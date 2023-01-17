ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote for the Journal Star athlete of the week: Nominees from Richwoods, Peoria Christian and Canton

By Adam Duvall, Journal Star
 2 days ago
After plenty of solid winter sports performers over the last week, here are the Journal Star high school athlete of the week nominees for Jan. 9-14.

Head to pjstar.com/sports to vote. The poll closes at noon Friday. Information about the nominees is below.

If you have a nominee for the honor, email us at sports@pjstar.com or tag us on Twitter @pjstarsports. Last week, Seth Nowak of the Metamora swimming and diving team was named JS athlete of the week.

Tavie Smith, Richwoods boys basketball

Smith scored a game-high 31 points as Richwoods cruised to a 70-54 win over Manual last Tuesday. The 6-foot-1 junior guard was 8-for-12 from the field, 4-of-5 on 3-pointers and knocked down 11 of 12 free throws. He scored 16 first-half points, then put in 15 over the final 16 minutes. He added four rebounds for the Knights (14-3), who swept the season series with the Rams.

'Win, win and keep winning':How Richwoods basketball raced to its best start in more than a decade

Kitan Isawumi, Peoria Christian boys basketball

Isawumi was a big reason for Peoria Christian winning the Inter-County Athletic Conference tournament title on Saturday. The senior posted a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds as the Chargers beat Illini Bluffs, 56-42. He was one of four double-figure scorers for PCS (14-8), which got contributions from Malachi Persinger (15 points, 7 assists), Drew Gohring (13 points, 5 rebounds) and Adam Pepper (10 points, 7 rebounds).

Allison Wheeler, Canton girls basketball

Wheeler put together back-to-back double-figure outings as Canton swept its Mid-Illini Conference opponents last week. The 6-foot sophomore forward matched a game-high 17 points as the Little Giants beat Morton 47-38 on Saturday night. She scored 11 of those in the second half while adding four rebounds. Her week started on Tuesday with an 11-point effort to win 52-47 over Limestone.

Landry Smith, Lewistown girls basketball

Smith was named to the all-tournament team at the 30th annual Lady Panther Classic hosted by Camp Point Central/Augusta Southeastern. The junior scored 16 points in the 55-45 win over South Fulton in the fifth-place game on Saturday. She scored 23 points with five rebounds and four assists as Lewistown (16-6) beat Rushville-Industry, 55-23 on Wednesday. Her week started with Monday's 44-17 win over Liberty with 17 points.

IHSA basketball:Manual's new basketball coach learns from others while making the iconic program all his own

Rese Shymansky, Farmington boys wrestling

Shymansky won the 182-pound title at Kewanee's Brockman Invite on Saturday, getting a pair of falls and a decision en route to the crown. His pin in the title over host Alejandro Duarte capped a three-match sweep. The senior, who improved to 23-2 on the season, advanced to the championship bout thanks to an 8-1 decision over Oregon's Quentin Berry in the semifinals.

Riley Stevenson, Galesburg boys swimming

Stevenson won two events and took runner-up in another pair to help the Silver Streaks win the 48th annual Burlington (Iowa) Grayhound Invitational on Saturday. The junior won the 50-yard freestyle in 22.42 seconds, then swam anchor on the winning 400-yard freestyle relay (3:24.59) with Andrew Hawkinson, Luke Foster and Carson Olson. Stevenson was second in the 100-yard freestyle (48.92 seconds) and placed behind Pekin (1:42.46) in the 200-yard medley relay (1:43.33) with Luke Thomas, Nathan Nelson and Olson.

Adam Duvall is a Journal Star sports reporter. Email him at aduvall@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @AdamDuvall.

