I’m a ‘time traveler’ from the year 2671 – exact date an alien species will end the world as we know it in 2023
A SELF-proclaimed time traveler has made claims about the discovery of a new life form. This time tourist has said the new alien species will change life forever on this date in 2023. "Yes, I am a real time traveler. The world will soon end," the shocking claim pops up...
ComicBook
GTA 6 Trailer Leak Has Fans Freaking Out
A new GTA 6 trailer leak has Grand Theft Auto fans freaking out. After confirming a new Grand Theft Auto game was in development early last year, Rockstar Games hasn't said a peep about the project. When this will change, we don't know, but until it does, Grand Theft Auto fans have plenty of rumors and leaks to sift through. The latest comes from a source with a dubious track record, though they did reveal that one of the two main characters, the female protagonist, was named Lucia before this information leaked.
Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death
Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
These famous horror movie posters look shockingly familiar
There's a fine line between a design fail and flattery, but when it comes to the horror genre there's an unspoken rule that replicating the look of a classic movie film poster for your post-modern slasher is, well… essential. While Scream may have kickstarted the love-in for self-referential horror...
game-news24.com
Xbox and Bethesda were forced to retire because a single-player group of Halo Infinite won a hard-working battle with the single-player game
“Hello Infinite” seems to be imminent. The developer of 343 Industries, with the studios behind Gears Of War and Starfield, all hit by jobs at Microsoft. With the economy dripping with trouble, and a shareholders being afraid of making less money than usual, big corporations have never done the only thing they do in these situations: sack thousands of ordinary workers.
ng-sportingnews.com
Undisputed boxing video game: Release date, cost, trailer, roster, game modes & more
Across multiple sports, there are video games showcasing high-quality action and top-tier stars. About every year, there have been advancements in the gaming world to make the action crisp and allow fans to immerse themselves in the ultimate sports experience. The combat sports world has lacked something gamers can sink...
game-news24.com
Paper Theater in Genshin Impact: How to finish all the scenes?
The paper theater in Genshin Impact is the major event of patch 3.4, Night Harmony of the Strings. The player is going to try to play puppeteer and help Huan Guang on his difficult adventures on stage. A single trial consists of three stages. Each will tell a special story from the Brave bearded life.
Naruto Fans Debate Who Won Killer Bee And Sasuke's Fight
"Naruto" and "Naruto Shippuden" have more than enough fights across their over-700-episode run to satiate the needs of even the most action-seeking fan. Most of the series' battles have a definitive end, whether it's Naruto putting an end to Pain, or Obito and Kakashi reconciling their friendship. However, there's one fight that doesn't have as clear of a victor, Sasuke vs. Killer Bee.
game-news24.com
Starfield: the release date is coming soon, a special event dedicated to the special event
The release date of Starfield will be revealed soon, it seems to be a special event as it’s starting to kick off thedivision. Bethesda: We’ll announce it soon, we’re planning a special event for this game. Bethesda reveals when it will announce the new release date of...
IGN
Black Myth: WuKong Launches Summer 2024
Developer Game Science has announced that its Chinese folklore RPG Black Myth: WuKong will be released during summer 2024 in a wild new trailer. The bizarre two-minute short film (below) shows a young rabbit trying to install the game on an out of date PC before it finally falls apart and they're forced to buy another.
game-news24.com
Is the original Trailer of the Hogwarts Legacy Cinematic?
Warner Bros. Games and developer Avalanche have announced they have released an open-world action RPG Hogwarts Legacy. Here is a preview of the movie with Warner Bros. The video catches the eye of the Hogwarts Legacy, giving fans a spectacular view of the castle grounds and beyond, and also giving the players an invitation to become a part of the magic and to live with the aim of attending the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.
wegotthiscovered.com
A gruesome sci-fi horror that rapidly runs out of good ideas awakens with a thirst for blood on streaming
Director Neil Marshall and partner Charlotte Kirk appear to have designs on trying to overthrow Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich as the reigning power couple of mid-tier action-packed horror, with The Lair marking the former duo’s latest collaboration. The Dog Soldiers and The Descent filmmaker has partnered with...
game-news24.com
The best support for Miss Fortune is the league of Legends
You wonder what is one of the best supports for players playing with Miss Fortune in League? Here are the best five champions to play with. The 5 best supports in the League for Miss Fortune. Come do the wombo combo. Rell is one of the best people to help...
game-news24.com
Where to find a Falcon Scout in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1?
The Falcon Scout is found in Fortnite as ground loot, Chest loot, Oathbound Chest loot, and in Supply Drops. That’s known in the following locations:. The Falcon Scout is hoping to stay here. After the destruction of a series of beloved items in Fortnite due to game-breaking bugs, the fans are hoping they will stay here.
NME
‘Minecraft Legends’ release date, trailers and latest news
Minecraft Legends was revealed last year, and looks to be a decidedly different take on the iconic block-building survival franchise. This one is more of a strategy game, but one that’s lighter, and more action/adventure focused than what you might expect. The Piglins are attacking villages across the world, and it’s your job to unite them, build fortifications and ultimately drive them off.
dotesports.com
Deku’s Smash Mythic finally re-enabled in Fortnite
Fortnite is great at partnering with brands to create exceptional in-game events based on those franchises. In 2022, Epic Games really flexed its muscles with the Dragon Ball and My Hero Academia crossovers. The latter, however, didn’t go so well, with the main attraction for the crossover, the Deku Smash ability, being removed from the game until now.
Dakota Johnson Makes Racy Armie Hammer Joke on Sundance Opening Night: ‘Who Knew Cannibalism Was So Popular?’
Dakota Johnson started off the 2023 Sundance Film Festival with a laugh. Johnson, who appeared as a presenter at the inaugural “A Taste of Sundance” dinner on Thursday night, joked that she was offered the role of the peach in Luca Guadagnino’s Oscar-winning indie “Call Me by Your Name,” but she had to turn it down due to scheduling conflicts. “Thank god, though,” she said. “I would have been another woman that Armie Hammer would have tried to eat.” Johnson praised Guadagnino as a lover of cinema (and Prada) as she presented him with the international icon award. She starred in his remake...
game-news24.com
The wicked Tyler1 rips into Riot after meeting a game-raving turret bug from the league
A league of Legends bug ruined Tyler’s game experiences so dramatically earlier today that he decided to take time out of his day to review the footage of the incident after the game, breaking down what happened in a powerful VOD review. The problem is a bug from turret...
game-news24.com
Why play a person on Game Pass, when you were able to play two people?
If youre fan of RPGs, turn-based battling, supposed Sony Exclusives who will return to Xbox, or schoolchildren who are defending themselves in alternate dimensions then a Game Pass announcement will come soon. If you turn on your Xbox and go to the Game Pass store, you’ll find the Persona 3...
game-news24.com
Wanted: Dead 13 Details You’ve got to know!
Of all the big games that were released in February – Q1 2023 – 110 Industries Wanted: Dead is probably the strangest. The synthesis written by Soleil says it’s a triple A love letter to consoles of the sixth generation, with the PlayStation 2, Xbox, Dreamcast and GameCube. For all of the linear action game trappings, many interesting things are going on with the game. Thats not even taking into account all the FMVs, anime and cat shots.
