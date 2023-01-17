ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'This is my year': Bloomington South's top-ranked Delaney Ruhlman picks Purdue

By Jim Gordillo, The Herald-Times
 2 days ago
Delaney Ruhlman pinned down his college choice as quickly as he did most of his opponents this season.

The Bloomington South senior is a two-time state runner up and top-ranked this season at 170 pounds while going 22-0 with 15 of his matches ending in the first period. Similarly, he quickly decided Purdue University was the place he wanted to be in college.

It didn't hurt that his older brother Tristan is there, currently in the middle of his redshirt freshman season. But the Boilers also had to be a good fit for Delaney and they checked all the boxes for the kid from Bloomington who grew up far more connected to Indiana University.

"I went on a visit to IU and actually when I was younger I liked IU more than Purdue," Delaney said. "But then Tristan went up there and was wrestling and I went up there for (USA Wrestling Regional Training Center events) and practiced with all the guys and I started enjoying my time up there.

North 'Super Soph' Jay Stewart leads the way at Conference Indiana boys' swim meet

"And I walked around campus and I loved everything about it. I got an offer and then it was a no-brainer."

Purdue is more than happy to reunite the Ruhlmans, who will likely combine for over 250 high school wins. Delaney (123) recently passed Tristan (118) for career victories.

"Got the Ruhlman brothers back together!" Boilers coach Tony Ersland said in a press release on the 2023 recruiting class. "Excited to keep it all in the family. Delaney, just like Tristan, is a hard wrestling, gritty, tough kid who fits who we are. I think his best wrestling is definitely ahead of him as he gets in with good workout partners and gets really pushed every day. I think the upside to his wrestling is big."

Bottom's up: Joel Silvernail's reversal of fortune helps lift Edgewood to wrestling win

Yeah, Ruhlman leaned on the experiences of his brother, but the rest of the program connected with him as well.

"I think it definitely helps that my brother goes there, but I think the coaches have lot to do with it," Delaney said. "I think their coaches are really strong in keeping their team together and pushing individual kids and making kids better. That's a program I look forward to going to.

"I asked (Tristan) about how well the team gets along. If it's a bad environment, it's no good. But everybody over there gets a long pretty well."

Like his brother, Delaney is looking forward to challenging himself in one of the best conferences in the country.

"It's definitely going to be a big step up from where I'm at now and from what I've ever experienced," he said.

Having become the first Panther to win a title at the prestigious Al Smith Classic, the next thing he intends to experience is becoming a state champion.

"It's my senior year and I've got nothing to lose," Ruhlman said. "This is my year. I've got nothing to fear. My future is set so just go out there and wrestle every match the way I can."

Contact Jim Gordillo at jgordillo@heraldt.com or 812-331-4381 and follow on Twitter @JimGordillo.

