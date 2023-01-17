Read full article on original website
Related
waovam.com
LCMH Donates $5,000 to Hospital’s Building Fund
The Lawrence County Illinois Memorial Hospital Auxiliary has donated $5,000 to the Hospital’s “Building on Our Legacy” campaign. The funds come from the Hospital’s “Gift Box” and Hospital-based fund raisers. The funds raised from the Hospital’s gift shop and fund-raising activities go toward equipment...
waovam.com
Vincennes Isaiah 1:17 House Celebrates National Isaiah 1:17 Day
Yesterday was January 17th — also known as National Isaiah 1:17 Day. The day was a chance for Isaiah 1:17 Houses nationwide to showcase their services. The Isaiah 1:17 House movement is designed to be a temporary stop-over for kids displaced from their homes due to a legal issue.
waovam.com
KCIEDC Still Looking to Improve All Housing Across County
The “Help Needed” shingle is still out for those wishing to construct housing in Knox County. The Knox County Indiana Economic Development Corporation is working with contractors to build the new residences. A good group of developers are working to build single family residences. But KCIEDC director Chris...
waovam.com
Year of Festivals and Activities Coming for Vincennes
The City of Vincennes plans to be active again this year in various activities and festivals — especially later this year. Vincennes City Council president Tim Salters believes it is part of fulfilling the promise of being an active City. The next big activity will happen next month, with a benefit for the Vincennes Animal Shelter. Salters knows Shelter director Leah Raigen and her staff will benefit greatly.
waovam.com
Vincennes City Leaders Continue “Trashy” Discussions
The Vincennes City Council has now started a discussion on possible changes to the City’s trash collection. The City currently uses a sticker system for each individual bag, with totes to contain the waste. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum knows the big issue is equity between those who use the...
waovam.com
Vincennes Firemen Fighting Active Fire in 400 Block of Harrison
Vincennes City firemen are on the scene of a structure fire this morning in the 400 block of Harrison. Firemen reported seeing flames coming from around half the house on arrival — including through the roof. Those inside the house did escape; however, two cats were reported as trapped inside.
waovam.com
KC Commissioners Fill New Employment Coordinator Position
The Knox County Commissioners have approved a contract with Amanda Feavel to become the County’s Employment Coordinator. The position is an independent contractor spot to work with the County’s employment and personnel. Feavel is the wife of Vincennes attorney Jonathan Feavel, and works through the Feavel & Porter...
waovam.com
Trash Collection Back in Vincennes City Spotlight
The Vincennes City Council’s Neighborhoods Committee started another discussion of reforming the City’s trash collection system last night. The discussion is the start of a possible long process to determine the future methods of trash collection for Vincennes. The committee hearing was chaired by Councilman Ryan Lough. Personally,...
waovam.com
Two Diagnosed with Covid in Gibson County Jail; Precautions in Place
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Department reports two of their inmates have tested positive for Covid-19. The positive tests came from two separate people from dayrooms on two separate floors of the facility. With the diagnosis, all dayrooms at the facility will be quarantined until further notice. All Jail staff...
waovam.com
VPD Heading Back Toward Full Capacity
After a year of turnover and hiring, the Vincennes Police Department is nearly back at full staffing for the coming year. Vincennes Police Chief Jon Hillenbrand expects to fill the last vacancy in the next couple of months. At this time, police salaries have increased, but may go up more...
waovam.com
Washington PD Arrest Florida Man on Warrants
Washington Police arrested a man Tuesday who is wanted in Bay County, Florida on two counts of Lewd and Lascivious Molestation. 42-year-old Travis Wayne Davis was arrested after Detectives with the Washington Police Department and Central Dispatch began receiving information regarding his whereabouts. Officers located Davis outside of a residence...
waovam.com
John Miley, 97, Vincennes
John Kenneth Miley, 97, of Vincennes, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his family. John was born April 17, 1925 in Vincennes, Indiana to Albert (Army) and Minnie ( Hedge) Miley. John served in WW II in the Army, was awarded two bronze stars, and...
waovam.com
Thomas C. Thompson, 81, Oaktown
Thomas Cornette Thompson, 81, of Oaktown went to his heavenly home on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Thomas was born on September 4, 1941 in Kentucky to the late Thelma Thompson and Charles Thompson. Tommy most recently owned and operated Thompson Construction. Previously he worked for his father-in-law at Ueding Flying...
waovam.com
Sports Roundup for Wednesday, 1/18
(Varsity Basketball Recap) In Boys Basketball action…Vincennes Lincoln lost at Evansville Mater Dei 62-46. Joel Sanders led 2-11 Lincoln with. 13 points while Wade Hall and Raden Benson added 11 points each. Other scores…. Castle downed Henderson County Kentucky 82-73 Evansville Central topped Boonville 63-53 Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville beat Dugger Union...
waovam.com
NK Girls Win Number 20; SK, LHS Girls Both in Action Tonight
(NK Girls Win Number 20 on Year) The North Knox girls Basketball Team rolled to its 20th win of the season, beating Sullivan last night. 65-34. The 20-1 Lady Warriors outscored Sullivan 30-12 in the second half. Lexi Primus led North. Knox with 15 points while Brynna Collins added 11.
Comments / 0