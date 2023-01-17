Palm Beach County's 2023 under-the-radar: Who are the best available local players?

As the transfer portal expanded and coaching staff overhauls rocked the landscape of college football in 2022, high school seniors who expected to be flooded with offers were met with another year burdened by a drought of opportunity.

The recruiting cycle was harder for the Class of 2023 than any other.

Feeling the greatest weight of the coronavirus pandemic's impact, no high school journey went as expected for this year's seniors.

Once an NCAA dead period that began in August 2020 ended in June 2021 — a time when now-upperclassmen should've been seeing their first starts on varsity and training in the offseason for breakout junior performances — the majority found themselves forced to prove they were worthy of in-person evaluation by college coaches through tweets and computer screens.

Even with clearance granted, it was that much harder for local high school coaches to get recruiters on campus. Many were spending time trying to find pieces they may have missed in the state championship-winning powerhouse hubs in neighboring Broward and Miami-Dade counties. That is if there were recruiting trails.

They're a rarity in Palm Beach County, the area notorious for its turnover of head coaches, already hosting four vacancies from 2022 after 16 in 2021 and 15 in 2020.

In turn, more than a handful of Palm Beach athletes were overlooked — and more than usual. Some local students took their talents south in search of recruiting trails that led to Power Fives, but a number stayed.

A few even came back, striving to put the 561 on the map without letting out-of-county programs claim the bragging rights for the area code's talent.

All forged in Palm Beach County, the athletes listed below are tried-and-true hidden gems from the 2023 recruiting class. Each player is uncommitted and holds two offers or fewer, from Division 3- to Division I-caliber.

As national signing day looms on Feb. 1, take a look at which local players are choice last-minute pickups.

Diamonds in the rough

Bobby Smith Jr., Boynton Beach

Position: RB

How Boynton Beach's steamroller in the run game still has yet to add more than a single scholarship from Allen University offered in late June 2022 to his high school resume could be the eighth wonder of the world, at least in the eyes of Palm Beach County football fans who have been around since Smith was a freshman in 2019.

His arrival saw a post-Lamar Jackson-era Boynton improve from 2-8 in 2018 to 4-5. In 2020, the Tigers went 5-2 for their first winning record since 2016, which was the last time Boynton made the playoffs. That is until Smith's class returned the program to the state series in 2021, ushered out by Final Four roadblock American Heritage-Plantation. As a junior, Smith ran for more than 1,200 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns, becoming the first running back in Boynton program history to break 1,000 rushing yards.

Still, Smith still has yet to find a home at the next level, even after rushing for 1,323 yards as a senior, averaging a first down per carry for a team-leading 17 touchdowns, and guiding the Class 2M Tigers to their best run ever.

St. Thomas University, Keiser, and Mount St. Joseph have interest in the 5-foot-10, 190-pound Smith. Boynton Beach football fans have long believed his proven chemistry with younger sibling Bobby T. Smith of the Class of 2024 would make them a perfect package deal. Meanwhile, little brother is pretty high on Georgia Southern's radar and despite accompanying the designated ATH on visits, the Eagles have yet to swoop in on big bro, who racked up six 100-plus yard games last fall.

Three of those lofty performances were for more than 200 yards. Smith ran a season-best of 250 yards, averaging 19.2 yards per carry for four touchdowns against American Heritage-Delray. He exceeded that 19.2 YPC against Park Vista and Lake Worth, averaging 20.2 and 20.9, respectively, much credit due to his near-unbreakable contact balance.

Smith admits his grade-point average is what has stalled his recruitment at the Division I level rather than his size or skill set, holding a 2.6 GPA as of mid-January.

To be eligible for D1, student-athletes are required to graduate from high school, complete 16 core courses using pass/fail grades, and earn a core course GPA of 2.3 or higher. A 2.2 core course GPA is required for Division II. Division 3 programs set academic standards for themselves. ACT and SAT scores aren't mandated across the board.

"I work hard. My grades and stats have went up every year," Smith said, encouraging current and rising seniors not to give up and "trust the process."

Ryan Anthony, Wellington

Position: QB

Although it was a trying year for the Wolverines, going from 7-4 to 6-5, the three-year varsity starter offered a performance to remember week after week and created one last path to playoffs for Wellington.

Anthony finished the 2022 season ranked 21st in the state with 2,965 total yards, passing for 1,881 and rushing for 1,084, averaging nearly 275 yards per game, all while managing a GPA of 4.3 in the classroom.

There was a decline in completions and an increase in interceptions due to a heap of loss on the O-line rather than Anthony himself. Nonetheless, the dual threat answered his junior season by doubling the 987 passing yards he had last year with receiver Reece Larson, now a freshman at Appalachian State.

No matter what adversity the team captain faced, Anthony's skills as attack on the boys lacrosse team — for which he also serves as team captain — translate to how he runs his offense on the football field. His toughness can't be duplicated.

The biggest thing in Anthony's way is his size, standing at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds. Note: Anthony would still look down at the Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray, who presents in the pocket at a whopping 5-foot-10.

Similar to the Oklahoma alum, Anthony's quick to slip tackles, play low and get ahead of the trenches. He runs fast enough, too. Anthony recorded a 4.6-second 40-yard dash over the summer. He also has the arm, tossing a long of 50 and averaging about 17 yards a throw for 13 of 26 total touchdowns last fall.

The most impressive thing is that all the while, Anthony can still post performances on the ground exceeding 100 yards. He did that four times as a senior, highlighted by a season-high 201 yards while averaging 14 yards per carry against Royal Palm Beach. In his last varsity performance against region finalist Palm Beach Gardens, Anthony rushed for 104 yards total, breaking away for a long carry of 38.

Now, like Smith, Anthony is fighting to show off in his last opportunities for film in local all-star games, clinching offensive MVP honors in his first offseason appearance.

More first-team misses

These athletes were first-team selections for Palm Beach Post at the conclusion of the 2022 football season.

Brock Anderson, LB, Boca Raton : Contributed 121 tackles — 46 solo — for an average of 11 per game on Boca's run to playoffs, recovering four fumbles along the way thanks to a high football IQ and pleasantly unexpected and aggressive pursuit of any threat aiming for a first down gain. Group of 5 or FCS potential at 6-foot, 210 pounds, boasts a 4.84 GPA with a 1490 SAT, and served the Bobcats as team captain.

Aramian Fraiser, LB, Palm Beach Central: Anchored a D-line that granted opposing teams an average of just 15 points in victory and defeat on the Broncos' inaugural trek to the Final Four, credited with 50 of 369 solo tackles teamwide. Made a team-high 102 total tackles and added five sacks and a blocked punt. 5-foot-11 but a bulky 205-pounds and bully energy on the gridiron help Fraiser play bigger than his size.

Chase Hanning, TE, Santaluces: Model for efficiency, scoring 10 touchdowns on 29 catches through 10 games as the target of choice for Arkansas State quarterback commit Will Prichard. Hanning could stand to put on some weight, but the height, 6-foot-3, and high motor are already there. Transferring from Somerset Canyons, Hanning averaged 25 yards per catch for 717 receiving yards to take part in flipping Santaluces from a team that went from 1-8 to 8-3 district champions.

Edwin Jean, OL, Boynton Beach: Cleared the way at guard to allow over 4,000 rushing yards and a historic season for the district champ Tigers who made it to their first region semifinal. Jean accumulated 85 pancake blocks, grading out at 90%. Minds the gap well. Some room to grow but not too much, a sturdy 6-foot-1, 270 pounds. Holds a 3.0 GPA.

Chris Presto, WR/LB, Cardinal Newman: Three-year varsity starter averaged 16.3 yards per catch for 585 yards and seven touchdowns on 36 catches in his second season as Newman's receiving yards leader in spite of nagging injury as a junior and a quarterback change for back-to-back region final appearances. 6-foot-2, 204-pound build helped transition into a new role on defense, recording 29 tackles — 11 solo and six for loss — two pass breakups and four interceptions, highlighted by two pick sixes. As a sophomore at Palm Beach Gardens, he led the receiver room with 248 yards and two touchdowns on 21 catches.

Has hops, recording an 8-7 broad jump and 32-inch vertical at a Six Star Football showcase ahead of senior season. Leader on both sides of the ball while maintaining grades, holding a 4.5 GPA and 1270 on the SAT.

Brady Shea, OL, Cardinal Newman: A big one to break through at left tackle, standing at 6-foot-2, Shea's balance kept quarterback Luke Warnock on his feet and chains moving downfield until falling just shy of the Class 1M Final Four with nearly 4,000 yards of offense at the season's end. Just as balanced in the classroom with a 4.75 GPA and scores of 31 (ACT) and 1180 (SAT). Being on the lighter side at 235 pounds helps Shea remain mobile in the trenches, but weight gain in the offseason is key to having a spot at the next level.

Kristian Strong, LB/TE, Cardinal Newman: A self-proclaimed "student of the game," the 6-foot-4.5, 230-pounder showed off what he learned his junior season with defending 3M state champion St. Thomas Aquinas back home in Palm Beach for his last lap on varsity, Tallied 56 tackles — eight for loss — six sacks, three pass breakups and a blocked field goal helping Newman hold state champ Chaminade to two scoreless quarters in region finals. Also showed skills as a pass-catcher, averaging 16.9 yards per catch on seven receptions for one touchdown. Speedy at the line of scrimmage with a 4.75 40-yard dash time and a potential Ivy League candidate with a 32 ACT and 1430 SAT on top of a 4.73 GPA.

Position breakdown

Quarterbacks

Quincy Rowe, Somerset Canyons : Completed 60% of throws to underclassman Power Five prospects Waden Charles and Denairius Gray for 1,807 yards and 22 touchdowns — longest of 94. Finished the year as 10th-ranked passer in Class 2M. Strong arm and big presence in the pocket at 6-foot-3, 225 pounds.

Tyrone Smith, Boynton Beach : Air skills didn't always get to shine in wing-T offense, but one of Palm Beach's most accurate under center, touting a 71% completion rate. 6-foot-3, 190-pound signal-caller averaged about 30 yards per throw and tossed a long of 83 yards for seven passing touchdowns on the season, adding 10 on the ground with an average 8.4 yards-per-carry. Three-year starter with 3.3 GPA.

Wide receivers

Colby Hidalgo, Boca Raton : Weapon on both sides of the ball in a second straight playoff run with Class 4M Boca, accumulating 1,107 total yards on offense and special teams, highlighted by 717 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 57 catches. A little undersized at 5-foot-9, 160 pounds, but speedy and consistently gets open. Holds 3.7 GPA.

Martay McClendon, Atlantic : Team captain with 3.0 GPA. Averaged over 64 yards per game for second season straight, contributing 51 catches for 708 yards and five scores. Quick to get to the ball on deep shots and grew to 5-foot-10 from 5-foot-8 billing that slowed recruitment as a junior. Journey as three-year starter began on 2020 Atlantic team that won Class 7A tri-county championship.

Devin Simmons, Palm Beach Gardens : Combo of speed and long legs, standing at 6-foot-4, 180 pounds earned the nickname "Spider." Good footwork and body control help make tough catches in traffic and down the sideline. Breakout senior season leading receiver room with 573 yards for seven touchdowns, averaging 16.9 yards per catch with a long of 55 as Gardens returned to region finals.

Running backs

Henry Bennett, Cardinal Newman : Tough 5-foot-10, 190-pound build with good breakaway speed at the line of scrimmage and downfield, sealing himself as Newman's top-scoring rusher with nine touchdowns. Better able to demonstrate ability as a three-down back in junior season, averaging about 12 yards per catch.

Sebastien Christian, Inlet Grove : Finished the season averaging a career-best 10.4 yards on 77 carries in historic season for the Hurricanes. Flourished as a junior at Seminole Ridge, ranking 11th in then-Class 7A with 1,159 rushing yards, averaging 115.9 per game for 13 touchdowns. Accumulated nine 100-plus-yard game performances in two years as varsity starter. Time spent in weight room is evident, filling out 5-foot-10 build with 190 pounds and strong legs.

David Duong, Somerset Canyons : Overcomes 5-foot-8 frame with a sturdy 180 pounds and good balance. Touts 4.5 second 40-yard dash time and 4.2 GPA. Averaged 74.3 yards per game as a senior and 7.4 yards per carry as a junior, but rushing efforts were often overshadowed by now-St. Thomas University quarterback Benson Barnes.

Jovante Pierre-Louis, Atlantic : Assigned a tough task of replacing a pair of graduated, 1,000-yard running backs and answered with 701 yards on 77 carries, averaging 9.1 yards each for three touchdowns in first year on varsity. Holds 3.1 GPA.

Alex Rosario, Jupiter Christian : Three-year varsity starter improved from a roster-high 565 rushing yards for eight touchdowns and average 7.1 yards per carry as a junior to 1,360 as a senior to create back-to-back Final Four appearances in Sunshine State Athletic Conference state championship series. Finished career averaging 11 yards on 124 carries and 136 yards per game, rushing for more than 100 yards in seven performances (156, 125, 140, 202, 155, 180, 221.) Ranked 57th-best rusher regardless of conference and held record for most rushing yards for Palm Beach County in 2022, but often overlooked due to 5-foot-8, 165-pound stature.

Also plays baseball. Clocked 7.05-second 60-yard dash ahead of junior spring, contributing to a Perfect Game grade of 7.5.

Athletes

Aidan Mahon, Park Vista : Coachable contributor for Cobras splitting time as tight end/wideout. Added linebacker to his senior year skill set to make 54 tackles — 27 solo and 5 for loss. As a junior, only took the field for six games and caught 14 passes for 205 yards and one touchdown. Finished career averaging 13.2 yards per catch with a long of 29. Stands at 6-foot, 205 pounds. Scored 1350 on ACT and holds 3.82 GPA/4.48 HPA.

T.J. Mann, Inlet Grove : Averaged over 20 yards per catch — long of 86 — totaling 436 yards and two touchdowns on 21 receptions in just eight games. Teased senior season with impressive spring game stat line of 230 yards and three touchdowns on five catches. 6-foot, 165-pound frame flies downfield and shows glimpses of 100-meter race record time of 11.2 seconds, accomplished in spring track and field season. Carries 2.88 GPA.

Malcolm Tucker, Palm Beach Gardens : "Mr. Everything" for a reason, holding arguably most diverse arsenal of skills in area. Second on roster with 48 total points — 42 on special teams — highlighted by 39-yard field goal to give edge in overtime season opener and going five-for-five in PAT attempts (27-of-28 on the season) to secure overtime upset to reach regionals. A chain-mover with 60 rushing yards on eight carries and 227 yards in the air on 23 receptions. As a junior, caught 15 passes for 236 yards. 5-foot-10, but plays a few inches taller with a chip on his shoulder. Three-year starter.

Tyler Young, Palm Beach Central : Led Central's rushing efforts with 829 yards, recording a career-best 143-yard performance in 55-23 region semifinal defeat of Stoneman-Douglas, added 121 receiving yards. Totaled four touchdowns on 26 plays as junior while majority of touches were made by then-senior and Lou Groza Player of the Year Markel King. Averaged 8.9 yards per carry as a sophomore. Strong for 5-foot-9, 170 pound frame, earning nickname "Tarzan." Touts 3.0 GPA.

Offensive/defensive line

John Arrigo, Wellington : Hit 6-foot-1 by end of senior year and spent time in the weight room, weighing in at 235, but already played bigger at OL thanks to experience on the rugby pitch. In turn, one of Palm Beach's most physical and agile at the line of scrimmage.

Francisco Diaz, West Boca Raton : 6-foot-1, 277 pounds of good hands and footwork on the D-line accounted for 28 tackles — seven solo and five for loss — and a couple of sacks to help return Bulls to winning ways in 2022.

Tyshawn Etienne, Palm Beach Gardens : Played guard and consistently got leverage as one of the biggest, near-unbreakable walls in the area. He's billed at 6-foot-2, 300 pounds. Moves well for size and saw time on both sides of the ball in 2022. Boasts 3.6 GPA.

Anthony Frigo, Jupiter Christian : Only saw action in six games as a senior, posting 12 tackles — eight solo — but 6-foot-6, 300-pound left tackle is young in experience, having played for just three years, but 4.20 GPA shines through with parallel intelligence on the field.

Christopher Kelly, West Boca Raton : Sat out junior season but made strong return in 2022 with 32 tackles — seven solo, three for loss. Also contributed three sacks and a caused fumble at defensive end and outside linebacker. Standing at 6-foot-2, stock would benefit with about 30 to 40 pounds on top of his current 185.

Linebackers

Ale'Xavier Wright, Atlantic : Accounted for 46 tackles, six for loss, a sack and a caused fumble in 2022 while managing 3.8 GPA. 6-foot-1, 215-pound outside guy quick to close space and skilled in pursuit.

Tyrese Herring, Atlantic : 6-foot, 210-pound mike tallied 77 tackles — 17 solo and seven for loss — a sack and two pass breakups. Hard hitter with good instincts. Holds 3.57 GPA.

Casey Felton, Glades Central : Stepped up to fill absence at quarterback for senior season, completing 56% of passes for 853 yards, and never came off the field, also recording 20 tackles — eight solo and five for loss — and four sacks in his natural home on defense. Came second on roster in tackles with 63 — 48 solo and 22 for loss — and had a team-leading six sacks, on top of two PBUs and three fumble recoveries on road to playoffs as a junior. Good build at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds and earned defensive MVP in 2022 Public-Vs-Private All-Star Game.

Avery Reynolds, Spanish River : Led Sharks with 15 tackles for loss of 25 solo and 53 total. Also had three sacks, three quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and a blocked punt. Stands 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, a state champion lock and hooker on Boca Raton Juniors Rugby team. Touts 3.4 GPA and 1290 SAT.

Devin WyGant, Palm Beach Central : Second on roster behind Fraiser with 89 tackles — 38 solo — a sack and an interception on Central's road to state, following up 97-tackle season on path to region finals in 2021. Physical for 5-foot-9, complemented by 195 pounds of pure muscle and strength. Carries a 3.7 GPA.

Defensive backs

Wolali Ahlijah, Wellington : Sized for the secondary at 6-foot, 175 pounds. Anticipates routes well as safety. Made 47 tackles with 68 solo, adding an interception, a couple of pass breakups, and a fumble recovery to his senior stat line, which was highlighted by two blocked field foals.

Ohmari Black, Boynton Beach : High-motor player who wants action on every down. Two picks, 12 pass breakups and 51 tackles for cornerback ranked second on roster, just one shy of leader and middle linebacker Riger Dorsainvil. Perfect fit at 6-foot, 175 pounds spending senior season with Tigers after breakout junior year at Park Vista, where he posted 33 tackles — 21 solo — a 95-yard interception and four PBUs.

Kelvin Rolle, Benjamin : Stats skyrocketed with transition to inside linebacker from strong safety. Led stacked Bucs roster with 58 tackles, 31 solo, adding a sack and two fumble recoveries. Also a wrestler. Took four wins and finished fifth overall in 220-pound weight class at Palm Beach Gardens Invitational despite being outweighed by 20 pounds, standing 5-foot-11. Completed 150 community service hours to earn Florence DeGeorge Boys & Girls Clubs 2023 Youth of the Year.

Defensive ends

Francis Diaz, Forest Hill : On the smaller side for defensive end, billed at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, but distributes weight well and displays great upper body strength at line of scrimmage. Could play outside linebacker. Prominent pass rusher for Falcons with seven sacks while contributing 54 solo tackles of 66 total, highlighted by 14 for loss. Also had two fumble recoveries, three caused fumbles and blocked a punt. Wrestling regional qualifier with 2.8 GPA.

Bijay Boldin, Pahokee : Made 92 tackles — 26 solo and 12 for loss — on another Blue Devil run to region finals. Added four sacks, seven pass breakups and two interceptions on defense. Started playing tight end about halfway through the season and showed off hurdling skills to finish with three touchdowns on 13 catches for 203 yards. Well-built at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds and can also play outside linebacker. Coach Emmanuel Hendrix hopes the team captain will be the first Pahokee player to attend an Ivy League school. Boasts 3.9 GPA.

Tommy Sledge, Cardinal Newman : Great size at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds. Time in weight room and speed training would help become elite. Majority of work on the edge taken up by Pitt signee Maverick Gracio, but showed potential with one-handed picks when opportunity knocked, totaling 23 tackles, eight for loss, four sacks and two pass breakups.

