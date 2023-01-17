ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Independent

Missouri Democrats praise Parson’s speech — and four other State of the State takeaways

Early in his annual State of the State address on Wednesday, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson sang the praises of an income tax cut enacted by the Republican-dominated General Assembly late last year.  Closer to the end of his nearly one-hour speech to a joint session of the legislature, Parson vowed to “support and defend our […] The post Missouri Democrats praise Parson’s speech — and four other State of the State takeaways appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kttn.com

Vivek Malek takes office as Missouri Treasurer during ceremony in House chamber

(Missouri Independent) – Vivek Malek began his tenure as Missouri State Treasurer on Tuesday surrounded by hundreds of friends, including some he helped become Americans. Malek, a Republican appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to replace Scott Fitzpatrick, elected state auditor last year, said the turnout that filled the Missouri House chamber to watch him take the oath of office was an inspiration.
koamnewsnow.com

MO State of State; tax cuts, workforce, child care and more

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Governor Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address this afternoon. Governor Parson expressed to the General Assembly and state officials that Missouri is stronger today and committed to continuing what his administration has started. The theme backing his speech today was "We Are Not Done Yet."
northwestmoinfo.com

Democrat Lawmaker Files ‘Red Flag’ Bill in Missouri House

(Missourinet) A state lawmaker from St. Louis is citing last fall’s fatal shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School as the reason behind a so-called “red flag” bill he’s sponsoring in the Missouri House. Democrat Peter Merideth says it would allow law enforcement to file...
KMOV

Missouri lawmakers file several bills regarding abortion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade of Springfield is one of many lawmakers who filed legislation. “The reason I failed that, quite honestly, is to continue the conversation around reproductive health care and what is going on in our state,” said House Minority Leader Quade.
Missouri Independent

Advocates, providers scramble as Missouri’s new homelessness law goes into effect

Audra Youmans says most people living on the streets of St. Louis have nowhere else to go. As a volunteer and advocate with St. Louis Winter Outreach, she made over 40 calls to the city’s referral service for homeless shelters last year — recording and compiling a video to demonstrate the problem.  “Every single time […] The post Advocates, providers scramble as Missouri’s new homelessness law goes into effect appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KMBC.com

Lee’s Summit opposes potential landfill near border

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee’s Summit became thesecond municipality to officially join in opposition to a growing fight against a potential South Kansas City landfill. The unanimous vote of the Lee's Summit City Council during a Thursday afternoon city council meeting, comes after Raymore city leaders have publicly opposed landfill plans over the past few months.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO

