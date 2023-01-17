Dakota Johnson started off the 2023 Sundance Film Festival with a laugh. Johnson, who appeared as a presenter at the inaugural “A Taste of Sundance” dinner on Thursday night, joked that she was offered the role of the peach in Luca Guadagnino’s Oscar-winning indie “Call Me by Your Name,” but she had to turn it down due to scheduling conflicts. “Thank god, though,” she said. “I would have been another woman that Armie Hammer would have tried to eat.” Johnson praised Guadagnino as a lover of cinema (and Prada) as she presented him with the international icon award. She starred in his remake...

