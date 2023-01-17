Read full article on original website
Related
News 8’s Meteorologist Ashley Baylor visits Milford elementary school
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Thursday afternoon, News 8’s Meteorologist Ashley Baylor visited the third graders at Orange Avenue Elementary School in Milford. In Your Neighborhood: News 8 visits Westbrook elementary school The students are currently studying extreme weather and climate. They discussed tornadoes, hurricanes, blizzards and earthquakes.
West Oso Elementary shows off new library
Students at West Oso Elementary now have even more reasons to pick up a book and read with this recent remodel to the library.
IHSAA boys basketball top performers: Title-game stars, records fall, a manager hitting 3s
Get your votes in for high school boys basketball top performers for the week of Jan. 9-14 by noon Friday. Scroll to the bottom of the article to cast your vote or click here to vote. Marcus Ankney, Center Grove: In two games in the Johnson County tournament, the senior...
Comments / 0