Missouri Democrats praise Parson’s speech — and four other State of the State takeaways
Early in his annual State of the State address on Wednesday, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson sang the praises of an income tax cut enacted by the Republican-dominated General Assembly late last year. Closer to the end of his nearly one-hour speech to a joint session of the legislature, Parson vowed to “support and defend our […] The post Missouri Democrats praise Parson’s speech — and four other State of the State takeaways appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri lawmakers vow to expand child care access. Governor’s speech may lay out the plan
(Missouri Independent) – A major area of bipartisan agreement among Missouri lawmakers this year is improving access to affordable child care. And on Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Mike Parson is expected to lay out his vision for addressing what some legislators have framed as a child care crisis in Missouri.
Missouri considers paying teachers based on performance
Some legislators think the proposal will incentivize more people to become teachers — something that’s currently being attempted with general pay raises and shortened weeks.
Vivek Malek takes office as Missouri Treasurer during ceremony in House chamber
(Missouri Independent) – Vivek Malek began his tenure as Missouri State Treasurer on Tuesday surrounded by hundreds of friends, including some he helped become Americans. Malek, a Republican appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to replace Scott Fitzpatrick, elected state auditor last year, said the turnout that filled the Missouri House chamber to watch him take the oath of office was an inspiration.
MO State of State; tax cuts, workforce, child care and more
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Governor Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address this afternoon. Governor Parson expressed to the General Assembly and state officials that Missouri is stronger today and committed to continuing what his administration has started. The theme backing his speech today was "We Are Not Done Yet."
Democrat Lawmaker Files ‘Red Flag’ Bill in Missouri House
(Missourinet) A state lawmaker from St. Louis is citing last fall’s fatal shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School as the reason behind a so-called “red flag” bill he’s sponsoring in the Missouri House. Democrat Peter Merideth says it would allow law enforcement to file...
Audio: Parson’s budget proposes adding 100 children’s division workers, cutting 202 state job vacancies
(Missourinet) – Governor Mike Parson’s 50-point-five billion-dollar state budget proposal is out. State Budget Director Dan Haug says it includes 22 million dollars to add 100 Children’s Division workers. The governor’s proposal also includes 10 million dollars to build a new 60-bed Probation and Parole Supervision Center...
Parson makes I-70 a focus for Missouri budget heavy on infrastructure, education spending, in State of State speech
(Missouri Independent) – Gov. Mike Parson wants to spend nearly $1 billion to widen Interstate 70 in congested areas while seeking federal funding to complete the job statewide. In his budget proposal delivered to lawmakers Wednesday, Parson asked for $859 million from the more than $5 billion in surplus...
Missouri lawmakers file several bills regarding abortion
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade of Springfield is one of many lawmakers who filed legislation. “The reason I failed that, quite honestly, is to continue the conversation around reproductive health care and what is going on in our state,” said House Minority Leader Quade.
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should the state pay $859 million to expand I-70?
Gov. Mike Parson's budget, unveiled during his State of the State address Wednesday, includes $859 million for upgrading Interstate 70 to three lanes in some places. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should the state pay $859 million to expand I-70? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri Republicans renew early focus on parental rights, critical race theory
(Missouri Independent) – Parental access to school records – and how history and race are taught in Missouri classrooms – will be among the first topics considered by lawmakers this legislative session. During the Senate Education and Workforce Development Committee’s first meeting Wednesday afternoon, committee members will...
Audio: Great Northwest Day at the Capital hosts representatives from 19 counties in northwest Missouri
Scott Sharp is the part-time director of the Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation and the part-time director of the North Central Regional Development Alliance. Sharp, during an appearance on Open Line, was asked to promote Great Northwest Day at the Capital. Representatives from 19 counties in northwest Missouri gather at the...
Advocates, providers scramble as Missouri’s new homelessness law goes into effect
Audra Youmans says most people living on the streets of St. Louis have nowhere else to go. As a volunteer and advocate with St. Louis Winter Outreach, she made over 40 calls to the city’s referral service for homeless shelters last year — recording and compiling a video to demonstrate the problem. “Every single time […] The post Advocates, providers scramble as Missouri’s new homelessness law goes into effect appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Parson calls for rebuilding and widening I-70 corridor in State of State speech
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called on state lawmakers to set aside nearly $860 million to widen and improve traffic flow on Interstate 70
Missouri lawmakers aim to eliminate taxes on social security benefits
Missouri is one of only 11 states in the country that taxes social security benefits, and now one lawmaker wants to use the state's extra cash to change that.
EPA finds Kansas and Missouri home renovators in violation of lead-based paint regulations
An official for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has ruled that two home renovation companies must pay civil penalties to resolve violations of the federal Toxic Substances Control Act. According to EPA, Superior Restoration and Construction LLC of Overland Park, Kansas, must pay $44,680; and Askins Development Group LLC of...
Should Illinois follow Tennessee and Pass “Bentley’s Law”?
Bentley's Law passed in Tennessee, should Illinois consider bringing this new DUI law to the Land of Lincoln? Here is what you need to know about Bentley's Law and why it is a groundbreaking new law to protect the victims of DUIs... The state of Tennessee passed a first-of-its-kind law...
Investigation details abuse at Agape Boarding School in southwest Missouri
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle in Jefferson City called for Agape to be shut down. In a RollingStone article “Inside the Christian Reform School from Hell,” writer Adam Piore detailed the abuse allegations. He joined KMOX to talk about it.
Children's Hospital reportedly advised Parkway School District to avoid disclosure of student chest-binding
Fox News is reporting that the Parkway School District in St. Louis County was advised by experts at St. Louis Children’s Hospital to avoid requiring staff to disclose chest-binding practices of students to parents.
Lee’s Summit opposes potential landfill near border
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee’s Summit became thesecond municipality to officially join in opposition to a growing fight against a potential South Kansas City landfill. The unanimous vote of the Lee's Summit City Council during a Thursday afternoon city council meeting, comes after Raymore city leaders have publicly opposed landfill plans over the past few months.
