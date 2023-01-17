Two juveniles took car with 4-year-old inside, then crashed it during chase, CMPD says

A 4-year-old Charlotte child experienced a kidnapping, police chase and wreck within a 45-minute span, after being caught up in a car theft, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The child survived the ordeal without injury, CMPD said in a news release.

Investigators say the two suspects are juveniles. The next day, police officials said the child’s mother also was charged, cited with misdemeanor child abuse. Circumstances around the mother’s arrest and nature of what led to the charges were not provided by the police department.

The theft happened around 6:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, in northeast Charlotte and multiple divisions were involved in a search for the stolen car, police said.

The car crashed during a police pursuit near the intersection of North Graham Street and Rumble Road. CMPD said. Street View image from Oct. 2022. © 2023 Google

“A caller advised officers that her vehicle was stolen with her 4-year-old child inside. Officers attempted to stop the stolen vehicle. The driver refused to stop, initiating a pursuit,” CMPD said.

“Shortly after 7 p.m., the stolen vehicle crashed at North Graham Street and Rumple Road. Both suspects, ages 14 and 15, were arrested and taken into custody.”

The 4-year-old victim was found in the crashed car, police said.

Identities of the two suspects and their charges were not released, but police said the investigation includes accusations of kidnapping and vehicle theft.

Investigators say the two juveniles were strangers to the woman and her child. Later a 12-year-old was also charged with felony flee to elude.

Kids didn’t do chores to stepdad’s standards so he left them with bruises, NC cops say

Body found as police investigated shots into multiple homes and vehicles, CMPD says

Busload of Charlotte middle school students witnessed road rage shooting, CMS says