Duluth, MN

wdsm710.com

Weather Advisory And Storm Warning For Thursday

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The latest winter storm is bringing heavy snow and wind through parts of Minnesota and most of Wisconsin on Thursday. The Twin Ports area is on the northern fringe of the storm and could see 2 to 5 inches of snow with more just inland from Lake Superior in Douglas County.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com

Next Winter Storm Slides In, Impacts Begin Late-Wednesday

Earlier this morning, the National Weather Service placed Jo-Daviess County in N. Illinois and Green County in S. Wisconsin under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY. This advisory will begin at 6PM this evening, lasting until 9AM Thursday. In the areas that are more favored for accumulating snow, a winter storm warning has been put in place. This stretches from the northeast corner of Colorado to extreme northern Wisconsin.
GREEN COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

National Weather Service issues Hazardous Weather Outlook, snow expected Jan. 18-19

The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook on Jan. 18 for multiple counties in Wisconsin. Snow is expected in east-central, south-central, and southeast Wisconsin. Screenshot, TMJ4 Weather forecast for Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning (Jan. 18-19, 2023). – Credit: TMJ4 News. Racine, Kenosha, Marquette, Green Lake,...
WISCONSIN STATE
WCAX

Winter storm expected to bring slippery driving

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A winter storm hitting the region late Thursday is expected to bring slippery driving and possible power outages. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories and warnings for parts of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Northern New York through Friday afternoon. The storm is expected to begin with mixed precipitation, changing over to snow and leaving 3 to 5 inches of accumulation in most areas, with as much as 5 to 8 inches in higher elevations.
VERMONT STATE
KEYC

Heavy snow develops tonight with our latest winter storm

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning are in place across Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa Tonight until Thursday for bands of moderate to heavy snow. Snowfall will have impacts on travel tonight and into Thursday morning. The heaviest snowfall will be between 9 PM and 3 AM at which time snowfall rates can be as high as 1″/hour. Snowfall totals will range between 1-8″ across our viewing area. 1-4″ are expected north-northwest along a line stretching from Jackson, Mankato, to Lakeville. Higher amounts of 5-8″ are expected south-southeast of this line. That same line correlates to where the winter weather advisory and winter storm warning meet. Areas along the line can expect between 4-6″, which includes the Mankato area.
MANKATO, MN
iheart.com

Snowfall Totals Vary After 2023's First Winter Storm

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Snowfall totals are varying widely as the year's first winter storm moves out of Iowa. The National Weather Service says most of the snow came late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. The largest amounts fell across in Northern Iowa, with eight inches of snow in Floyd, seven inches in Marble Rock, six-and-a-half inches in Charles City, and six inches in Sergeant Bluff, and Rock Valley.
IOWA STATE
hot967.fm

Winter Storm Watch For Wednesday

A winter storm is in the forecast for tomorrow night for parts of Minnesota. The National Weather Service reports that heavy snowfall is on the way and will cover the southern and southwestern region of the state. The Winter Storm Watch does not cover the Twin Cities but includes Red Wing, Rochester, Mankato, and Faribault. Snowfall rates could exceed one inch per hour on Wednesday night, and it will likely be wet and heavy snow.
MINNESOTA STATE
nbc15.com

FIRST ALERT: Overnight snow leaves slick roads in southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our winter storm brought accumulation of snow across much of southern Wisconsin overnight. Travel conditions will be hazardous in some locations, especially north of Madison. Secondary roads will be of particular concern. Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to these travel concerns. An update...
MADISON, WI
northernnewsnow.com

More snow makes its arrival tonight

Wednesday: Through most of our day we will see mostly cloudy skies and few pockets of sunshine here and there. Highs will be a tad cooler climbing into the and upper 20s. Winds are out of the northeast between 5-15 MPH. Tonight, our next snow maker will make begin to make its arrival bringing with it a chance of snow across the southern half of the region.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Winter storm impacts travel on Thursday

A winter storm will move through midweek, bringing mainly snow through the Badger State. Let's break down everything you need to know. Most of the state will see mainly snow, but some will get rain and a wintry mix. This will create snow-covered roads and low visibility. Most of the...
WISCONSIN STATE
KIMT

Accumulating snowfall arrives later this evening with 5-8" of snowfall expected through Thursday afternoon.

A winter storm is taking shape and will bring accumulating snowfall to the area later this evening and into Thursday morning. Winter Storm Warnings has been issued accordingly across North Iowa and southern Minnesota as snowfall accumulations of 5-8" are expected. Most of the heavy snow will occur during the overnight hours, and it's possible that some in Iowa could be dealing with thundersnow and higher snowfall rates. The snow will make the Thursday morning commute a bit more hazardous as the snow will continue to fall. Conditions will gradually improve through the day as the snow tapers off to just scattered snow showers for the afternoon.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Latest Road Conditions Report

(Des Moines) The latest Iowa Department of Transportation road report shows roadways north of Interstate 80 completely covered with snow. In southwest Iowa, the Roadways are clear from Highway 34 south; roadways are completely covered north of Highway 34.
DES MOINES, IA
wnax.com

Major Winter Storm Moving into the Northern Plains

Much of the region will feel the impact from an incoming winter storm. Brent Albright at the National Weather Service in Valley Nebraska says winter storm warnings have been issued….. Albright says the snow will be very heavy at times…. Albright says they expect some heavy snow amounts…
NEBRASKA STATE
OutThere Colorado

Up to 12 inches of snow expected in Denver, dangerous commutes ahead

Big snow is about to hit Colorado, stretching from Tuesday into Wednesday. Not only will snowfall be very widespread, totals will be deep and likely disruptive in much of the state, including the heavily populated Denver metro area. Much like a storm a few weeks ago, the Eastern Plains will also get hit hard – expect road closures. Here's the chance that your part of the state will get at least eight inches of snow. ...
DENVER, CO
News Channel Nebraska

Weather service upgrades winter storm watch to warning

SIDNEY - A winter storm watch for the southern Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and eastern Laramie County in southeast Wyoming was upgraded to a winter storm warning Monday afternoon. The warning includes Cheyenne, Kimball, Garden, and Deuel Counties in the Nebraska Panhandle, and Logan and Sedgwick Counties in northeast Colorado....
SIDNEY, NE

