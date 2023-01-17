Read full article on original website
A new PlayStation Store sale has discounted a popular AAA PS4 game by 97%, knocking the game's price down from $59.99 to just $1.79. Of course, this is only a limited-time offer. More specifically, an offer only available until January 19. After this, it will revert to its normal price point, though you can almost always grab the game for cheaper than a full $60, both digitally and at retail. In fact, you can often find the game for a very good price at retailers like GameStop and Walmart.
ComicBook
Highly Rated PS4 Game Just $0.19 for Limited Time
Courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale, one PS4 game is only $0.19 for a limited time. The PS4 game in question was developed by Digital Melody, published by Forever Entertainment, and released in 2018. Over on Steam, the game has nearly 3,000 user reviews, with 92 percent of these reviews reviewing the game positively, which gives the game a "Very Positive" User Review rating. And as the aforementioned pair notes, its predecessor has been played by millions. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Timberman VS. Between now and January 19, the downloadable title is only $0.19 on PSN. And unlike most PSN games priced at this price, it's actually worth the loose change in your pocket.
ComicBook
Long Lost Wii U Game Finally Releasing via Nintendo Switch
A long-lost Wii U game is finally releasing on a Nintendo console, but not the Wii successor. Rather the game originally meant for the Wii U is coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. In 2016, a game called Gunscape was released via PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It was also supposed to come to Wii U, but this version was canned in favor of a Switch version. This version was teased for a 2017 release, but obviously, that never happen. Six calendar years later, we've received confirmation the game is still coming to Nintendo Switch. More specifically, it's coming to Nintendo Switch on February 1, 2023.
GoldenEye 007 finally coming to modern consoles this month, says leaker
Almost 26 years after its initial release, GoldenEye 007 may finally be hitting Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles. Last year, we were given the very exciting news that the iconic N64 title GoldenEye 007 would not only be added to the Nintendo Switch + Expansion Pack online service, but a brand new remaster was in the works for Xbox consoles. The remaster will be given a much-needed facelift - with 4K resolution and an improved frame rate, and will also include achievements and split-screen co-op play. Even better, it’ll be available via Xbox Game Pass, so subscribers won’t have to pay a penny for it.
ComicBook
PS5 Reportedly Locking Major Feature Behind PS Plus
PS5 is reportedly getting a major feature, but not only is this feature going to be locked behind PlayStation Plus, but it's going to be locked behind the most expensive tier of the PS4 and PS5 subscription service. In other words, if you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber or even a PS Plus Extra subscriber, you're out of luck, because according to this new report, this new feature is for PS Plus Premium only, which means that only a fraction of subscribers will be able to enjoy it.
IGN
Sony PlayStation Store Top Downloaded Games of 2022 include Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, FIFA 23, and More
PlayStation Store has been releasing a blog post each month that details the top downloaded games for the previous month. This list contains 20 games for EU and US/Canada region across every platform they have: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PSVR and Free to Play. Last week, we got to see December 2022's top downloaded games. Now we get to see the top downloaded games for the whole of 2022.
Xbox Series S Settings That Are Ruining Your Fun
For Xbox fans, the choice between the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S will likely come down to price tag and performance. The former serves as the top-of-the-line option with greater processing power and the latest graphics. Meanwhile, the Series S stands out for taking up less space on a desk or shelf and doing less harm to one's wallet. While the Series S has its pros and cons, many may opt for this slimmer and more affordable model.
game-news24.com
Starfield: the release date is coming soon, a special event dedicated to the special event
The release date of Starfield will be revealed soon, it seems to be a special event as it’s starting to kick off thedivision. Bethesda: We’ll announce it soon, we’re planning a special event for this game. Bethesda reveals when it will announce the new release date of...
New PlayStation ad reminds fans that the PS4 is too old for 2023 games
This year is really for the PS5 players
ComicBook
Metal Gear Solid Insider Leaks Reveal of PS5 Remake
According to a new report, a remake of Metal Gear Solid is about to be revealed soon. If this sounds familiar it's because there's been a few rumors here and there in the last year or so claiming that Konami is remaking the first Metal Gear Solid game. So far, nothing has come of these rumors, but this is apparently set to change by no later than May of this year, or at least that is what the aforementioned report claims.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 delay leaked by dataminers
It is being reported that Season 2 of Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2 is set to be delayed, with Season 1 apparently pushing beyond its scheduled February 1 launch date despite calls from players for major change in the game. Following a busy holiday period, it was reported that...
PlayStation is finally adding more PS1 games to PS4, PS5
Last year saw PlayStation release its overhauled PlayStation Plus subscription service. The new version allows users to choose between the essential, extra, and premium tiers. The main draw of the pricey premium tier is that it was due to offer access to nostalgic PS1 and PS2 era titles, but the offering has been pretty underwhelming so far.
game-news24.com
The game, Pokemon Go and Ultra Street Fighter 6 are better than game Inbox: It’s the Last Of Us
The Last of Us seems to have a game of it too (Credits: HBO MAX/PLANET PHOTOS). The Wednesday letters page wishes that Nintendo Switch could play 3DS games, as one reader gives the Elden Ring tips for improvised players. The worst episode I have ever seen is how horrifying it...
game-news24.com
Are the best supporters for a pair of Ezreal in the League?
Wonder which league supports champions you need to play with Ezreal? We’ve got a perfect answer for you. Ezreal is a unique markman, who relys a lot more on his ability than in his auto attacks. He can rely on his long-range spells to walk and grow safely, but can also keep his feet on so far, he can move quickly without the danger. That said, his life doesn’t feel so strong, so he needs a solid support to win his early game much easier. In this guide, speak well about the top five best support by Ezreal in season 13 and how their strength matches with his.
game-news24.com
Why play a person on Game Pass, when you were able to play two people?
If youre fan of RPGs, turn-based battling, supposed Sony Exclusives who will return to Xbox, or schoolchildren who are defending themselves in alternate dimensions then a Game Pass announcement will come soon. If you turn on your Xbox and go to the Game Pass store, you’ll find the Persona 3...
Engadget
Sony confirms 13 more PS VR2 games, including ‘Tetris Effect' and ‘Rez Infinite’
Will start shipping in little over a month and it has revealed more details about games coming to the platform as well as the launch lineup. The company has confirmed 13 additional titles for PS VR2, all of which are already available on PS VR or other platforms. , and...
dotesports.com
How to mark enemies in Fortnite
Fortnite is constantly looking for new ways to engage its players, usually through seasonal and weekly quests that take advantage of all the new items added to the game. One of this week’s quests asks players to tag a lot of enemies in a single match, so it’s important to know how to do so. You can either do it with the ping function or use the new Falcon Scout likely meant for this quest.
CNET
Sony Announces Additional PlayStation VR 2 Launch Titles
An additional 13 games will work with Sony's PlayStation VR 2 between its February launch and the end March, Sony said Thursday. Some of the titles included in the announcement are Rez Infinite and Tetris Effect: Connected. The additional 13 titles brings the total number of games available at or...
dotesports.com
Apex devs promise players they’re working on ‘Engine Error’ that keeps crashing games
Apex Legends has hit its all-time peak player numbers with the most recent season and collection event, but with each patch comes its fair share of bugs. There have been many server crashes and errors that heavily impact the user experience, leaving many players constantly checking if the servers are down.
game-news24.com
Reurgence Mode Apparently Not coming in Warzone 2 season 2
According to data, Warzones popular Remembrance mode doesn’t be coming in Warzone 2s Season 2 update. According to reliable leaker and dataminer HeyImAlaix, Resurgence will not release from Season two of the series. Alaix, so far, has a good understanding of the way of the Vanguard Zombies perk system.
