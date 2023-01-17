Scholarships Available for Students Studying Healthcare

(Atlantic) Cass Health and its affiliate organizations have five scholarships available for the upcoming school year.

Cass Health offers a $500 scholarship to a southwest Iowa student who is enrolled or accepted into a nursing program. They also officer a $500 scholarship to a southwest Iowa student pursing a degree in a health-related career.

Cass Health Auxiliary provides two $1,000 scholarships for students pursuing a health-related career.

Cass Health Foundation offers a $5,000 scholarship to a graduate from a Cass County High School with a goal of becoming a healthcare provider, subject to licensure requirements in the State of Iowa. The scholarship was established by a bequest from Louie and Elsie Hansen.

The deadlines for each scholarship is March 31st.

Applications are available online at casshealth.org/scholarships and can be turned in to Human Resources.