HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday’s Issues and Answers Steve Hensley sat down with Somerset Mayor and candidate for Governor Alan Keck. ”I always knew that I wanted to get into public service. I felt that I could use the gifts that God had given me, and I joke a lot that those might be few and narrow, but I think what he’s equipped me with is really strong in that area. To use those to help other people through government,” said Keck.

SOMERSET, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO