Second edition: It was delayed to two ends of Warcraft, and Second Warcraft: In a database attack, the data mining will put the two occupants in a zone of need

 2 days ago
dexerto.com

Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 delay leaked by dataminers

It is being reported that Season 2 of Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2 is set to be delayed, with Season 1 apparently pushing beyond its scheduled February 1 launch date despite calls from players for major change in the game. Following a busy holiday period, it was reported that...
GAMINGbible

New PS5 hardware won't be compatible with previous models, says insider

According to prominent games industry insider Tom Henderson, a new PS5 model is currently in the works, but its main new feature won’t be backwards compatible with the existing consoles. Last year, Henderson claimed (via Insider Gaming) that a new PS5 is set to release sometime around September 2023....
game-news24.com

Xbox and Bethesda were forced to retire because a single-player group of Halo Infinite won a hard-working battle with the single-player game

“Hello Infinite” seems to be imminent. The developer of 343 Industries, with the studios behind Gears Of War and Starfield, all hit by jobs at Microsoft. With the economy dripping with trouble, and a shareholders being afraid of making less money than usual, big corporations have never done the only thing they do in these situations: sack thousands of ordinary workers.
IGN

Sony PlayStation Store Top Downloaded Games of 2022 include Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, FIFA 23, and More

PlayStation Store has been releasing a blog post each month that details the top downloaded games for the previous month. This list contains 20 games for EU and US/Canada region across every platform they have: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PSVR and Free to Play. Last week, we got to see December 2022's top downloaded games. Now we get to see the top downloaded games for the whole of 2022.
GAMINGbible

GoldenEye 007 finally coming to modern consoles this month, says leaker

Almost 26 years after its initial release, GoldenEye 007 may finally be hitting Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles. Last year, we were given the very exciting news that the iconic N64 title GoldenEye 007 would not only be added to the Nintendo Switch + Expansion Pack online service, but a brand new remaster was in the works for Xbox consoles. The remaster will be given a much-needed facelift - with 4K resolution and an improved frame rate, and will also include achievements and split-screen co-op play. Even better, it’ll be available via Xbox Game Pass, so subscribers won’t have to pay a penny for it.
GAMINGbible

Ubisoft has cancelled three games in response to falling sales

Video games are seemingly more popular than ever, and I’d imagine that a fair amount of us would consider Ubisoft to be one of a handful of leading publishers. That doesn’t mean Ubisoft is immune to struggle though. The studio has reportedly cancelled three games as a response to falling sales which is sure to be hugely disappointing news for fans.
GAMINGbible

Gotham Knights is free to download and play for a limited time

In our review, we said that Gotham Knights is "a first-rate Batman game despite not really featuring Batman at all" and if you're curious about how Rocksteady Games pulled that off, then the game is free to play now. Nothing ventured, nothing gained. Gotham Knights faltered out of the gates...
game-news24.com

Xbox set up Halo because its incompetent leadership claimed ex-employees were employees

Halo Infinite What happened at 343? (pic: Microsoft) In wake of massive fires at Microsoft, Xbox has been criticised for its management, with 343 Industries again being the focus. Microsoft has been acquiring big and small developers for several years, but there’s growing concern that their management of these different...
geeksaroundglobe.com

Five Must-Play Video Games Coming in 2023

Last year was an excellent year for video games. While the number of new Triple-A titles was on the low side, some of the titles released were quite incredible. FromSoftware’s Elden Ring rightly cleaned up at various gaming awards. At the same time, there were accolades for Horizon Forbidden West, God of War Ragnarok, and the incredible indy game Stray.

