Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League fans are worried about some controversial leaks related to the game's structure and genre. Rocksteady Studios, the developer of the upcoming Suicide Squad game, made its name by creating big, premium single-player Batman games that were able to rival not only other major games, but some of the best Batman stories out there. They were a major success and each game seemed to get better and better. However, after the last entry was released in 2015, Rocksteady sort of went quiet and outside of rumors, no one knew what they were working on. Some said it was Superman, some said it was another Batman-adjacent title, and some suggested it was a proper Justice League. However, it turned out it was a Suicide Squad game with co-op elements, which got people very excited.

2 DAYS AGO