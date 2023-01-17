Read full article on original website
waovam.com
Helping His Hands Seeking Help Locally
The holidays are over — but work to feed people continues for Vincennes-based Helping His Hands. The group is best-known for its disaster-based rescue efforts across the South and Midwest — but it also runs a food distribution service for the area. Helping His Hands president Scott Shipman...
waovam.com
KCIEDC Still Looking to Improve All Housing Across County
The “Help Needed” shingle is still out for those wishing to construct housing in Knox County. The Knox County Indiana Economic Development Corporation is working with contractors to build the new residences. A good group of developers are working to build single family residences. But KCIEDC director Chris...
waovam.com
Vincennes City Leaders Continue “Trashy” Discussions
The Vincennes City Council has now started a discussion on possible changes to the City’s trash collection. The City currently uses a sticker system for each individual bag, with totes to contain the waste. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum knows the big issue is equity between those who use the...
waovam.com
Trash Collection Back in Vincennes City Spotlight
The Vincennes City Council’s Neighborhoods Committee started another discussion of reforming the City’s trash collection system last night. The discussion is the start of a possible long process to determine the future methods of trash collection for Vincennes. The committee hearing was chaired by Councilman Ryan Lough. Personally,...
waovam.com
VPD Heading Back Toward Full Capacity
After a year of turnover and hiring, the Vincennes Police Department is nearly back at full staffing for the coming year. Vincennes Police Chief Jon Hillenbrand expects to fill the last vacancy in the next couple of months. At this time, police salaries have increased, but may go up more...
waovam.com
KC Commissioners Fill New Employment Coordinator Position
The Knox County Commissioners have approved a contract with Amanda Feavel to become the County’s Employment Coordinator. The position is an independent contractor spot to work with the County’s employment and personnel. Feavel is the wife of Vincennes attorney Jonathan Feavel, and works through the Feavel & Porter...
waovam.com
Vincennes Firemen Fighting Active Fire in 400 Block of Harrison
Vincennes City firemen are on the scene of a structure fire this morning in the 400 block of Harrison. Firemen reported seeing flames coming from around half the house on arrival — including through the roof. Those inside the house did escape; however, two cats were reported as trapped inside.
waovam.com
Thomas C. Thompson, 81, Oaktown
Thomas Cornette Thompson, 81, of Oaktown went to his heavenly home on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Thomas was born on September 4, 1941 in Kentucky to the late Thelma Thompson and Charles Thompson. Tommy most recently owned and operated Thompson Construction. Previously he worked for his father-in-law at Ueding Flying...
waovam.com
Could It Be You? $20,000 Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Princeton
The Fastbreak convenience store on Broadway in Princeton has sold a $20,000 Mega Millions winner. Experts with the Hoosier Lottery say the Princeton ticket was one of two $20,000 winners in Indiana; the other was in the city of Auburn, north of Fort Wayne. The tickets matched four of five...
waovam.com
Washington PD Arrest Florida Man on Warrants
Washington Police arrested a man Tuesday who is wanted in Bay County, Florida on two counts of Lewd and Lascivious Molestation. 42-year-old Travis Wayne Davis was arrested after Detectives with the Washington Police Department and Central Dispatch began receiving information regarding his whereabouts. Officers located Davis outside of a residence...
waovam.com
NK Girls Win Number 20; SK, LHS Girls Both in Action Tonight
(NK Girls Win Number 20 on Year) The North Knox girls Basketball Team rolled to its 20th win of the season, beating Sullivan last night. 65-34. The 20-1 Lady Warriors outscored Sullivan 30-12 in the second half. Lexi Primus led North. Knox with 15 points while Brynna Collins added 11.
waovam.com
Sports Recap for Tuesday, 1/17
The 9th rated Vincennes University mens basketball team was upset at Southwestern Illinois last night 59-50. Shilo Jackson led the Trailblazers with 14 points. VU drops to 18-2. Meanwhile, The Vincennes University Womens Basketball Team posted a 67-56 win over Southwestern Illinois. Cherelle Newsome led 13-7 VU with 17 points.
