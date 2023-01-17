PopStroke, Tiger Woods welcome TaylorMade with deal pushing company value to $650 million

Jupiter-based PopStroke has added a valuable partner.

TaylorMade Golf Company has made a deal that will push PopStroke's value to $650 million. PopStroke, an upscale putting and dining venue, will have three venues in Palm Beach County by 2024.

With the newly announced partnership, TaylorMade joins an ownership team that includes PopStroke Entertainment Group and Tiger Woods. Founded by former Wall Street Executive Greg Bartoli, in just four short years PopStroke has become a leading putting entertainment experience among golfers.

Bartoli opened PopStroke's first location in Port St. Lucie in 2019, then brought on Woods as a co-owner in 2020. Woods' TGR Design renovated the Port St. Lucie course last year. Since then, the company has opened locations in Sarasota, Fort Myers and Orlando. It also has one in Houston and two venues under construction in Arizona.

Under the new partnership, each PopStroke venue will be outfitted with special edition TaylorMade golf balls for patrons to use on the putting course and take home as a keepsake. In addition, premium TaylorMade rental putters will be available to further elevate the golfing experience.

“We are excited to partner with TaylorMade as we continue to introduce our unique putting and dining experience to golfers of all ages and abilities,” Bartoli said in a statement. “The combination of PopStroke, Tiger and TaylorMade not only brings unique international visibility but accelerates our trajectory as we push to become the premier brand in golf entertainment.”

TaylorMade President and CEO David Abeles said the company was inspired with the family orientation of the Pop Stroke model.

“After experiencing it personally, watching golfers from every generation and skill level interacting in a way that reflects the joy of golf, we knew this was something we had to be a part of," Abeles said. "With Greg Bartoli’s vision, TaylorMade’s history with Tiger Woods and the alignment of our values, we believe this is an investment that will not only benefit our company, but also the future of golf for generations to come.”

Beyond the upscale putting courses, PopStroke offers dining with a full-service restaurant, multiple sports bars, private event spaces, a playground for kids, various gaming experiences and more.

PopStroke is gearing up for a major expansion, including locations in Delray Beach, Wellington and West Palm Beach. Bartoli said the company just broke ground on PopStroke Delray Beach and is about to break ground in Wellington. PopStroke is looking at a site near Palm Beach International Airport, near Drive Shack, for its third operation in Palm Beach County.

Woods, who has a home on Jupiter Island and a restaurant in Jupiter, said he's excited about PopStroke’s rapid expansion, which now includes another of the PGA Tour star's partners

“TaylorMade has been a great and trusted partner of mine for many years, and I couldn’t be happier to expand my partnership with David and his team," Woods said in a statement. "I have spent my entire career growing the game of golf, and I know that TaylorMade will enhance the guest experience at PopStroke as we continue to introduce millions of guests to the game that I love.”

With the investment in PopStroke, Abeles will join the Board of Directors, which also includes Bartoli, TGR Ventures CFO Christopher Hubman and Chairman of NBC Sports Group Pete Bevacqua.