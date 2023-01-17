ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

Local News Briefs

By The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F5Mce_0kHE6Lli00

Sweetheart Stroll is Feb. 4

Cambridge Main Street will host the Sweetheart Stroll from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 4. Tickets are $10 and get you a reusable bag and various stops for sweets. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com or by calling the Main Street office at 740-439-2238.

Students recognized at Cedarville University

Anna Smith of Byesville was named to the fall dean's list at Cedarville University and Olivia Zalar of Caldwell was named to the fall dean's honor list.

Mid-East CTC board meeting scheduled

The Mid-East Career and Technology Centers Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 in the administrative center board room, 400 Richards Road, Zanesville.

Council receives three-star designation

The Ohio Department of Education and Lt. Governor’s Office this week announced Ohio's 2023 Business-Education Leader Awards for Excellent Business Advisory Councils. For the second consecutive year, Muskingum Valley’s Business Advisory Council earned a three-star designation.

“We are thrilled to again be recognized as a three-star Business Advisory Council, and one of only 19 statewide to earn a four, or three-star designation,” said Lori Snyder-Lowe, Superintendent, Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center.

OVESC board to meet at Lori's

The Ohio Valley Educational Service Center will hold its board meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Lori's Restaurant in Caldwell.

Comments / 0

Related
duqsm.com

DU alum flourishing at Wheeling news station

Some people believe that a news reporter’s day starts when he or she sits at a desk to look and read from a teleprompter when the camera goes live. However, a reporter’s day actually starts hours before their live program, and involves finding the best stories possible for their target audiences.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling business to close indoor facility

An Ohio Valley business will be closing its indoor facility. Tripp’s Fun Zone, located in the Elm Grove Terrace Shopping Center, announced on it’s Facebook page that they will now focus on party rentals. The business said they are coming up on the end of their lease and attendance and private parties have dropped since […]
WHEELING, WV
whbc.com

Former Dover Mayor to be Sentenced Tuesday

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Former Dover Mayor Richard Homrighausen is to be sentenced at 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on theft in office charges. The judge on his case denied a motion for a new trial last week. Homrighausen was found guilty of a total of...
DOVER, OH
whbc.com

Grand Opening for Tractor Supply in Navarre

NAVARRE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The CEO of Tractor Supply was in town Wednesday for the official opening of the company’s $70 million distribution center on Sterilite Drive SE in Navarre. Quite a few people turned out for tours of the 900,000 square foot facility. It’s...
NAVARRE, OH
cleveland19.com

Extra police officers assigned to Massillon Middle School

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Additional police officers will be at Massillon Middle School Tuesday after officials were made aware of a threat on social media. Massillon police said they are investigating the Snapchat threat and are taking all proper precautions. Besides the school resource officer, there will be an...
MASSILLON, OH
thepostathens.com

Local animal shelters, rescues near capacity limits

Local animal shelters and rescues continue to receive a consistent, but high, number of animals in need of their care. The Athens County Dog Shelter is currently housing about 45 dogs, Athens County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant and Dog Warden Ryan Gillette, said. This number puts them near full capacity, a theme to which the Hocking County Shelter and a non-profit rescue, AARF, in Meigs County can relate.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Gunnoe Prepares to Step Aside, Expresses Thanks

Nick McWilliams reporting – As court proceedings continue for Richard Homrighausen related to theft and other charges, Dover will see a new sitting mayor soon. Homrighausen, found guilty of a felony count of theft and multiple other transgressions, will never be able to hold an elected office in Ohio, leaving the mayor seat empty in the city.
DOVER, OH
WTAP

Marietta Ice Festival sculpture found broken Monday morning

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This morning The American Flags and Poles store ice sculpture was found broken in front of the store. No formal police reports have been filed but Executive Director, Jennifer Tinkler, says at this time they are not looking to take further action. WTAP will continue to...
MARIETTA, OH
WHIZ

Murgatroyd Wanted by ZPD

The Zanesville Police need the community’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect. Zanesville Police said Devin L.M. Murgatroyd is possibly armed and dangerous. He’s wanted on having a weapon under disability, aggravated menacing and domestic violence threats. He’s described as being 6’0, 190lbs with blonde hair and blue...
ZANESVILLE, OH
whbc.com

Parole Board Recommends Against Clemency for Keith

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine makes the final decision, but the Ohio Parole Board has recommended against clemency for Canton native Kevin Keith. He has long maintained his innocence in the 1994 murders of two women and a 4-year-old girl in Bucyrus.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

One person dead in Dillonvale crash

DILLIONVALE, Ohio (WTRF) Officials have confirmed that one person is dead following a crash in Dillonvale. The call came in a little after 2 PM Wednesday afternoon. No names were given out. An official release is expected later this morning. Stay with 7News as more details become available.
DILLONVALE, OH
WTRF

Infamous Wheeling Inn building is set to come down

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) It’s a building that’s been called everything from a nuisance to an eyesore to a danger. After more than a year of controversy, there’s a new chapter in the saga of the Wheeling Inn. The controversial hotel is going to be erased from...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Forshey to perform as Elvis at Grand Central Mall

VIENNA — The Artsbridge Winter Music Series will present Jim Forshey as Elvis sponsored by Community Bank for a one-hour show starting 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Grand Central Mall. The series is located near the south foyer entrance closest to the new Boot Barn and Ross stores. While...
VIENNA, WV
The Daily Jeffersonian

The Daily Jeffersonian

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cambridge, OH from The Daily Jeffersonian.

 http://daily-jeff.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy