Vote for the Journal Star athlete of the week: Nominees from Richwoods, Peoria Christian and Canton

After plenty of solid winter sports performers over the last week, here are the Journal Star high school athlete of the week nominees for Jan. 9-14.

Head to pjstar.com/sports to vote. The poll closes at noon Friday. Information about the nominees is below.

If you have a nominee for the honor, email us at sports@pjstar.com or tag us on Twitter @pjstarsports. Last week, Seth Nowak of the Metamora swimming and diving team was named JS athlete of the week.

Tavie Smith, Richwoods boys basketball

Smith scored a game-high 31 points as Richwoods cruised to a 70-54 win over Manual last Tuesday. The 6-foot-1 junior guard was 8-for-12 from the field, 4-of-5 on 3-pointers and knocked down 11 of 12 free throws. He scored 16 first-half points, then put in 15 over the final 16 minutes. He added four rebounds for the Knights (14-3), who swept the season series with the Rams.

'Win, win and keep winning':How Richwoods basketball raced to its best start in more than a decade

Kitan Isawumi, Peoria Christian boys basketball

Isawumi was a big reason for Peoria Christian winning the Inter-County Athletic Conference tournament title on Saturday. The senior posted a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds as the Chargers beat Illini Bluffs, 56-42. He was one of four double-figure scorers for PCS (14-8), which got contributions from Malachi Persinger (15 points, 7 assists), Drew Gohring (13 points, 5 rebounds) and Adam Pepper (10 points, 7 rebounds).

Allison Wheeler, Canton girls basketball

Wheeler put together back-to-back double-figure outings as Canton swept its Mid-Illini Conference opponents last week. The 6-foot sophomore forward matched a game-high 17 points as the Little Giants beat Morton 47-38 on Saturday night. She scored 11 of those in the second half while adding four rebounds. Her week started on Tuesday with an 11-point effort to win 52-47 over Limestone.

Landry Smith, Lewistown girls basketball

Smith was named to the all-tournament team at the 30th annual Lady Panther Classic hosted by Camp Point Central/Augusta Southeastern. The junior scored 16 points in the 55-45 win over South Fulton in the fifth-place game on Saturday. She scored 23 points with five rebounds and four assists as Lewistown (16-6) beat Rushville-Industry, 55-23 on Wednesday. Her week started with Monday's 44-17 win over Liberty with 17 points.

IHSA basketball:Manual's new basketball coach learns from others while making the iconic program all his own

Rese Shymansky, Farmington boys wrestling

Shymansky won the 182-pound title at Kewanee's Brockman Invite on Saturday, getting a pair of falls and a decision en route to the crown. His pin in the title over host Alejandro Duarte capped a three-match sweep. The senior, who improved to 23-2 on the season, advanced to the championship bout thanks to an 8-1 decision over Oregon's Quentin Berry in the semifinals.

Riley Stevenson, Galesburg boys swimming

Stevenson won two events and took runner-up in another pair to help the Silver Streaks win the 48th annual Burlington (Iowa) Grayhound Invitational on Saturday. The junior won the 50-yard freestyle in 22.42 seconds, then swam anchor on the winning 400-yard freestyle relay (3:24.59) with Andrew Hawkinson, Luke Foster and Carson Olson. Stevenson was second in the 100-yard freestyle (48.92 seconds) and placed behind Pekin (1:42.46) in the 200-yard medley relay (1:43.33) with Luke Thomas, Nathan Nelson and Olson.

Adam Duvall is a Journal Star sports reporter. Email him at aduvall@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @AdamDuvall.