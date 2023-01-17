Conservation officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources are investigating a case of poaching of a bull elk in nearby McCreary County. A department employee found the bull elk carcass this past Friday near Middle Ridge Trail on Beaver Creek Wildlife Management Area (WMA). McCreary County is part of the 16-county elk zone in southeastern Kentucky, but elk hunting is prohibited in the county. It is the closest county to Lake Cumberland where elk are present.

