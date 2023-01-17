Opinion: BlueCross’ decision shows how competition can lower health care prices

The Daily Memphian welcomes a diverse range of views from guest columnists on topics of local interest and impact. Columns are subject to editorial review and editing for length and clarity. If you’re interested in having a guest column considered by The Daily Memphian, email Eric Barnes .

A compelling aspect of BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee’s recent decision to drop Memphis-area Methodist hospitals from its coverage plans has been overlooked. BCBS’s move is a welcome sign of the emergence of a competitive, price-transparent health care marketplace, which is needed to reverse runaway costs driven by hospital overcharging.

It shows how competition can lower health care prices. Other health care consumers, including employers and unions, can follow BCBS’s lead to avoid price-gouging hospitals and enjoy substantial health care savings.

“The rates Methodist Le Bonheur healthcare system charged us were significantly higher than our average rates for other facilities in the Memphis area,” said a BCBS spokesperson in explaining its decision. “We have to meet our members’ need for affordable coverage.”

A PatientRightsAdvocate.org analysis confirms Methodist hospitals charge BCBS significantly more than other local hospitals for common procedures, including nearly twice as much for colonoscopies and ER visits.

Price disclosures also show Methodist charges BCBS patients far more than those paying with cash. This begs the question: Why pay thousands of dollars a year in health insurance premiums when care is less expensive when paying in cash? This price discrepancy suggests hospitals and health insurers are in cahoots to profit off patients’ misery and that a price-transparent health care model that cuts out inflationary middle players can result in dramatic savings.

Such consumer price discovery and discretion are urgently needed to reduce outrageous health care costs bankrupting patients, businesses, and the nation. The federal government recently announced the U.S. spent $4.3 trillion on health care in 2021, nearly 20% of GDP and almost two times the developed world average.

The data reveals hospitals are the largest component of this spending. They charge an average of seven times their cost of care. Hospital overcharging has saddled 100 million Americans with medical debt and leads nearly two-thirds of Americans to avoid care each year for fear of financial ruin.

By comparing hospital prices, consumers can identify the well-documented wide price variations for the same care, even at the same hospital. A recent WREG analysis finds that the hospital price of an MRI in the Memphis area varies from $376 at Milan General Hospital to $5,000 at Saint Francis. The price for an outpatient brain MRI at Methodist Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for those covered by Cigna insurance is $489 versus $5,359 for those insured by BCBS.

When actual hospital prices are known upfront, no consumer will tolerate paying ten times more than their neighbor for the same care.

Consider the union SEIU 32BJ, which saved $30 million on its health plan, generating funds to give its members $3,000 bonuses and their largest pay raise in history. They did this by shopping for care. Last year, SEIU 32BJ excised New York-Presbyterian Hospital from its health plan after analyzing its claims data and discovering the hospital was price-gouging its members. For example, the hospital billed the plan an average of $10,368 for outpatient colonoscopies versus $2,185 at the city’s public hospitals.

Innovative employers around the country, including Rosen Hotels and the Osceola School District in Florida, have similarly saved 30% to 50% on their health care costs by contracting with price-transparent providers that offer the highest quality care at the lowest possible prices. They’ve shared these savings with their employees in the form of lower premiums and higher wages.

Employers can usher in similar savings nationwide by elevating their health care decisions to the C-suite and treating health care like any other part of their supply chain, with a keen eye toward price and quality.

A federal hospital price transparency rule that took effect on Jan. 1, 2021, can help more employers follow suit. The rule requires hospitals to publish their discounted cash prices and negotiated insurance rates online. Tech innovators can then aggregate this information in easy-to-use web applications like Kayak or Expedia so consumers can shop for the best care at the best prices.

Unfortunately, most hospitals haven’t followed the rule. A recent PatientRightsAdvocate.org study finds only 16% of hospitals are in compliance. Most are not posting their negotiated rates by insurance plan as required, and some aren’t posting any prices at all. To their credit, Methodist Le Bonheur hospitals are compliant and post price files that help consumers shop for care. BCBS indicated it used these public price disclosures to make its cost-cutting decision.

The Biden administration can make this rule a reality for more health care consumers through robust enforcement. The Department of Health and Human Services has fined only two hospitals nationwide out of the thousands that are non-compliant. Yet even this meager response shows enforcement works. The two fined hospitals quickly became compliant and issued exemplary pricing files. The House Energy and Commerce Committee also plans to prioritize price transparency this session.

When all hospitals comply with the law, health care consumers can use prices to prevent overcharging and significantly reduce out-of-control care and coverage costs. They can unleash a competitive marketplace that keeps prices affordable as in almost every other sector of the economy. BCBS’s move is part of the vanguard of the coming American health care revolution.

PatientRightsAdvocate.org is a nonprofit 501c3 and nonpartisan organization focused on health care price transparency that was advised by former U.S. Senator Tom Coburn M.D. (R) from Oklahoma.