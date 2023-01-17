Detroit Red Wings (18-17-7) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-25-5)

When: 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: 97.1 FM ( Red Wings radio affiliates ).

• Box score

Game notes: The Red Wings were ambushed in Colorado on Monday, 6-3 , losing their ninth straight to the defending champion Avalanche. The Coyotes have lost nine in a row to fall to seventh in the Western Conference Central. Clayton Keller has a team-high 38 points (15 goals). Dylan Larkin leads the Wings with 39 points (14 goals). The Wings visit Vegas on Thursday.

REBUILD CITY: Detroit Lions deserve a thank you for breaking the cycle of suckitude in this city

REPORT CARD: Red Wings midseason grades: Most offseason additions earning their contracts

Live updates

Don't see the updates? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings lose to Arizona Coyotes in shootout, 4-3: Game thread replay