ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Farm Bureau Proposes Eminent Domain Changes

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mGZFE_0kHE8NB400

(Undated) — The Iowa Farm Bureau is pushing for an eminent domain change, asking for a higher threshold when it comes to farmers’ land.

That’s Iowa Farm Bureau President Brent Johnson. The current Iowa Utilities Board standard for pipeline projects is around 70-percent voluntary easements. Johnson says farmers also want to be able to appeal the I-U-B for any land or crop damages, caused by pipeline construction. Johnson says the Farm Bureau is neutral when it comes to pipelines, but sides with farmers when it comes to property rights.

TTWN Media Networks Inc.

Comments / 4

Related
Tax Foundation

Iowa Proposal to Rein in Property Taxes Misses the Mark

On the heels of adopting one of the most comprehensive state tax reform packages in years, Iowa lawmakers are back in Des Moines with property tax relief in their sights. But while the issue is worthy of their attention, House File 1 (HF 1) as currently drafted misses the mark.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Raccoons Are A Focus This Year For Iowa Farmers

A new year means a new legislative session. The 90th General Assembly convened for the 2023 session Last Monday, January 9th. Going into this session, Iowa Farm Bureau is prioritizing protecting landowners and property taxpayers, addressing Iowa’s veterinary care workforce shortage, and wildlife management. What kind of wildlife management...
IOWA STATE
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Gov. Reynolds begins to reduce regulatory burden in Iowa

Growing and making Iowa’s economy more competitive is a priority for Gov. Kim Reynolds. Since assuming office, she has placed an emphasis on making Iowa’s tax code more competitive by lowering individual and corporate income tax rates. Further, Gov. Reynolds has controlled the growth of government spending by following prudent budget policies. Low tax rates and limited spending are two crucial pillars for a sound economic policy. A third pillar, which is often forgotten, is reducing the regulatory burden. Gov. Reynolds has begun to address...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Governor Kim Reynolds’ School Choice Bill Approaches Floor Debate

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds’ school choice bill is ready for debate in both chambers, more than a week and a half into the session. The proposal putting nearly 76 hundred dollars into educational savings accounts for parents who opt out of the public school system gets approval from two state committees. Passed by the Senate Education and House Education Reform committees, the bill can now be considered by either chamber on the floor. Under the proposal, all Iowa parents would have the chance to access the educational savings accounts within three years.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds announces merging of two state departments

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Governor Kim Reynolds has announced the Iowa Veteran’s Home and the Department of Veteran Affairs will be merging. Both agencies will be overseen by the current director of the Iowa Veteran’s Home. Reynolds said the merger will be beneficial for veterans relying on...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

No more sliced cheese under Iowa Republicans SNAP proposal

Iowa House Republicans are proposing restrictions on the state's SNAP benefits that could dramatically limit what foods recipients can get at the store.Why it matters: The new bill introduces cumbersome rules that dictate what families can or can't buy at the grocery stores, said Luke Elzinga, spokesperson for DMARC, a local food nonprofit.Driving the news: House File 3 also targets Medicaid and several other public assistance programs. Nearly 40 House Republicans have co-sponsored the bill.A portion of the bill recommends narrowing SNAP food purchases to only what is on the state's approved WIC list, which is meant to be a supplemental nutritional aid for women, infants and children.Proposed restrictions:No white grains — people can only purchase 100% whole wheat bread, brown rice and 100% whole wheat pasta.No baked, refried or chili beans — people can purchase black, red and pinto beans.No fresh meats — people can purchase only canned products like canned tuna or canned salmon.No sliced, cubed or crumbled cheese. No American cheese.What's next: A House subcommittee will consider the bill.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Homebuilders Back Bill To Limit City Ordinances On Home Aesthetics

Des Moines, Iowa — The Home Builders Association of Iowa is urging the legislature to pass new limits on city rules for the construction and renovation of residential property. Dan Knoup, executive director of the Home Builders Association of Greater Des Moines, says building codes should govern life and...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

House and Senate committees advance governor’s private school scholarship bill

Committees in both chambers of the Iowa Legislature voted Wednesday to recommend passage of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ private school scholarship legislation, gearing up for floor debates on the governor’s top legislative priority within the first few weeks of the 2023 session. The Senate Education Committee approved the governor’s proposal establishing an education savings account (ESA) […] The post House and Senate committees advance governor’s private school scholarship bill appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Launches Counterfeit Pills Campaign

(Des Moines, IA) — The state of Iowa is launching a campaign about the dangers of counterfeit pills and fentanyl. It features a central Iowa couple who lost their 17-year-old son after he took counterfeit pills. The campaign will target teens and young adults. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services has also developed a parent guide, which can be downloaded from the Your Life Iowa website.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Conservative group backs midwives in challenging Iowa’s certificate-of-need law

A conservative organization is suing the state over a requirement that birthing centers demonstrate the necessity of such a facility before they’re allowed to open. Since 1977, Iowa has required state approval for any newly created or substantially changed institutional health service. The Iowa Legislature enacted the law, which requires prospective or expanding health care […] The post Conservative group backs midwives in challenging Iowa’s certificate-of-need law appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

The Most Significant Landowners in Iowa [LIST]

We all know Iowa is known for its agriculture. The wide-open fields make it the perfect place for larger farms. However, farms are not the only thing that is staking its claim to the land. It’s always interesting to find out who owns how much land. We know that there...
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

A misguided effort to make Iowa's local elections partisan

Rick Morain is the former publisher and owner of the Jefferson Herald, for which he writes a regular column. If Senate File 23 were to become law in Iowa, all city and school elections would be partisan, and only partisan. Candidates in those elections would have their names placed on the ballot only by their political party; no independent candidates could run.
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Public money for private schools in Iowa proposed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Supporters will say Iowans need more education choices while opponents will say choice already exists and taxpayer money should not pay for it. A bill that would provide $7,598 in an education account that would allow parents to use it for tuition and other costs at Iowa schools is the Iowa Legislature. It’s a proposal from Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds that has already passed through a Senate subcommittee.
IOWA STATE
rcreader.com

“Iowa & the Great Depression,” January 19

Thursday, January 19, 6 p.m. Presented on January 19 as part of the Davenport Public Library's 3rd Thursday at Hoover's Presidential Library & Museum series, the virtual program Iowa & the Great Depression will find Park Ranger Peter Hoehnle speaking on how Iowans experienced the 1930s, with discussion on the ways that they survived hard times, and how some residents turned to radical action in response to the ordeal.
IOWA STATE
97X

This Iowa Bakery Is Consider One Of The Best In The State

Another year means another look at the "best" things in each state. A recent article from Onlyinyourstate put a spotlight on a bakery in Iowa calling it one of the best in the great state of Iowa. If you love great treats from the Old Country, this is the spot...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

i9 Fact Checker: Ad claims schools saw $1 Billion increase over 10 years

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) is using advertisements on television to make her argument for reforming how public schools in Iowa are funded, which was a campaign issue for her reelection campaign and her highest priority for the 2023 Legislative Session and a campaign issue.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State lawmaker accuses some educators of promoting socialism

An Iowa House subcommittee advanced a bill Wednesday that would require high school teachers to hold class discussion comparing political ideologies “that conflict with the principles of freedom and democracy that were essential to the founding of the United States.” House File 12 specifically mentions communism and totalitarianism. Iowa Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, who co-sponsored […] The post State lawmaker accuses some educators of promoting socialism appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
22K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy