Local News Briefs

Sweetheart Stroll is Feb. 4

Cambridge Main Street will host the Sweetheart Stroll from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 4. Tickets are $10 and get you a reusable bag and various stops for sweets. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com or by calling the Main Street office at 740-439-2238.

Students recognized at Cedarville University

Anna Smith of Byesville was named to the fall dean's list at Cedarville University and Olivia Zalar of Caldwell was named to the fall dean's honor list.

Mid-East CTC board meeting scheduled

The Mid-East Career and Technology Centers Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 in the administrative center board room, 400 Richards Road, Zanesville.

Council receives three-star designation

The Ohio Department of Education and Lt. Governor’s Office this week announced Ohio's 2023 Business-Education Leader Awards for Excellent Business Advisory Councils. For the second consecutive year, Muskingum Valley’s Business Advisory Council earned a three-star designation.

“We are thrilled to again be recognized as a three-star Business Advisory Council, and one of only 19 statewide to earn a four, or three-star designation,” said Lori Snyder-Lowe, Superintendent, Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center.

OVESC board to meet at Lori's

The Ohio Valley Educational Service Center will hold its board meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Lori's Restaurant in Caldwell.