturesque Chester County countryside is a true-to-life scene from Middle Earth. It’s an actual Hobbit House. Architect Peter Archer of West Chester’s Archer & Buchanan Architecture had the life-sized tribute to The Shire handcrafted for J.R.R. Tolkien fans alongside an 18th-century stone wall on their property, according to a Houzz tour by Lisa Frederick.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy