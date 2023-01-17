Iowa Farm Bureau Proposes Eminent Domain Changes

(Undated) — The Iowa Farm Bureau is pushing for an eminent domain change, asking for a higher threshold when it comes to farmers’ land.

That’s Iowa Farm Bureau President Brent Johnson. The current Iowa Utilities Board standard for pipeline projects is around 70-percent voluntary easements. Johnson says farmers also want to be able to appeal the I-U-B for any land or crop damages, caused by pipeline construction. Johnson says the Farm Bureau is neutral when it comes to pipelines, but sides with farmers when it comes to property rights.

