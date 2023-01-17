Second edition: It was delayed to two ends of Warcraft, and Second Warcraft: In a database attack, the data mining will put the two occupants in a zone of need

Read full article on original website
Bill Gates reveals the next big thing in tech, and it's not metaverse
Artificial Intelligence or AI is the next big tech shift that users can expect in the coming years, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently said while interacting with a Reddit user last week. Gates thinks that metaverse and Web3 are revolutionary but not quite as much as AI. Gates' comments come...
GTA 5 confirms what happened to Jack Marston after Red Dead Redemption
Ever wonder what happened to Jack Marston after the credits rolled in Red Dead Redemption? According to an Easter egg found in GTA V, he may have lived a very different, peaceful life. There are a number of ways that GTA V and the Red Dead Redemption games seem to...
Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 delay leaked by dataminers
It is being reported that Season 2 of Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2 is set to be delayed, with Season 1 apparently pushing beyond its scheduled February 1 launch date despite calls from players for major change in the game. Following a busy holiday period, it was reported that...
New PS5 hardware won't be compatible with previous models, says insider
According to prominent games industry insider Tom Henderson, a new PS5 model is currently in the works, but its main new feature won’t be backwards compatible with the existing consoles. Last year, Henderson claimed (via Insider Gaming) that a new PS5 is set to release sometime around September 2023....
Xbox and Bethesda were forced to retire because a single-player group of Halo Infinite won a hard-working battle with the single-player game
“Hello Infinite” seems to be imminent. The developer of 343 Industries, with the studios behind Gears Of War and Starfield, all hit by jobs at Microsoft. With the economy dripping with trouble, and a shareholders being afraid of making less money than usual, big corporations have never done the only thing they do in these situations: sack thousands of ordinary workers.
Sony PlayStation Store Top Downloaded Games of 2022 include Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, FIFA 23, and More
PlayStation Store has been releasing a blog post each month that details the top downloaded games for the previous month. This list contains 20 games for EU and US/Canada region across every platform they have: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PSVR and Free to Play. Last week, we got to see December 2022's top downloaded games. Now we get to see the top downloaded games for the whole of 2022.
GoldenEye 007 finally coming to modern consoles this month, says leaker
Almost 26 years after its initial release, GoldenEye 007 may finally be hitting Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles. Last year, we were given the very exciting news that the iconic N64 title GoldenEye 007 would not only be added to the Nintendo Switch + Expansion Pack online service, but a brand new remaster was in the works for Xbox consoles. The remaster will be given a much-needed facelift - with 4K resolution and an improved frame rate, and will also include achievements and split-screen co-op play. Even better, it’ll be available via Xbox Game Pass, so subscribers won’t have to pay a penny for it.
A soaking-wet horror sequel that never needed to exist barely keeps its head above water on streaming
Even the most mildly successful horror movies are always in danger of being sequelized to death, and though it took 13 years to arrive, toothy creature feature follow-up Black Water: Abyss failed to state a justifiable case for its own existence. The 2007 original was a sleeper hit that went...
Ubisoft has cancelled three games in response to falling sales
Video games are seemingly more popular than ever, and I’d imagine that a fair amount of us would consider Ubisoft to be one of a handful of leading publishers. That doesn’t mean Ubisoft is immune to struggle though. The studio has reportedly cancelled three games as a response to falling sales which is sure to be hugely disappointing news for fans.
New PlayStation ad reminds fans that the PS4 is too old for 2023 games
This year is really for the PS5 players
Starfield: the release date is coming soon, a special event dedicated to the special event
The release date of Starfield will be revealed soon, it seems to be a special event as it’s starting to kick off thedivision. Bethesda: We’ll announce it soon, we’re planning a special event for this game. Bethesda reveals when it will announce the new release date of...
Gotham Knights is free to download and play for a limited time
In our review, we said that Gotham Knights is "a first-rate Batman game despite not really featuring Batman at all" and if you're curious about how Rocksteady Games pulled that off, then the game is free to play now. Nothing ventured, nothing gained. Gotham Knights faltered out of the gates...
Xbox set up Halo because its incompetent leadership claimed ex-employees were employees
Halo Infinite What happened at 343? (pic: Microsoft) In wake of massive fires at Microsoft, Xbox has been criticised for its management, with 343 Industries again being the focus. Microsoft has been acquiring big and small developers for several years, but there’s growing concern that their management of these different...
Tracer vs. Johnny Silverhand? A new fan theory has an idea exactly when Overwatch 2’s timeline takes place
Overwatch’s flagship hero Tracer always like to say that “the world could always use more heroes”—but how would she and the rest of Overwatch feel about somebody like Keanu Reeves?. Blizzard Entertainment describes Overwatch 2 as “a free-to-play, team-based action game set in the optimistic future,”...
The game, Pokemon Go and Ultra Street Fighter 6 are better than game Inbox: It’s the Last Of Us
The Last of Us seems to have a game of it too (Credits: HBO MAX/PLANET PHOTOS). The Wednesday letters page wishes that Nintendo Switch could play 3DS games, as one reader gives the Elden Ring tips for improvised players. The worst episode I have ever seen is how horrifying it...
After 10 years, one of Minecraft's most infamous bugs has been fixed
Damage wobble has finally been fixed
Five Must-Play Video Games Coming in 2023
Last year was an excellent year for video games. While the number of new Triple-A titles was on the low side, some of the titles released were quite incredible. FromSoftware’s Elden Ring rightly cleaned up at various gaming awards. At the same time, there were accolades for Horizon Forbidden West, God of War Ragnarok, and the incredible indy game Stray.
As Blizzard ends operations in China, things at NetEase have reportedly turned hostile
Due to an end of an agreement between Blizzard Entertainment and NetEase, millions of game accounts in China will be suspended soon.
