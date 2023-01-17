Read full article on original website
Related
game-news24.com
The game, Pokemon Go and Ultra Street Fighter 6 are better than game Inbox: It’s the Last Of Us
The Last of Us seems to have a game of it too (Credits: HBO MAX/PLANET PHOTOS). The Wednesday letters page wishes that Nintendo Switch could play 3DS games, as one reader gives the Elden Ring tips for improvised players. The worst episode I have ever seen is how horrifying it...
PlayStation Just Had A Major Game Leak
It seems that some intriguing details for a brand-new PlayStation IP have leaked online. While Sony is known for its stable of legacy IP, such as the "God of War" series and the "Ratchet & Clank" series, the juggernaut video game company hasn't been afraid to put its weight behind the development of new exclusive titles. Square Enix's "Forspoken" and Housemarque's "Returnal" on PS5 are just a couple of the recent games that have made their bold console debut exclusively on Sony's platform. Now, another intriguing title for the brand appears to be on the horizon.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Now Play Controversial Game for Free
PlayStation Plus subscribers can now play one of the most controversial games of the previous console generation -- the PS4 generation -- for free, or at least some PS Plus subscribers can. As you may know, PS Plus is divided into three tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. This new free game is limited to the Extra and Premium tiers, the middle and most expensive tiers, respectively. If you're subscribed to Essential, the basic and standard tier, you're out of luck. Or maybe not, because the game in question isn't liked by everyone.
ComicBook
Highly Rated PS4 Game Just $0.19 for Limited Time
Courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale, one PS4 game is only $0.19 for a limited time. The PS4 game in question was developed by Digital Melody, published by Forever Entertainment, and released in 2018. Over on Steam, the game has nearly 3,000 user reviews, with 92 percent of these reviews reviewing the game positively, which gives the game a "Very Positive" User Review rating. And as the aforementioned pair notes, its predecessor has been played by millions. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Timberman VS. Between now and January 19, the downloadable title is only $0.19 on PSN. And unlike most PSN games priced at this price, it's actually worth the loose change in your pocket.
PlayStation 5's new system update is available to download now, makes some big changes
Be sure to refresh your PlayStation 5's system software today as the latest update has rolled out globally, and it addresses the console's performance and gets it ready for the new controller. That would be the DualSense Edge, announced in the summer of last year. As a "high-performance, ultra-customizable controller,"...
ComicBook
Long Lost Wii U Game Finally Releasing via Nintendo Switch
A long-lost Wii U game is finally releasing on a Nintendo console, but not the Wii successor. Rather the game originally meant for the Wii U is coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. In 2016, a game called Gunscape was released via PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It was also supposed to come to Wii U, but this version was canned in favor of a Switch version. This version was teased for a 2017 release, but obviously, that never happen. Six calendar years later, we've received confirmation the game is still coming to Nintendo Switch. More specifically, it's coming to Nintendo Switch on February 1, 2023.
NME
Konami to make ‘Metal Gear’ announcement soon, according to voice actor
Quinton Flynn, the voice actor behind Raiden, has strongly hinted that Konami is due to make a Metal Gear announcement in the next few weeks. Flynn voiced Raiden in Metal Gear Solid 2, 4 and Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance. Last month, he shared a video advertising his Cameo page. “Metal...
New PlayStation ad reminds fans that the PS4 is too old for 2023 games
This year is really for the PS5 players
game-news24.com
Xbox and Bethesda were forced to retire because a single-player group of Halo Infinite won a hard-working battle with the single-player game
“Hello Infinite” seems to be imminent. The developer of 343 Industries, with the studios behind Gears Of War and Starfield, all hit by jobs at Microsoft. With the economy dripping with trouble, and a shareholders being afraid of making less money than usual, big corporations have never done the only thing they do in these situations: sack thousands of ordinary workers.
ng-sportingnews.com
Undisputed boxing video game: Release date, cost, trailer, roster, game modes & more
Across multiple sports, there are video games showcasing high-quality action and top-tier stars. About every year, there have been advancements in the gaming world to make the action crisp and allow fans to immerse themselves in the ultimate sports experience. The combat sports world has lacked something gamers can sink...
IGN
Sony PlayStation Store Top Downloaded Games of 2022 include Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, FIFA 23, and More
PlayStation Store has been releasing a blog post each month that details the top downloaded games for the previous month. This list contains 20 games for EU and US/Canada region across every platform they have: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PSVR and Free to Play. Last week, we got to see December 2022's top downloaded games. Now we get to see the top downloaded games for the whole of 2022.
game-news24.com
Starfield: the release date is coming soon, a special event dedicated to the special event
The release date of Starfield will be revealed soon, it seems to be a special event as it’s starting to kick off thedivision. Bethesda: We’ll announce it soon, we’re planning a special event for this game. Bethesda reveals when it will announce the new release date of...
Age of Empires 2 finally comes to Xbox and Cloud Gaming in January
Xbox finally announced that the esteemed strategy civilization builder, Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition, is finally coming to Xbox consoles and Xbox Game Pass.
Naruto Fans Debate Who Won Killer Bee And Sasuke's Fight
"Naruto" and "Naruto Shippuden" have more than enough fights across their over-700-episode run to satiate the needs of even the most action-seeking fan. Most of the series' battles have a definitive end, whether it's Naruto putting an end to Pain, or Obito and Kakashi reconciling their friendship. However, there's one fight that doesn't have as clear of a victor, Sasuke vs. Killer Bee.
game-news24.com
The best support for Miss Fortune is the league of Legends
You wonder what is one of the best supports for players playing with Miss Fortune in League? Here are the best five champions to play with. The 5 best supports in the League for Miss Fortune. Come do the wombo combo. Rell is one of the best people to help...
game-news24.com
The wicked Tyler1 rips into Riot after meeting a game-raving turret bug from the league
A league of Legends bug ruined Tyler’s game experiences so dramatically earlier today that he decided to take time out of his day to review the footage of the incident after the game, breaking down what happened in a powerful VOD review. The problem is a bug from turret...
game-news24.com
The Xbox game will introduce 13 exclusive Microsoft games into the console in 2023
As you know, 2023 promises to be a very important year for Xbox. In addition, journalists from the Xbox ON magazine have published 12 exclusive games that will only be released this year on Microsoft platforms. Age of Empires II: A final editionForza MotorsportLightyear FrontierThe last case of Benedict FoxPlanet...
game-news24.com
Best LoL Players 2023 Top Players this season in League of Legends
The majority of the world’s regions are ending their respective Spring Splits by 2023. Today, we will look at some of the best of the game’s players. We think ten players are very few in the shortlisting of the best LoL players in 2023 because of the limited talent and the talent of the rosters this season. Though we’re trying to divide wheat from the chaff, the best players’ statistics come out of the list. Their value is very important to the overall team’s performance and they are instrumental in their teams success.
game-news24.com
Pokemon game for 2023, or Black and White remakes or new legends
Despite the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet a few months ago, many fans are wondering about Pokemon’s future. Last year, we got two new titles including Pokemon Legends: Arceus and the main Scarlet and Violet games. So what’s the plan for 2023? Pokemon hasn’t announced a new game yet; however, we have listed all the possible possibilities in the list below. The list includes Pokemon that are able to be announced this year.
Comments / 0