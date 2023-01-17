Read full article on original website
James Gunn sneakily supports ‘The Suicide Squad’ star’s plans for a bright Marvel and DC future
We’re edging closer and closer to James Gunn and Peter Safran finally unveiling the first slate of projects to mark the beginning of a bold and brave new era for the DCU, but has the filmmaker already subtly hinted that he’s got plans in store for one of The Suicide Squad‘s youngest cast members?
Hype for ‘Suicide Squad’ plummets as fresh leaks appear to confirm everyone’s worst fears
It looks like we have another Marvel’s Avengers on our hands. After leaks for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League began making the rounds online, disappointed and outraged fans began comparing it to 2020’s Marvel’s Avengers, which was maligned for being a live-service title that couldn’t support its own content after launch. The leaks seem to suggest a Battle Pass/Battle Royale, in-game currencies, and UI, all of which are unfavorable mechanisms for a game that promised to be an invigorating single-player experience worthy of the enriching characters in DC’s expansive universe. Instead, it looks like Rocksteady has crushed the hopes and dreams of an entire generation by giving us the equivalent of DC’s own Fortnite… but with Harley Quinn.
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Fans Are Worried About Controversial Leaks
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League fans are worried about some controversial leaks related to the game's structure and genre. Rocksteady Studios, the developer of the upcoming Suicide Squad game, made its name by creating big, premium single-player Batman games that were able to rival not only other major games, but some of the best Batman stories out there. They were a major success and each game seemed to get better and better. However, after the last entry was released in 2015, Rocksteady sort of went quiet and outside of rumors, no one knew what they were working on. Some said it was Superman, some said it was another Batman-adjacent title, and some suggested it was a proper Justice League. However, it turned out it was a Suicide Squad game with co-op elements, which got people very excited.
James Gunn Appears to Have Leaked the Direction of Superman in DCU's New Era
Following DC Studios’ co-head James Gunn's announcement that his casting for his Superman is currently out of the way, one thing that remains certain is that he continues to work on the script of his most anticipated project in DCU’s new era, which is the Man of Steel reboot. He needed some sort of inspiration to finish his writing mission, and DC's big boss might have revealed something that indicates where his Superman will go.
Superman Gets Younger, Elliot Page to Replace Henry Cavill in DCEU?
The entire DCEU fandom felt a crack in their chest when Henry Cavill called it quits as Superman. Although after the release of Black Adam, it was hinted by Dwayne Johnson that he will return as Superman. However, now it has been made official that he is no longer playing the Man of Steel.
Dwayne Johnson Is DC’s Latest Casualty As James Gunn Informs The Rock ‘Black Adam 2’ Is Cancelled
What do Dwayne Johnson, Patty Jenkins, and Henry Cavill have in common? They’ve all been booted out of the DC Universe by new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran. Johnson, who made his superhero debut as the eponymous character in the 2022 movie Black Adam, has announced his exit from the studio after being told that the movie’s anticipated sequel is not part of Gunn’s vision for the “first chapter” of the “new DC Universe”. Johnson shared the news through a heartfelt message to his “passionate friends” on social media. “I wanted to give a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the...
Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly the reason Dave Bautista turned down ‘Fast & Furious’
Thanks to the overwhelming success he’s experienced since making the jump to Hollywood, any wrestler-turned-actor that finds even a moderate amount of joy in the acting business is destined to be compared to Dwayne Johnson. However, Dave Bautista wants absolutely nothing to do with it. While their paths didn’t...
Zachary Levi doesn’t need Dwayne Johnson, Dave Bautista should be his new DC arch-nemesis
After the hierarchy of power changed for real, we won’t be seeing Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam again in the DC universe anytime soon, and no one is more bummed about that than Zachary Levi. For years now, the Shazam! star had been voicing his excitement over getting the chance to “punch The Rock in the face” one day, but now that dream is never to come to pass. And yet Levi shouldn’t despair as there might be an even better choice for his ultimate DC arch-foe.
Ex-Superman Star Reacts Amusedly To James Gunn’s Update on Henry Cavill's Replacement
Since Henry Cavill announced his exit as DC’s Superman, everyone has been on the lookout for who would be the one to succeed him. Despite the numerous rumors, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is always quick to debunk any false information. Obviously, fans are always quick to respond to news concerning their favorite franchise. But in Gunn’s recent update, another former Superman star had a reaction that amused fans.
Concrete evidence emerges to prove Zachary Levi is guaranteed a spot in James Gunn’s DCU
Henry Cavill is done as Superman, Dwayne Johnson’s tenure as Black Adam was embarrassingly short-lived, Michael Keaton’s comeback is effectively doomed before it’s even started, rumors swirl around Gal Gadot’s future as Wonder Woman, and Ezra Miller’s negative publicity has placed question marks around the Flash, but Zachary Levi‘s Shazam is a safe bet to stick around the DCU.
After Their DC Fiasco and Firing the Rock’s Ex-wife, Henry Cavill Wants to Be Like Dwayne Johnson
After the DC fiasco, Henry Cavill has been occupying the headlines of the news. The British actor reprised his role as Superman at the DCEU after a long break. As soon as he made a comeback via Black Adam, James Gunn axed Snyder’s Justice League, along with other iconic projects. Although the new DC bosses are making new plans for the universe, he made it clear Cavill’s Superman wouldn’t return. Thus, the actor diverted his concentration somewhere else.
Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise
Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
James Gunn’s critics make it clear they don’t want Chris Pratt anywhere near the DCU
From almost the second James Gunn took control of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, the new co-CEOs instantly faced a barrage of accusations claiming they’d be destined to play favorites when it came to building the franchise’s future. The fact close ally of the pair Zachary Levi seems...
I Attended A Secret Screening of ‘The People’s Joker,’ The Movie Warner Bros. Doesn’t Want You To See
I will give everybody one “love letter to cinema” pass this year, but only if it’s used to describe Vera Drew’s The People’s Joker. This superhero parody reminded me of what makes cinema great. It reminded me of studying film at Pratt Institute and being ashamed of liking mainstream movies. It reminded me of the first time I watched a Marvel movie in 2018 and instantly immersed myself in the fictional universe. It reminded me of the first time I watched Batman and was left disappointed (I always thought Batman’s superpower was turning into bats, turns out he’s just a sad, rich guy with dead parents, and he’s also a cop.)
James Gunn threatens the DCU fandom’s worst nightmare by admitting he’ll ‘probably’ find room for Chris Pratt
When it was first announced that James Gunn would be assuming the role of DC Studios co-CEO, the jokes began flying thick and fast about which of his regular collaborators would be next to join him in jumping ship. After all, across The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker we were already...
New Gotham Knights Trailer Released by The CW
The CW has released a new trailer for Gotham Knights. The series is set to debut on Tuesday, March 14th following the Season 3 premiere of Superman & Lois which also got a new trailer on Sunday night as well. The new trailer gives fans their best look yet at the series, which will take a unique approach to the mythos of Gotham City and the Batman family. You can check out the trailer below.
The Walking Dead Season 11 Blu-Ray: Release Date and Details
Four months after the series finale of AMC's original zombie show, all 24 episodes of The Walking Dead's eleventh and final season will live on as a complete collection. On March 14th, Lionsgate Home Entertainment will release The Walking Dead: The Complete Eleventh Season on Blu-ray and DVD, collecting the three-part, 24-episode final season in a six-disc set. The Blu-ray release — which includes a bonus digital copy and special features — has a total runtime of 16 hours and 45 minutes. Pre-orders are now live at Amazon and other retailers at the SRP of $59.99 for the Blu-ray + Digital HD combo and $49.98 for the DVD version.
Tom Hanks says 'no one' talks about the comic book movie he starred in with Jude Law and Daniel Craig
Tom Hanks starred in "Road to Perdition" with Jude Law and Daniel Craig, and said it was an "incredibly important movie for me to go through."
The Batman: Matt Reeves Confirms That He Is Working on the Script of the Sequel for One of the Best DC Movies in a While
Fans can rest easy as Matt Reeves has confirmed that a sequel for The Batman is indeed getting made. In an interview with Collider, Matt Reeves assured fanatics that DC's plans for a new universe does not affect the development of his series of movies. The Batman Sequel is Safe.
DCU Fan Art Gives David Corenswet Classic Christopher Reeve Superman Look
James Gunn and Peter Safran are busy working on their new DC Universe as co-CEOs of DC Studios, and the anticipation for them to reveal their plans is at an all-time high. Gunn has already revealed that he's working on a Superman movie that won't star Henry Cavill, and that he's begun work on a mystery DC Studios TV series. While we know nothing about the mystery series, the co-CEO did reveal that his Superman movie would focus on a younger version of the character when he first arrives in Metropolis. Since Cavill will no longer play Superman, fans have been floating ideas of who could play the Man of Tomorrow. One artist seems to think that David Corenswet (We Own This City, Pearl) would be perfect as the iconic superhero and even gave him Christopher Reeve's look.
