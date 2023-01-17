'It's a dream': Downtown Rockford wellness center brings range of services under one roof

A wellness center offering yoga classes, massage therapy, hair care, skin treatments and nutrition services is approaching its first year in business at an historic Rockford building.

Real Beautiful You is a health collaborative that opened in April inside the Emerson House, 420 N. Main St.

An open house was held at the site on Sunday.

The business is based on the idea that everyone deserves to feel good about themselves without the societal pressures of beauty, according to Real Beautiful You founder and owner Rachel Bagne.

“I wanted to make a really safe space for everybody to come and feel like they weren’t being judged because they don’t look a certain way or because they’re not a certain size, which is common,” Bagne said. “A lot of people feel intimidated going to a dietician or going to a gym or a yoga studio because they’re not used to seeing their body types in those spaces.”

'There's nothing like it'

Bagne is a Machesney Park native who earned her masters degree in clinical nutrition Northern Illinois University and earned a graduate certificate in the study of eating disorders.

Real Beautiful You offers yoga classes Monday through Friday. The business also has a massage therapist, an esthetician and a hair stylist on site.

While Real Beautiful You’s client base is primarily women, there are a handful of men who are regular customers, Bagne said.

Bagne leases about 3,300 square feet on the first and second floors of the historic Emerson House, which was built in 1915 and is the former home of Belle Emerson Keith, founder of Keith Country Day School.

A loft apartment is on the third floor of the historic property.

“It’s a dream,” Bagne said. “I didn’t want to be in an industrial park or a strip mall. I wanted it to feel like you felt at home the moment you walked in the door. I think I could have achieved that sense anywhere that I went but being in this space, there’s nothing like it.”

Bagne also offers yoga training classes and educational workshops on site.

Her space is also available to rent for special occasions including birthday parties, bridal and baby showers, small wedding parties and corporate events.

More information about the business can be found by accessing https://www.realbeautiful.me/

“We find a lot of joy in just making people feel really good about themselves,” Bagne said.

