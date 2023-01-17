ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodling: Goals in a relationship may differ; make feelings known or resentment could occur

By Kristin Woodling
Florida Today
Florida Today
 2 days ago
Q: My wife and I decided we were going to stop drinking for the month of January and focus on eating healthy and exercising more frequently.

One week into the new year my wife has not followed through on our original plan.

I’m trying to stay on track myself, but it’s difficult when someone I share so much time with repeatedly introduces old unhealthy habits I’m trying to break.

Not only is it hard to make my own healthy decisions in that environment, when I do it feels that we are slightly disconnected.

I find myself getting resentful toward her because if feels she is sabotaging my goals.

However, I recognize I’m ultimately responsible for my own decisions.

How can couples make space for independent lifestyles and remain connected despite choosing to live by such drastically different habits?

A: Working on shared goals with your partner can have many benefits. It can be fun to succeed and celebrate mutual accomplishments, but also there is an element of accountability to work through the challenges.

There are different stages for readiness for change. When partners set a goal, they may both authentically want to accomplish that goal, but their place of readiness for change to work toward the goal is not always aligned.

Additionally, it may be worth exploring where you place value on health individually compared to your wife.

Defining health may open a deeper conversation.

The purpose of the conversation would be to learn about each other’s feelings toward health.

Be careful not to give it a tone of who is right and who is wrong or what you or your wife “should” be doing.

When your wife stopped working toward the healthy habits you had agreed on, it may initially feel personal.

However, it likely was not her intention to let you down or neglect you. It is something within herself that has her in a different place of readiness for change.

For an example, I have had patients who struggle to stick to mutual financial goals, because a “budget” was triggering feelings of unhealthy control and restriction from a previous abusive relationship.

Initially, the individual wasn’t able to connect the experiences, much less verbalize them to their partner.

It took some patience and openness to bring that roadblock to the surface. Prior to being able to do so, it would have been easy to label her behavior as irresponsible.

You are allowed to feel all that you feel, but if you can depersonalize the behavior it changes the tone and opens the door to some critical communication.

The communication can include your feelings such as hope she will reconsider working on the habits with you, a desire to understand her own feelings related to the goals, and the struggle you are feeling to maintain your practices when she is making different choices.

The respectful (no blaming or shaming) expression of how much it would mean to you for her to continue working on your health goals together may or may not motivate her to refocus.

However, at minimum, it can invite the conversation for solutions to support your goals as a couple even if she is choosing not to practice the same habits.

You can get creative with solutions including separate meal plans, asking not to drink alcohol in your presence, encouraging and acknowledging your accomplishments as you progress, or being careful not to interrupt time scheduled for exercising.

These are just a few examples, but together you develop of new game plan for how to support your goals.

Additionally, commit to ongoing engagement in mutual habits, activities or interests to nurture the bond in your relationship.

If the conversation continues to be a challenge, couples counseling could be an option to consider.

A couples therapist is a great resource for building new effective communication skills, seeking clarity, identifying solutions and consequently building a stronger connection.

If you have a question related to emotional well-being that you would like to submit for consideration to be posted and answered in this column, you may email your inquiries to contact@pamperyourmind.com.

Kristin Woodling is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor and Chief Executive Officer of Pamper Your Mind LLC in Satellite Beach. Details about the practice and services provided can be found at pamperyourmind.com.

Comments / 0

