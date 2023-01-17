Read full article on original website
Russell County mesonet site now up and running
A Kentucky mesonet site through Western Kentucky University is now operable in Russell County. The mesonet site is located in the Ono community and can be visited online at kymesonet.org. The Kentucky Mesonet, a division of the Kentucky Climate Center, is a statewide monitoring weather and climate monitoring infrastructure with...
Russell still ‘green’; neighboring Clinton back to ‘red’
Russell County is still in the “green” category, or low level of spread, on the latest COVID-19 map released by the Kentucky Department of Public Health, but neighboring Clinton County is now back in the “red,” indicating a high level of COVID transmission. Neighboring Casey and...
Jamestown City Council to meet this evening
The Jamestown City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting this evening. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at Jamestown City Hall. We’ll have more from the meeting on tomorrow’s local news.
A Spin around the backroads of Barren, Metcalfe & Monroe Counties
We recently headed out to cruise the truly BACKroads of Kentucky and ended up meandering through three counties. Trace our route or blaze your own trail, hopefully this information will help you with your own adventures.
More than 7,000 vehicles went through Russell Springs Christmas light display
More than 7,000 vehicles went through the Russell Springs Christmas Light display at the city park in December and January, according to Russell Springs Mayor Eddie Thomas. Thomas spoke to WJRS News and gave an update on the turnout from the display.
Scammers back at it, South KY RECC warns
Scam calls continue to disrupt South Kentucky RECC, as the local electric cooperative announced this week that their members are, once again, falling victim to deceptive phone calls. RECC officials say scammers are calling and claiming to be from South KY RECC and demanding payment in 30 minutes or their...
Chamber looking to add members as new year begins
Russell County Chamber of Commerce President Lindsey Wilson Gosser said January was the perfect time for new businesses to join the local chamber during this week’s regular monthly meeting of the local business community. Gosser talked to WJRS NEWS following the meeting and urged those folks to consider becoming a part of the growing group…
Bull elk poached in nearby McCreary County
Conservation officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources are investigating a case of poaching of a bull elk in nearby McCreary County. A department employee found the bull elk carcass this past Friday near Middle Ridge Trail on Beaver Creek Wildlife Management Area (WMA). McCreary County is part of the 16-county elk zone in southeastern Kentucky, but elk hunting is prohibited in the county. It is the closest county to Lake Cumberland where elk are present.
Section of I-75 expected to be shut down for hours after police chase
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says the southbound portion of Interstate 75 at mile marker #46 is closed due to a crash. The East Bernstadt Fire and Rescue units say those driving through in the vicinity...
Sherrie Lynn Luttrell, 54, of Windsor
Sherrie Lynn Luttrell, 54, of Windsor, passed away Tuesday, January 17th, at her home. Sherrie was born in Somerset, KY on February 22, 1968, a daughter of the late Rosella (Hatfield) and Benny Sears. She was a farm assistant. Sherrie is survived by. a son, Brandon Sears, of Windsor, KY.
UPDATE: body identified — KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 11 ARREST SUBJECT AFTER MULTIPLE COUNTIES PURSUIT
***UPDATE*** (January 19, 2023) The Kentucky State Police Post 11 London has positively identified the victim in this investigation and the next of kin has been notified. The victim has been identified as Rachel Louise Carder, 53 years old of Huntington, WV. This case remains under investigation By Post 11 London Detective Ryan Loudermilk.
Darla Stephens Gossage, age 52, of Russell Springs
Darla Stephens Gossage, 52, of Russell Springs, passed away Monday, January 16th, at T.J. Sampson Community Hospital, Glasgow, KY. Darla was born in Somerset, KY on August 9, 1970, a daughter of Donita (Thomas) Stephens, of Jamestown, KY and the late Ralph Stephens. She worked at Stephens Pipe and Steel.
Kentucky State Police citation reveals details of woman’s body found in car on I-75
Kentucky State Police have identified the woman found in a man's trunk Wednesday.
Laurel County chase ends with discovery of body in car
LONDON, Ky. (WLEX) – Police say they have found a body in a car after a multi-county chase on Interstate 75. A female body was found inside a car after a police chase that started in Madison County ended on I-75 near Laurel County. Kentucky State Police troopers say...
Adair County man injured following collision with horse
An Adair County man was injured after reportedly colliding with a horse. According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, a 2007 Tahoe operated by Jeff Dixon of Columbia struck a horse on West Highway 80 Saturday evening just after 6 p.m. Dixon was treated on scene by Adair County...
KSP investigating double fatality collision in Clinton County
Kentucky State Police Post 15 is investigating a double-fatality collision that occurred in Clinton County over the weekend. According to state police, 32-year-old Jonathan Farmer of Eubank was traveling north on US 127 in a 2001 Nissan Frontier when he attempted to pass a slower-moving vehicle. Farmer attempted to avoid a collision with the vehicle he was passing and lost control of his vehicle.
Recent thefts leave four facing charges in one Southern Kentucky county
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a busy weekend for police in Wayne County. On Friday, Monticello Police were called to Walmart by store security personnel who had caught two women trying to steal items from the store. Following an investigation, Corina Hatfield, 52, and Mercedes Hatfield, 21, both of Monticello were arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking.
Somerset man won’t face charges in intruder shooting case
A Somerset man will not face charges after he shot another man who had reportedly broken into his vehicle. According to the Commonwealth Journal in Somerset, a Pulaski County Grand Jury returned a “No True Bill” against Jared Anderson of Somerset. Pulaski County law enforcement said in October,...
Chamber of commerce holds first meeting of new year today
The first Russell County Chamber of Commerce meeting of 2023 happens today at noon at the Russell County Public Library. Lindsey Wilson Gosser, the 2023 Russell County Chamber of Commerce president, is set to be the meeting’s speaker. The meeting is open to the public.
