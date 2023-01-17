ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Now Play Controversial Game for Free

PlayStation Plus subscribers can now play one of the most controversial games of the previous console generation -- the PS4 generation -- for free, or at least some PS Plus subscribers can. As you may know, PS Plus is divided into three tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. This new free game is limited to the Extra and Premium tiers, the middle and most expensive tiers, respectively. If you're subscribed to Essential, the basic and standard tier, you're out of luck. Or maybe not, because the game in question isn't liked by everyone.
MONTANA STATE
game-news24.com

Xbox and Bethesda were forced to retire because a single-player group of Halo Infinite won a hard-working battle with the single-player game

“Hello Infinite” seems to be imminent. The developer of 343 Industries, with the studios behind Gears Of War and Starfield, all hit by jobs at Microsoft. With the economy dripping with trouble, and a shareholders being afraid of making less money than usual, big corporations have never done the only thing they do in these situations: sack thousands of ordinary workers.
ComicBook

PS5 Reportedly Locking Major Feature Behind PS Plus

PS5 is reportedly getting a major feature, but not only is this feature going to be locked behind PlayStation Plus, but it's going to be locked behind the most expensive tier of the PS4 and PS5 subscription service. In other words, if you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber or even a PS Plus Extra subscriber, you're out of luck, because according to this new report, this new feature is for PS Plus Premium only, which means that only a fraction of subscribers will be able to enjoy it.
NME

Amazon responds after ‘Lost Ark’ players were banned for not playing the game

Amazon Game Studios has responded after a wave of Lost Ark players were banned for not playing the game in recent months. Over the weekend (January 15) mods on the official Lost Ark subreddit shared a post that said “We’re getting a ton of posts from people that have not played the game in several months, claiming that they have been notified that their accounts were banned.”
game-news24.com

Xbox set up Halo because its incompetent leadership claimed ex-employees were employees

Halo Infinite What happened at 343? (pic: Microsoft) In wake of massive fires at Microsoft, Xbox has been criticised for its management, with 343 Industries again being the focus. Microsoft has been acquiring big and small developers for several years, but there’s growing concern that their management of these different...
Trusted Reviews

Sony just confirmed the entire PSVR 2 launch line-up with 13 more games

Sony has rounded out the line-up of games that’ll be available within weeks of the PSVR 2 headset going on sale on February 22. The company has revealed 13 more titles coming to the next-generation headset in 2023, but also drilled down into the 30+ games that will be available before the end of March. The company also said the Gran Turismo 7 update is ready for launch day.
ComicBook

PlayStation Reveals 2022's Most Downloaded Games

PlayStation offers users insights into the most popular games of any given month with routine recaps of the most downloaded games in the prior month, and this week, the company did players one better. Following the previous reveal of the top gams from December, PlayStation has now revealed the most downloaded games throughout all of 2022, and while many of them are expected sightings, there are some surprises and interesting things to take note of.
game-news24.com

Why play a person on Game Pass, when you were able to play two people?

If youre fan of RPGs, turn-based battling, supposed Sony Exclusives who will return to Xbox, or schoolchildren who are defending themselves in alternate dimensions then a Game Pass announcement will come soon. If you turn on your Xbox and go to the Game Pass store, you’ll find the Persona 3...
ComicBook

Epic Games Store's First Big Free Game of 2023 Leaked Early

The first major free game via Epic Games Store free games is almost upon us, according to a new leak. It's early into 2023, but Epic Games has already provided PC users with some quality free games, but it hasn't made a big splash yet. This week, on January 19, this is apparently changing. According to a prolific leaker, the next free Epic Games Store game is actually three games, and that's because it's going Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, which is a collection of remasters for GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas.
game-news24.com

MultiVersus Roster Leaks All Leaked characters come to MV

New characters are the most exciting part of each multi-game season. But how can you tell what’s coming next? There’s a dedicated community of players who dig around to find MultiVersus roster leaks and decide which fighters to add next. There have been many other leaks, since recent reports reveal multiple versions of rumors.
ComicBook

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC Leaks Reveal New Pokemon Moves

A surprising source has revealed two new Pokemon moves that will likely appear in the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC. Players at this weekend's San Diego Regional Pokemon VGC tournament were surprised to find two new moves in RK9 Labs' Team Creator tool (a tool used to register a Pokemon team for the tournament to ensure that it's a legal team) that aren't currently available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. As RK9 Labs is an official partner of The Pokemon Company, these moves are almost assuredly unused moves that will appear in upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC.

