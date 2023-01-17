ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockledge, FL

Health calendar: Jan. 17, 2023

By Staff Report
Florida Today
Florida Today
 2 days ago
Special event

Health Summit in Rockledge. Do you feel older than your age? Do you think this is the best you’ll ever feel? Have you tried to improve how you feel but have failed? If you are tired of trying to find answers for your health… Maybe it is time to seek the SOLUTION! Please join us Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, for the I AM the SOLUTION Natural Health Summit. It will be held at the Space Coast Health Foundation, 1100 Rockledge Blvd. Rockledge, FL, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration opens at 8 a.m. Speakers include: Brian Clement, PhD, and Anna Maria Clement, PhD, of Hippocrates Wellness; Dr. Thomas Levy, MD, JD, Jennifer Gramith, ND, and more great vendors that promote natural health. Cost:

  • Regular: $99.00 ($75.00 Early Registration ends 12/31/21)
  • VIP: $159.00 ($135.00 Early Registration ends 12/31/21)

No more waiting… It’s time to take your health back! To register, go to https://www.lillianmcdermott.com/iats-natural-health-fair-workshop/

Upcoming

Health Fair & Lunch and Learn Seminar. Martin Anderson Senior Center will host a Health Fair & Lunch and Learn Seminar on Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 10 a.m. to noon at Martin Anderson Senior Center, located at 1025 Florida Ave, Rockledge. The event makes health & wellness information available to seniors and at 11 a.m. the lunch and learn seminar about seniors and arthritis and the non-surgical solutions by Dr. Arbaje M.D. Free parking and free admission! For more information, contact (321) 773-1454.

FREE Memory Testing. Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Merritt Island Medical Research will be offering free memory screenings the first and third Tuesdays of each month at One Senior Place, located at 8085 Spyglass Hill Road, Viera, FL 32940. Call 321-305-5015 to schedule an appointment.

FREE Liver Scans. Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.ClinCloud is offering FREE Fibroscans the first Monday (unless it’s a holiday) and third Wednesday of each month at One Senior Place, located at 8085 Spyglass Hill Road, Viera, FL 32940. Please call 321-751-6771 to schedule your half hour appointment.

Ringing in the New Year. Tinnitus/Ringing in the Ears, Lunch and Learn Seminar, Friday, Jan. 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.This presentation brought to you by Personal Hearing Solutions and Clinical Education Specialist Dr. Susan de Bondt, AUD from Widex will center on the causes of Tinnitus, “Ringing Ears”, and what can be done to improve it. At One Senior Place, 8085 Spyglass Hill Road, Viera, FL 32940. Boxed lunch provided, must RSVP to 321-751-6771.

The Importance of Sleep and How to Get More of it. Friday, Jan. 27, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.Please join April Boykin, MSW, LCSW to learn more about the importance of sleep and techniques to help you get more of it. At One Senior Place, 8085 Spyglass Hill Road, Viera, FL 32940. RSVP to 321-751-6771.

Prostate Health Alternative to Surgery. Lunch & Learn, Monday, Jan. 30, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.Please join Vascular Interventional & Physicians for an informative lunch & learn presentation to hear about a safe, minimally-invasive procedure called prostate artery embolization (PAE) that can help you find relief from the symptoms of an enlarged prostate. At One Senior Place, 8085 Spyglass Hill Road, Viera, FL 32940. RSVP to 321-751-6771.

Support groups

Parrish Healthcare Stroke and Heart Survivors Support Group. If you’ve experienced a diagnosis or event, or are caring for someone living with heart disease or stroke, our community is here to support you.

  • When: Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2-4 p.m.
  • Where: Heritage Hall, 931 N. Washington Ave., Titusville
  • Facilitated by Janet Rooks, MA, CDP
  • For additional information, please contact Janet Rooks at 321-268-6800.
  • To register, visit parrishhealthcare.com/StrokeandHeartSupport

Parkinson’s Discussion Group. Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 10 to 11 a.m. Come and share ideas, make new friends at the Parkinson’s Discussion Group. Bring your questions and let us discuss our experiences and feelings as we deal with Parkinson’s disease. At One Senior Place, 8085 Spyglass Hill Road, Viera, FL 32940. RSVP to 321-751-6771.

Alzheimer’s & Dementia Support Group. Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 2 to 3 p.m. The group encourages caregivers to maintain their own personal, physical and emotional health as well as optimal care for the person with dementia. At One Senior Place, 8085 Spyglass Hill Road, Viera, FL 32940. RSVP call 321-751-6771.

Parrish Healthcare Cancer and Survivor Support Group. This group is for cancer patients, cancer survivors and anyone touched by the disease. Enjoy refreshments and talk with others sharing similar situations and experiences.

  • When: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 4-5:30 p.m.
  • Where: Heritage Hall, 931 N. Washington Ave., Titusville
  • Facilitated by Shannon Luker, RN, BSN, OCN, CBCN
  • For additional information, please contact Shannon Luker at 321-268-6111, ext. 3544.
  • To register, visit parrishhealthcare.com/CancerSupport

Veterans Support Group. Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 11 a.m. to noon. This support group is for Veterans and families. Facilitated by Michael Tucker, MSW, Veterans Liaison, VITAS Healthcare. At One Senior Place, 8085 Spyglass Hill Road, Viera, FL 32940. RSVP call 321-751-6771.

Loss, Grief & Bereavement Support Group. Thursday, Jan. 26, from 10 a.m. to noon. While the feelings and emotions associated with grief and loss are unique and individual to each person, one often can find comfort from the experiences of others. Limited seating must RSVP to 321-751-6771. At One Senior Place, 8085 Spyglass Hill Road, Viera, FL 32940. Facilitated by VITAS Healthcare.

Ongoing

Exercise classes in Melbourne. Wickham Park Senior Center, 2784 Leisure Way, Melbourne, offers several senior exercise classes including: Jazzercise LO — Monday, Wednesday & Friday 8:30–9:30 a.m., QiGong-Tai Chi — Monday, Wednesday & Friday 8:30-9:30 a.m., Bones & Balance — Monday 10-11 a.m., Ballroom Dancing — Monday 6:30-8:30 pm, Chair Yoga — Tuesday 3:00-4:00 pm, Line Dancing — Tuesday, 4:15-5:30 pm, Strength & Flexibility — Thursday, 9:30-10:30 am. Call 321-255-4494 or visit www.bcwpsc.org for more information.

Senior exercise classes in Rockledge. Martin Andersen Senior Center, 1025 S.Florida Ave., Rockledge, offers senior exercise classes Monday through Friday. Members $1, non-members $2 per class except Bone Builders class which is donation only. The public is welcome.Call 321 631-7549 for more information.

Line dancing class. An excellent was to stay physically and mentally fit while also enjoying the social benefits. Beginner level. Larry Wright, Instructor (321-323-4928), Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., $5 a class, Viera Regional Community Center, 2300 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera, Fl 32940.

Free memory screenings. The Memory Disorder Clinic at Health First, 3661 Babcock St. 2nd floor, Melbourne, FL 32901, one of 17 state-funded memory clinics, provides free memory screening to anyone over the age of 18 who is concerned about memory. Memory screenings are not a diagnosis but an important first step in the evaluation process, serving a vital role toward detection and treatment. Call 321-434-7614 for an appointment.

Zumba Gold. Perfect for active adults looking for a modified Zumba class that recreates the original moves you love at a lower intensity. Come ready to dance every Monday and Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at Freedom 7 Senior Community Center, inside the Cocoa Beach Country Club, 5000 Tom Warriner Blvd, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931. Everyone is welcome. Visit www.freedom7seniors.org or 321-783-9505 for more information. Drop in, no preregistration required.

Questions About Your Hearing? Personal Hearing Solutions, every Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at One Senior Place, 8085 Spyglass Hill Road, Viera. Sandra Wagner will be on hand to share information and answer your questions about hearing loss and solutions to it for a safe and healthy lifestyle. For more information, stop by or call 321-253-6310.

Overeaters Anonymous (OA) Meetings in Brevard County. Do you worry about the way you eat? Overeaters Anonymous may have the answer for you. For more information on the Space Coast chapter, including more meetings and contact info, visit https://oaspacecoast.org/

Cocoa Beach: 11 a.m. on Monday at the Cocoa Beach Public Library, 550 N. Brevard Avenue, Cocoa Beach

Merritt Island: 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Hobbs Pharmacy, 133 N. Banana River Drive, Merritt Island - person to person meeting or call into meeting 515-604-9755 Enter 558911#

Indian Harbor Beach: 11 a.m. on Friday at Circle Club, 230 E. Eau Gallie Blvd., Indian Harbor Beach

Indialantic: 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at Eastminster Church, Melvin Hall, 106 N.Riverside Drive, Indialantic, FL

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)

TOPS Chapter FL 0043 Meets at 4:10 p.m. Tuesdays at the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 3050 N. Hwy A1A, Indialantic, FL 32903, Room 101. Weigh-in begins at 3:30 p.m. Cost is $4 monthly chapter dues and new member fee is $49.72 first year only; yearly member renewals are $37. More info, call 321-271-9427 or visit http://www.tops.org .

TOPS Chapter FL 0066 Meets at 6:15 p.m. Thursdays at the Catherine Schweinsberg Rood Central Library, 308 Forrest Ave, Cocoa, FL 32922. Weigh-in begins at 5:45 p.m. Cost is $4 monthly chapter dues and new member fee is $49.72 first year only; yearly member renewals are $37. More info, call 321-271-9427 or visit http://www.tops.org .

TOPS Chapter FL 0164 Meets at 9:30 a.m. Thursdays at Wesley Methodist Church, 2075 Meadowlane Ave., West Melbourne (Mask optional). Weigh-in begins at 8:45 a.m. Cost is $5 monthly chapter dues and the new member fee is $49.72 first year only; yearly member renewals are $37. More info, call 321-271-9427 or visit http://www.tops.org.

TOPS Chapter FL 0307 Meets at 10 a.m. Fridays St. Luke’s Presbyterian Church, 1255 Knox McRae Dr, Titusville, FL 32780. Weigh-in begins at 8 a.m. Cost is $5 monthly chapter dues and the new member fee is $49.72 first year only; yearly member renewals are $37. More info, call 585-305-0626 or visit http://www.tops.org .

TOPS Chapter FL 0456 Meets at 09:30 a.m. Fridays, Building C, Room 1, 625 Barefoot Bay Blvd, Barefoot Bay, FL 32976. Weigh-in begins at 9 a.m. Cost is $3 monthly chapter dues and new member fee is $49.72 first year only; yearly member renewals are $37. More info, call 321-271-9427 or visit http://www.tops.org .

TOPS Chapter FL 0473 Meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Roseland United Methodist Church, 12962 Roseland Road, Roseland, FL 32968. Parking provided behind building. Weigh-in begins at 6 p.m. Cost is $5 monthly chapter dues and new member fee is $49.72 first year only; yearly member renewals are $37. More info, call 321-271-9427 or visit http://www.tops.org.

TOPS Chapter FL 0506 Meets at 10 a.m. Thursdays at the Palm Bay Public Library, 1520 Port Malabar Blvd NE, Palm Bay, FL 32905. Weigh-in begins at 9:30 a.m. Cost is $6 monthly chapter dues and new member fee is $49.72 first year only; yearly member renewals are $37. More info, call 321-271-9427 or visit http://www.tops.org .

TOPS Chapter FL 0544 Meets at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays in the Fellowship Hall, Ascension Lutheran Church, 1053 Pinetree Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL 32937. Weigh-in begins at 9:45 a.m. Cost is $5 monthly chapter dues and new member fee is $49.72 first year only; yearly member renewals are $37. More info, call 321-271-9427 or visit http://www.tops.org.

TOPS Chapter FL 0876 Meets at 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Building 2, Martin Anderson Senior Center, 1025 Florida Avenue South, Rockledge, FL 32955. Weigh-in begins at 9:30 a.m. Cost is $4 monthly chapter dues and new member fee is $49.72 first year only; yearly member renewals are $37. More info, call 321-271-9427 or visit http://www.tops.org.

If you have items you'd like placed in this calendar, email Tim Walters at twalters@floridatoday.com.

