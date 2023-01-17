ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Bluegrass Ice Jam set for Big Beaver

By Scott Tady, Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VDcfO_0kHE6J0G00

BIG BEAVER - Bluegrass fans will love this.

The January Ice Jam, a free, two-day indoor bluegrass music festival, takes place this Friday and Saturday at a new and nearby location, the Ramada by Wyndham Beaver Falls hotel.

“Bluegrass music, fun, family, and tradition ― that is what makes the January Ice Jam the huge success it has been for the past 25 years,” Amy George, co-founder of the event, said.

Held previous years at the Days Inn in Butler County, which was sold last year, the festival moves to the Wyndham Beaver Falls ballroom, at 7195 Eastwood Drive, in Big Beaver, offering 24 bluegrass acts live on stage.

Notable acts include Echo Valley, a New Galilee family band that's played the main stage at Pittsburgh's Three Rivers Arts Festival and at the Dollywood theme park, Tiger Maple String Band, which has opened for national acts at venues like Jergel's Rhythm Grille and Mr. Smalls Theatre, and the Country Strings with nationally touring upright bass player Jennifer Ann Wichryk.

The festival's best "get" might be Middleground, performing both Friday and Saturday, gearing up for its appearance in the Society for The Preservation of Bluegrass Music Association competition in Nashville.

The January Ice Jam is considered a "hotel takeover," where bluegrass musicians and attendees from the tri-state area and beyond take over the entire hotel," George said.

“The new venue is much larger than before, but we are almost at capacity. As of the last check in with hotel staff, there were less than 25 rooms remaining of the 141 rooms in the new location,” George said.

Performers on this year’s Ice Jam stage will start Friday at 7 p.m. and music will continue until 10 p.m. On Saturday, music begins again at 1 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m. New bands take the stage every 30 minutes to perform their favorite bluegrass music.

Although the event is free, money is raised through basket raffles, 50/50 raffles, instrument raffles, donations and merchandise sales that benefit the Bluegrass Relief Fund, a charitable organization dedicated to placing financial and emotional support where it is needed within the local bluegrass music community.

“Over the past 25 years, we have raised nearly $100,000 to help support countless friends of the bluegrass community,” George said, adding all musicians and event staff proudly volunteer their time and talents to ensure the event’s continued success.

Bluegrass Ice Jam schedule

Friday, Jan. 20

7 p.m. – Glass Run Road

7:30 p.m. – LandLine Bluegrass

8 p.m. - Breakline

8:30 p.m.- Middleground

9 p.m. - Bits ‘n Pieces

9:30 p.m. - Matt Efaw &. RFD

Saturday, Jan. 21

Noon - N.A. Fiddlers

12:30 p.m. - Springtime Hill Bluegrass

1 p.m. - Steve Ludwig and the Casual Hobos

1:30 p.m. - Bits ‘n Pieces

2 p.m. - John & Wendy Mackin Band

2:30 p.m. - The Country Strings

3 p.m. - The New Border Ride

3:30 p.m. - Homegrown Grass

4 p.m. - Middleground

4:30 p.m. - Cornbinders

5 p.m. - Fern Hollow

5:30 p.m. - Midlife Crisis

6 p.m. - Better Late Bluegrass Band

6:30 p.m. - Hidden Drive

7 p.m. - Echo Valley

7:30 p.m. - Lonesome Lost & Foggy

8 p.m. - Sweaty Already String Band

8:30 p.m. - Tiger Maple String Band

9 p.m. - Tug Creek

9:30 p.m. - Dirty Old Mill

For more information on this charitable event, contact George at 724-816-7534 or info@bluegrassrelieffund.org. For information or to make donations to the Bluegrass Relief Fund, visit bluegrassrelieffund.org.

Scott Tady is entertainment editor at The Times and easy to reach at stady@timesonline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
butlerradio.com

Theater To Offer Free Popcorn Thursday

Thursday is National Popcorn day and a local business is celebrating with a free giveaway. According to the Butler Township Facebook page, Moraine Pointe Cinemas is offering a free mini popcorn to anyone who comes to see a movie. This offer is good for today (Thursday) only. Movie showtimes begin...
CBS Pittsburgh

YinzerCon coming to Pittsburgh this spring

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There are conventions dedicated to comic book characters, cars, and an even reptiles, so why not one that celebrates all things Pittsburgh?That's the idea one local man had and he's bringing it to life this spring.The whole thing is shaping up to be a really good time and the founder of the event says there's enough material to have a convention dedicated to Pittsburgh, which speaks to the city's richness and nostalgia.Don Spagnolo owns Remixed by Steel City Galleries, a collectible shop in Belle Vernon.The shop focuses on buying, selling, and trading prized possessions, from items like...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Art show, pierogi sale, more

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Becker West

Ode to a Pittsburgh winter

that's definitely true. You've only just begun. Growing up in Pittsburgh, the dreary, gloomy winters can wear you down. I'd take the snow over the back and forth of it all, but as of late, the weather, is always a toss-up. Sitting, looking out my window, I couldn't help but rhyme. So, I decided to try my hand at some poetry! I hope, you enjoyed my little ditty. Do something creative, brighten up your day, with a little ingenuity. Whether you like to take a walk, listen to some music, paint a picture, dance around like a kid, sing some karaoke, do it! Give yourself a little shot of dopamine (a boost of the feel-good hormone, don't be doing any drugs!)! God knows we could use it with this, humdrum weather! But, don't worry it will probably be in the 50s tomorrow! Don't count on any sunshine though! Hey Pittsburgh, can we get some vitamin D, please!
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

13 places to find perfect Pittsburgh pies

A pie always has a rightful place as the centerpiece of the dessert table. While there are dozens of delicious options in bakeries or grocery stores, here is a baker’s dozen of our favorite places for slices of heaven. 1. Oakmont Bakery. Any true Pittsburgh resident has enjoyed some...
PITTSBURGH, PA
2foodtrippers

Where to Eat in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is an American city famous for its sports teams and bridges. But what about the Pittsburgh food scene? We've asked a local expert to share his picks for the best places to eat in Pittsburgh. Read on for the inside scoop.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Over 120 Classes Available In BC3’s Lifelong Learning Programs

While students at Butler County Community College kicked off their fall semester this week, the college is also getting ready for a new slate of lifelong learning classes. These non-credit classes give an opportunity for residents to learn a new skill or lesson. There are more than 120 classes scheduled...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

WPIAL announces 2023 Hall of Fame inductees

PITTSBURGH — The WPIAL is recognizing some of the greatest names in western Pennsylvania high school sports. Below is the list of inductees for the WPIAL Hall of Fame Class of 2023, as announced Wednesday. Athletes. Ray Brinzer - North Allegheny wrestling. Emily Carter - Bethel Park swimming and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

5 Generation Bakers Brings Jenny Lee Swirl Bread to the Masses

Jenny Lee is the most famous faux Southern belle from McKees Rocks. The hoop skirt-clad silhouette of Jenny Lee graces every bagged loaf of bread — such as the iconic Classic Cinnamon — at 5 Generation Bakers, a family-owned business at 1100 Chartiers Ave. It was formerly known as Jenny Lee Bakery, one of many off-shoots of the original culinary enterprise started by German immigrant Michael Baker in 1875.
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Who were the Pittsburgh bootleggers who made the Lower Hill District the Crossroads of the World?

One hundred years ago two brothers died in Pittsburgh. Martin Burke was murdered Jan. 14, 1923, and Thomas Burke Sr. succumbed to heart disease that December. The Burke brothers were hospitality entrepreneurs whose saloons, hotel, dance hall and other businesses helped to make the intersection of Fullerton Street and Wylie Avenue one of the hottest spots in Pittsburgh’s spiciest and most memorable entertainment district.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Where are the $50 million Tiffany stained glass windows in Downtown Pittsburgh?

Location: First Presbyterian Church of Pittsburgh, 320 Sixth Ave., Downtown Pittsburgh. The current building, the church’s fourth, was completed in 1905, but they’ve had a presence on this piece of land since 1787. Pastor Tom says the church was the first organization founded in Pittsburgh. The first church was a log house and the second, built in 1805, was a yellow brick structure.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wisr680.com

Commissioner Responds To Dog Park Closure

A county commissioner is responding after some residents have expressed frustration at the seasonal closure of a local dog park. Leslie Osche said in a statement that Jade’s Dog Park is closed during winter months because Alameda Park does not have winter maintenance. Osche says that was a decision made by a previous board of commissioners.
BUTLER, PA
explore venango

Tractor-Trailer Rolls into Two Mile Run Creek

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A tractor-trailer overturned into Two Mile Run Creek on Wednesday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 7:39 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, on Two Mile Run Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Police say a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia driven by...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Wind advisory issued as power outages continue

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory through midnight, warning of sustained winds up to 25 to 35 miles per hour and gusts up to 50 miles per hour, as sporadic power outages swept across Alleghenyand Westmoreland counties Thursday night. The outages and wind were following a cold front...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: First Alert Weather Day for Thursday evening

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thursday evening.First Alert: Main threats will be damaging winds up to 60 mph, isolated tornadoes, and small hail. Aware: Timing will be between 7-11 p.m.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosThe chance for some low-end severe weather will be around this evening.Our region is under a marginal risk which is a one-out-of-five on the severe weather scale. Rain showers will be ending around lunch, making way for some sunshine this afternoon. This will be fuel for any storm development later this evening. Ohio will have the best chance...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Flames seen shooting out of Pittsburgh home

Flames were seen shooting from the front door of a home in Pittsburgh's Greenfield neighborhood Tuesday night. Firefighters were called to Montclair Street around 7:15 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Beaver County Times

Beaver County Times

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
546K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Beaver, PA from Beaver County Times.

 http://timesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy