ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

New Alien movie takes big step forward

Alien's new movie is gearing up to begin filming. Very little has been revealed about plot specifics yet, but we now know the film's working title, and that the commencement of filming has a start date early next year. The film, although part of the Alien franchise, will stand alone...
collective.world

The True Color Of Your Aura, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

You have a gray aura because you are a cynic who has trouble trusting others. You have a yellow aura because you are a lighthearted, playful person who is excited about the future. Gemini. You have a pink aura because you are sensitive and sensual. Cancer. You have a blue...
The Independent

What 2023 has in store for your love life according to astrology

Whether you’re currently coupled up or looking for love, we all want to know what the future holds in terms of romance.Will this be the year you meet the love of your life and settle down for good? Is it time to rethink your relationship status or dive back into dating after a much-needed break?While you may be waiting for the universe to answer your burning questions, it’s important to remember that ultimately, you’re in control of your own destiny, which is why making the right choices in your love life is key.We asked astrologists for their predictions on how...
NME

15 huge horror movies that will scare your pants off in 2023

New year, new scares – 2023 looks like it will have a lot of them, if the upcoming slate of horror movies is anything to go by. Among them, expect to be given a fright by AI-assisted dolls, childhood favourites gone feral and, er, a cocaine-eating bear. Don’t worry, Hollywood is still giving us all the usual ghosts and ghouls too, so get ready for an incredibly spooky year ahead with these unmissable horror films.
GEORGIA STATE
collective.world

There Are 5 Types Of Earth Angels — Which One Are You?

Earth angels are some of the most clairvoyant human beings within our world. Not only do they have an immense amount of love to give others, but they are also known for harboring a deep intuition, and an awe-inspiring amount of empathy within their souls. The most beautiful thing about earth angels is the fact that they feel like their life purpose is rooted within serving others — they find fulfillment in their softness, and in the gifting of their energy to those around them. Though these human beings are not celestial angels, they share a lot of the same qualities, and they exist in this Universe in many different forms.
collective.world

How Each Zodiac Supports Their Person

They show their support by cheering from the sidelines and bragging about you on social media. Saying they’re proud quietly isn’t enough. They want the world to know. They always listen when you want to rant or brag about what you’re going through. They are always going to nod along and pay close attention to the conversation. They’ll always stay engaged in the things you care about the most.
HOLAUSA

Discover your Chinese zodiac element and what it means: Astrology

Wondering about your Chinese zodiac element? Apart from the 12 zodiac animal signs, there are also five elements of Chinese astrology. These are wood, fire, earth, metal, and water. To find which of the five elements belongs to your zodiac sign, it’s important to know that it will be...
Refinery29

Your Communication Style, Based On Your Sign

The way you talk and listen is one of the first things new people notice — and as much as your rising sign affects that, you actually have your Mercury sign to thank for your gift of gab or receptive listening skills. In the same way that Venus, the...
webnewsobserver.com

Is it love or attachment? Know the difference

We may be familiar with both the terms – love and attachment, but we often fail to know the difference between the two. We are often confused about the feelings that we have for a person – is it love or is it attachment? Well, here this article could help you in figuring out this problem of yours. Here are some differences between love and attachment:
ComicBook

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey Horror Movie Debuts Gory New Trailer

Ahead of the theatrical premiere of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, the slasher movie take on the classic children's tale, a brand new trailer has been released by Fathom Events, teasing even more of the gory goodness that awaits fans of the twisted movie. Dread Central brings us the new video, which is short but packs a huge punch with the amount of footage that it quickly shows off. Give it a look in the player below and look for Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey to arrive in theaters for one night only, premiering on February 15th.
wegotthiscovered.com

A found footage horror classic that sparked a parade of senseless sequels suddenly finds itself in the hot seat

Unlike other favored elements in the horror genre such as slashers and zombie flicks, the found footage sub-genre is one of those less sought-after trivialities in the widespread catalog, if only for the simple fact that the aspect of this filmmaking style can often feel deflated and as if directors are grasping at straws. And while most of these found footage features have been dragged through the mud, 2007’s Paranormal Activity has stood the test of time as one of the most successful.
game-news24.com

Hogwarts Legacy movie trailer boasts two-and-a-half characters

Hogwarts Legacy has plenty of momentum going forward in its release next month. To really hype it up, a new movie trailer is available. Check it out below. Starting from Owlery, the trailer follows an owl, as they travel through Hogwarts, the Forbidden Forest, a camp of Dark Wizards, a dragon and even a snowstorm. It’s received by a player and marks the commencement of their journey to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Of course, they aren’t ordinary students the protagonist can access ancient magic and possesses a secret that could change the Wizarding world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy